HARDWICK - Hazen's senior trio outscored the entire Lamoille team Saturday, giving fans an early holiday treat during a 64-29 victory in the championship of the Seventh Annual Dave Morse Classic.
Tyler Rivard, Lincoln Michaud and Jadon Baker soaked in some pre-game glory during a banner ceremony after leading their team to its eighth title in program history last winter. But the 12th-graders didn't let the festive atmosphere distract them from the task at hand, leading the Wildcats to a 32-16 halftime advantage before slamming the door on the Lancers after the break.
"We fought hard and boxed out and played a lot of hard defense," Michaud said. "Overall, we just outworked them."
Rivard paced the Wildcats with 19 points and 16 rebounds to go along with four assists and two blocks. He grabbed defensive rebounds during six of the first eight Lamoille trips up the floor of the third quarter, making sure they were one-and-done possessions. The Wildcats big man crashed the defensive glass four more times early in the fourth quarter before checking out of the game with 3:36 remaining.
"We were just trying to get the rebound and go - that was kind of our memo," Rivard said. "We knew that they're big, but we knew we were faster than them. So we just had to get out and run."
On Wednesday Rivard played less than three quarters but still piled up up 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists during a 84-33 victory over Randolph in the opening round of the Morse tourney. The Wildcats honored all of their previous state championship teams prior to Saturday's tip-off, creating a packed house with players in attendance from the 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016 title squads.
"It was a special moment," Rivard said. "It's cool to see everybody come back. We had people from Chicago, North Carolina - all over the place - who flew back for this game. Denver, Colorado, Utah - it was pretty awesome."
Baker showcased his versatility by recording eight points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. The guard previously watched his older broth Isaiah excel at the Morse tourney and was thrilled to make his own mark in front of hundreds of fans to honor the longtime Hardwick Gazette Sports Editor.
"Ever since the tournament started, it's been a big deal for all of us playing in it," Baker said. "When I was a little kid, I talked to Dave and I have a lot of history with Dave and basketball."
Michaud played a pivotal role in the paint to help the Wildcats outrebound the Lancers 36-10. He finished the game with eight points and three rebounds Teammate Xavier Hill was also in the zone, contributing 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Sophomore Brendan Moodie (eight points, four assists) was also sharp for Hazen, while junior Dustin Plangerelli scored four points and nabbed a steal in the final quarter.
"They really stepped up and they showed us what the future is going to look like," Michaud said.
Graden Conger made three shots from beyond the arc and finished with nine points for Lamoille, which advanced to the Morse final with Wednesday's 53-49 victory over Williamstown. Gabe Locke added eight points for the Lancers, who were 2 of 6 from the stripe. Lamoille committed 13 turnovers, while Hazen coughed up the ball 10 times. Moodie made the lone 3-pointer for Hazen, which went 13 of 22 from the foul line.
"We obviously had a good lead at halftime," Baker said. "But coach (Aaron Hill) told us that we all know it's not over. And if we don't come back and go back after it, then they could get back in it."
Hazen wound up with a 19-4 record last winter after earning a 37-34 victory over top-seeded Winooski during the Division III championship at the Barre Aud. This season the Wildcats are attempting to match the 2010 squad as the only team in program history to secure a repeat crown.
According to Michaud, last year's back-and-forth title clash against the Spartans is a memory that still provides motivation for what it will take to finish the job again this year.
"It's still very fresh in my head: I remember right down to the last minute," he said. "That was a very difficult game. We all worked hard and it turned out really well for us."
Randolph outlasted Williamstown, 59-49, in Saturday's consolation game after the Galloping Ghosts pulled away in the final quarter. Foul shots were a big factor in the final outcome, as Randolph went 18 of 22 and the Blue Devils were 5 of 15. The game was tied at 9 after the first quarter before the Ghosts inched ahead 25-23 before halftime. Randolph carried a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter before sealing the deal.
Ethan Davignon scored 31 points in the winning effort. Marcus White (nine points) and Ben Hanford (six points) were also solid for the Ghosts. Teammates Chase Higgins, Joey Ferris and Matt McHugh added four points apiece. Williamstown's top scorers were Brady Donahue (18 points), Evan Bailey (nine points) and David Tom (six points).
Hazen (3-0) will host Richford at 7 p.m. Monday. Lamoille (0-2) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Monday. Williamstown (0-3) will travel to play Danville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Randolph (1-1) will travel to play Stowe at 7 p.m. Thursday.
