Tyler Rivard recorded double-doubles at a mind-boggling rate for the Hazen boys basketball team but never let his personal stats go to his head.
The senior forward was a consummate team player for the Wildcats while simultaneously breaking individual records on a routine basis. He guided Hazen (20-4) to a repeat appearance in the Division III championship and capped his varsity career with 1,176 points and 1,028 boards. That made him the eighth Vermont boys player to ever reach the millennial mark for both points and rebounds, and he became the seventh Wildcat to join the 1,000-point club.
Rivard averaged 23.3 points and 17.7 rebounds per game for a squad that scored nearly 70 points per game. He also recorded an average of three assists, two steals and one block per contest, making him the clear-cut selection as Times Argus Player of the Year.
Last winter Rivard guided Hazen to its eighth championship victory in program history, following up titles from 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016. Members from all of those previous teams returned to the school this past December and were honored in front of a packed crowd during a banner-raising ceremony for the 2022 squad at the Dave Morse Classic. The current Hazen players had the opportunity to chat with the Wildcat legends, and then Rivard wasted no time chasing after the career and individual-game marks set by some of those record-holders.
Rivard’s ability to skyrocket up the all-time list of Hazen standouts has been even more astounding because over half of his sophomore season was cancelled due to Covid. He also faced the extra pressure of playing a much more challenging schedule after the Wildcats moved from the Mountain Division to the Capital Division several years ago. Instead of facing a handful of D-IV opponents, Hazen went toe-to-toe with D-II giants like Spaulding and three-time defending champ Montpelier.
Even though Rivard’s jersey number was circled in red on every Capital team’s scouting report, he found ways to break down opposing defenses and often created opportunities out of nothing to make good things happen. He will graduate as the third-highest scorer in program history, trailing 2000 graduates Tim Shedd (1,695) and Billy Welcome (1,352). Rounding out the school’s 1,000-point scorers are 1996 graduate Jamon Redaud (1,047), 2006 graduate Brad Mader (1,132), 2017 graduate Denis LeCours (1,047 points) and 2020 graduate Isaiah Baker (1,000 points).
A four-year varsity player, Rivard cut his teeth as a freshman and filled a crucial void down low as the Wildcats went 18-5 and advanced to the Barre Aud. Hazen went 7-3 the following year after the start the season was delayed over a month due to the pandemic.
Rivard’s 19-4 junior campaign was truly a breakout season. The Wildcats gave Montpelier one of its toughest tests all winter during a 65-55 loss and were dominant against most of their other D-II opponents. Rivard saved some of his best for last that season, exploding for 13 points and 17 rebounds during a 48-45 semifinal win over Williamstown. He was a one-man wrecking crew in the final, recording 21 points and 22 rebounds in a 37-34 victory over Winooski.
He had even more of a target on his back as a senior but was never fazed, leading the Wildcats to a 20-4 record. His off-season training was limited because of busy baseball and soccer schedules, but Rivard hit the ground running and immediately led Hazen to another championship run at the Morse Classic.
There was no time for rest during the holiday break, as Rivard put on a show for the ages against Enosburg on Dec. 28. He punished the Hornets with 50 points and 21 rebounds during a 88-64 victory, breaking the previous school record of 42 points that was set by Dimitri Vasiliadis. Rivard also surpassed the mark of 48 points set by former Hardwick Academy star Bruce Putvain in 1966.
The final two weeks of January included some difficult battles against D-II league opponents, but the Wildcats aced the test to claim local bragging rights. Rivard contributed 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to haunt Lyndon during an 87-46 win before registering 25 points and 17 rebounds four days later during a 63-43 victory over Harwood. The following week he single-handedly matched U-32’s entire offensive output, recording 30 points and 15 rebounds during a 61-30 win over the Raiders.
Rivard tallied a dozen points and a dozen rebounds during a 55-43 loss to Spaulding, which pieced together an undefeated regular season. During the effort he passed Shedd (793 boards) to become Hazen’s all-time leading rebounder. A week later Rivard poured in 25 points and grabbed a school-record 33 rebounds during a 50-55 loss to Montpelier.
Rivard piled up 17 points, 28 rebounds, five assists and five blocks during a 101-62 quarterfinal victory over White River Valley. The Wildcats’ total marked the sixth-most points ever scored in a Vermont playoff game.
A semifinal showdown with Thetford featured plenty of intrigue after the Panthers defeated the Wildcats, 47-42, early in the season. Rivard grabbed 13 boards in the rematch and lifted his team to a decisive 66-43 victory. He became the ninth Vermont boys player to ever reach the 1,000-rebound mark in the process. St. Johnsbury’s Henry Dalrymple (1,472) is the top rebounder in Green Mountain State history and is followed by Rochester’s Lance Moulton (1,066), Winooski’s George Hinchliffe (1,053) and Cabot’s Ray Bothfeld (1,026 rebounds). Woodstock’s Jim Fish, Proctor’s Dave Shortsleeve, Burr & Burton’s Alex Johnson and Arlington’s Bill Walsh also grabbed 1,000 career rebounds.
The Wildcats’ bid for a repeat title was derailed during another championship date with Winooski. Hazen trailed 36-18 entering halftime and closed the gap to a pair of points late in the fourth quarter before falling short, 57-52. Rivard still found a way to deliver his signature double-double during his varsity swan song, finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Here are a handful of questions for Hazen coach Aaron Hill about Rivard’s massive impact on one of Vermont’s most successful programs:
TA: Did you start working with Tyler in third or fourth grade?
Hill: “Yeah, we had an AAU team that my son Carter was on. We put it together when Tyler was in third grade and Carter and those other guys were in fourth grade. And boy did we get our butts kicked. We were playing up and playing older kids and All-Star teams — and it was just all Hardwick kids.”
TA: And at that age was basketball the No. 1 sport for Tyler?
Hill: “No, baseball has been his thing since he was little. He’s from a big baseball family. They play all sports, but baseball has been his passion.”
TA: With AAU and elementary and middle school, what did Tyler’s basketball development look like?
Hill: “He actually played a lot of guard when he was younger and was just a smart player. He was always one of our stronger players and was a really solid player coming up through. And once he hit high school, he was a four-year starter. He was always a strong player, but going into his junior year he started working out at the same time that his body started to change. He started growing and got way more athletic and he just took off. Basketball-wise, it just had an incredible impact.”
TA: Was there any one point where he realized, ‘Hey, I’m not a guard or a swingman. I’m a power forward or a center.’?
Hill: “I would say right around the time he became a freshman in high school and came up to the varsity. He grew in size, so he was a big, strong, physical kid. And we needed a big guy to play inside. And he was pretty much a physical rebounder type for his first two years on varsity. He averaged about seven or eight points a game as a sophomore.”
TA: How did he deal with that massive Covid delay and the lockdown period and then playing with masks and all that stuff his sophomore year?
Hill: “The transformation that really took place was coming out of the first year of Covid during that shortened Covid season. You could see that he was really starting to develop as a basketball player. And then it was just incredible his junior and senior year. When he ran sprints as a freshman, he was usually last. And this year as a senior, he was right up there with Jadon (Baker) just blowing people away. He went from being one of our slowest players to our fastest player.”
TA: Do you think that speed was one of the unique things that separated him from the rest of the big men in the league or the state?
Hill: “Oh yeah, there’s no question. With his engine, he just was relentless running the court and then obviously the rebounding on the boards. He got so much out of transition because he would just beat people down the floor — he did it all the time. His activity level was just phenomenal.”
TA: If he was below the radar before last year, obviously the cat was out of the bag. So how did he focus on basketball while he was so busy with baseball and also being one of the top soccer goalies around?
Hill: “He’d come to summer league when he could, but he pretty much played baseball all summer. There really wasn’t a lot of off-season, so he didn’t do much in the off-season. But it was really just the physical changes he went through and then just his work ethic.”
TA: During the first few days of basketball preseason this winter, did you and Tyler talk about goals or expectations?
Hill: “We just talked about team stuff. I never had a conversation with him about 1,000 points or rebounds until he got close to both of them. We just never even talked about — and he never talked to me about it. The focus was always on team stuff, even though I certainly knew that there was potential for him to have this crazy accomplishment where he had the 1,000 (points) and 1,000 (rebounds).”
TA: Tyler wasn’t even born when Tim Shedd set that previous rebounding record. Was he aware of the giants in Hazen history and did he have some sense of the historical significance of everything?
Hill: “Oh yeah. Because in our program, we keep all the detailed records that go back to the 1910s. So that’s really well known. And Tim has come back, so he’s met Tim a few times. We’re lucky in our program and we’re pretty connected as a group and as a family. So he definitely knows of Tim and all the other guys, so he was well aware.”
TA: How did Tyler deal with knowing that he was going to be a marked man? And a lot of teams played short-handed for a lot of the season, so what would you say about his ability to come through so reliably for 24 games?
Hill: “He just was about as consistent as could be. It’s really difficult to have a game plan to stop what Tyler does. We truly did not run anything for him. He got what he got. Usually it was in transition or off the offensive glass. That was where he got 90% of his points: transition and offensive rebounds.”
TA: With his guard background, was it just a natural transition when he would shift to the perimeter from time to time? Or was that something that was orchestrated or organized?
Hill: “A weapon was that he could take the ball off the glass and then just take it himself and push it and make a play himself. And that was where his former guard play in middle school really came into play. Especially as this season progressed, he got more and more comfortable again. So he’d grab the ball off the boards and then push the break himself.”
TA: After you had the massive alumni turnout for the Morse Classic, what would say about that early-season Enosburg game? It was a situation where most of those 50 points you actually needed because they were making a comeback, right?
Hill: “It was an eye-opening night for everybody to realize that this kid is really special and he’s taking this to the next level here. To put up 50 and then 23 rebounds to go with it, it was just an all-time performance. And that’s kind of what got a lot of people’s attention. I don’t know if I’d ever seen a stat line like that in Vermont.”
TA: Two weeks later, how did the Thetford loss affect him? Was that a motivator, especially after the whole team scored just 42 points?
Hill: “There’s no question. That was probably his weakest game of the year. For whatever reason, he had a night where he wasn’t quite himself. And as a team we didn’t play well either. That loss most certainly motivated our team. But it also really motivated Tyler. And then the next time we played them he had 40 (points).
TA: With the other regular-season losses, how would you describe his performances against Spaulding to keep it so close and then against Montpelier when you guys had the lead until the fourth quarter.
Hill: “In the Spaulding game he went up against two guys bigger than him and he still had a double-double. And we led two-and-a-half quarters of that game. We were in control until they switched their defense to more of a zone and we couldn’t get as much inside. And then the Montpelier game he set the school record with 33 rebounds. Those were both obviously very strong teams, and unfortunately we didn’t pull them out. But Tyler had a lot of attention in those games and they were were great performances.”
TA: How did Tyler put up so many incredible stats and not steal the spotlight and keep his other teammates motivated and not make it all about himself?
Hill: “What made it so easy was here’s a guy that was totally dominant. And he was the polar opposite of a guy like (NBA star) James Harden. He is not ball-dominant at all and he doesn’t affect what anybody else really does. He just goes and gets the ball and does his thing. It doesn’t matter what a team runs offensively because he can just go get his stuff on his own, within any team concept.”
TA: Obviously you want your guys to be level-headed and calm, especially from the free-throw line. But what would you say about Tyler playing with some emotion out there?
Hill: “He is a super competitive warrior out there. He loves physicality and he loves to compete. He wants to win at whatever he’s doing — and it really helped to create the same thing with the rest of the guys on his team. His leadership sets the tone. We knew any game that, inside, we were going to be more physical than the other team.”
TA: How would you describe the Hardwick sports culture and Tyler’s legacy to people that don’t know about Hazen basketball?
Hill: “He fits right into the history. He’s going to be one of those guys now that all the younger kids coming up through are going to hear about and look up to. And a lot of the former guys — the Billy Welcome’s and Tim Shedd’s and Denis LeCours — all these guys know each other. And they know Tyler. So it’s really a fun thing to be a part of. It really is just like a huge family and everybody is connected, going back 25 years or even more. Since about the ‘96 group that won it, from that era on, people are very, very connected and really stay in touch. I think it’s a pretty special thing. I doubt that there’s another program in Vermont that has the level of connection that our program has from top to bottom — from the past to now. We’re so lucky and fortunate to have so many people that have chosen to stay involved in our program and support us.”
TA: For as physical as Tyler was, how did he manage to never get in too much foul trouble?
Hill: “He’s a smart kid. And regular season, he got in foul trouble that one game against Spaulding. And I don’t remember another game all regular season that he was in foul trouble. He was physical, but he always did it legally. People would get mad and say, ‘Over the back. Over the back.’ But he never got over-the-back’s. With his timing, he just had an ability to maneuver around people that was just amazing.”
TA: What do you think about the last two years playing in the Capital and how Tyler has dealt with that challenge and what it’s meant for the program as a whole?
Hill: “Being in the Capital was the best decision we’ve made — to be able to play against such good competition and good coaches. It was great for Tyler to be able to have some of these big guys to go against. And as a team, for us to have to face the Montpelier’s and the Spaulding’s. And we competed — we could have won those games. We didn’t, but we were there. And it helped us greatly the last two years to prepare and help us to reach our potential.”
