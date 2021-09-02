HARDWICK - Last year the Hazen girls soccer team put a 3-5 regular season in the rear-view mirror and earned three playoff victories to make its first championship appearance in 34 years.
Living in the moment is clearly one of the Division IV Wildcats' greatest strengths, and they'll attempt to seize the day again for the 2021 fall campaign. However, with no seniors on the squad, coach Harry Besett is also content to take a long-term view.
"It's a two-year goal to make it to the championship again," Besett said. "With no seniors, we have a lot of time to really develop this year and really have an emphasis on tactics and play really positive soccer. And we have two years with the same team, so it's only going to get stronger. Next year we'll have five or six new eighth-graders to add to the strong team we make this year. So the two-year goal is certainly to try to push for that success. And anything is possible in a playoff run, obviously. But our two-year goal, we're going to look for big success."
Besett's team has a lot of rebuilding to do following the graduation of 2020 standouts Macy Molleur, Natalie Geoffrey, Alleigh Gabaree and Madison Bartlett. The Wildcats learned how to compete with a skeleton crew last fall, relying on just one or two subs each match. This year's 16-player roster features five juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.
Junior defender Lily Castle was one of the Wildcats who played almost every minute of every game last season. This time around, her leadership and organizational skills will be even more important on a relatively young back line.
"We got our conditioning on point last year because we didn't have any other choice," Castle said. "It was either play the whole game or lose every game if you couldn't play."
Castle is joined by classmates Alexis Christensen (midfielder), Gabby Stanciu (midfielder), Maverick Murphy (midfielder) and Bethany Conway (fullback).
"Gabby Stanciu and Maverick Murphy are really good at moving the ball up and we have a really good group of juniors," Castle said. "We'll have the same core team for two years, so we can really work on relationships within the team."
Eddie McKenzie and former Spaulding athlete Caitlyn Davison are sophomore midfielders, while Sarah Collier and Emma Badore are sophomore defenders. Classmate Tessa Luther will be one of the Wildcats' scoring threats up front.
"It's great to have (Davison) back," Castle said. "I played with her in middle school - and a lot of the other juniors - and she's a great athlete. ...And then Tessa Luther in the front is good and she gets them in the back of the net."
Freshmen Breonna Cochran and Madeline Kaiser will compete for time in front of the goal. Rounding out the freshmen class are defender Baylie Christensen, midfielders Zoey Burnor and Aster Watkevich and striker Natalie Michaud.
Scrimmages against Lyndon and Craftsbury helped the Wildcats prepare for Saturday's 11 a.m. season-opening match against Oxbow.
"After not playing together all summer, I was really impressed by how they picked back up the first day of preseason," Besett said. "Obviously we have some fine-tuning to do and some tweaking to do. But they're really falling into the old patterns that were positive from last season. I was encouraged by the fourth quarter (vs. Craftsbury). So if we can develop that and keep pushing on that, then I'm looking forward to a fun season with some really nice soccer."
Resiliency is one thing the Wildcats have in spades following last year's up-and-down results. Hazen opened the season with five straight losses before bouncing back with victories over Winooski, Richford and Danville.
"In the beginning of the season we had a drought," Castle said. "But it was OK. We worked our way up and we made it. And we had a lot of team togetherness and we cheered each other up and had a good attitude about it. So I think that's what really brought us to the championship. …And we had a meeting right before the championship where we were like, 'We are going to try our absolute hardest to get there.' And we did it. And it was just a really good experience for everyone. We didn't win, but we made it."
Sixth-seeded Hazen kicked off the 2020 playoffs with a 5-0 victory over Sharon. The Wildcats matched up against Twin Valley in the quarterfinals and served up a 3-2 victory. Besett's crew made the short trip to Danville for the semis and both teams were deadlocked at 1 following regulation and two periods of golden-goal overtime.
Gabaree stepped out of goal to take her team's first PK attempt, which she promptly buried. The Hazen keeper stopped the next Danville shot to give her team a huge lift. When Bartlett converted the Wildcats' final attempt, there were a few moments of uncertainty before she and her teammates realized they had pulled off the massive upset.
"That was the best game I have ever played in," Castle said. "Maddie Bartlett, who was the last shot on our PK line, didn't know that she won. And none of us knew that it was the winning goal. So we're all standing there like, 'OK, next person: Go.' And the refs said, 'Game, you guys win.' And it was just the best euphoria."
Most Vermont soccer fans anticipated a major mismatch when Hazen faced off against top-seeded Proctor in the final. The Phantoms (13-0) were making their 10th straight trip to the title game and had outscored opponents 77-3 during the season, led by scoring sensations Maggie McKearin (35 goals) and Isabel Greb (21 goals).
Proctor's high-powered attack was neutralized for the opening 40 minutes of the final, resulting in a scoreless game entering halftime. The Phantoms tucked away two quick goals after the break before the Wildcats came roaring back to knot things at 2. A few late goals wound up solidifying Proctor's 4-2 victory, but Hazen's breakthrough accomplishments that day were not lost on anyone at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
"My sense was the reason Proctor had been there so long is because they've had such a strong program," Besett said. "And Hazen is lucky to have a strong basketball program: You look at the benches, and that's a big test of strength. You look at Proctor in the final and they had an entire other team on the bench. They just have so many girls in each class who come out and play, so it's tough in Division IV."
There may be a lot of moving parts with the Wildcats' formation during the first few matches, though some returning players are already locked into certain positions. Castle's ability to anchor the defense and blast goal kicks toward the center line will be one luxury that her teammates won't take for granted.
"Lily, at central defense, really stepped up for us and played well above her age last year," Besett said. "And so there was no way she was going to play anywhere else this year because she did so well."
Murphy is another athlete who made vital contributions as an underclassmen. She scored a big goal against Enosburg and was an instrumental part of the defense and attack as a box-to-box midfielder.
"As a freshman, Maverick played well on the outside," Besett said. "And then she transitioned as a central midfield field player because she's developed a good sense for players around her and she's really good at passing on the ground. That's what we've been working on, and that's where she's been doing really well. And the same with our attacking players going forward."
Hazen's offense was limited to an average of one goal per match during its first five games last year before finding its rhythm late in the fall. The team earned a 3-1 victory over Winooski and a 4-0 win at Richford to carry lots of confidence and momentum into the playoffs.
"Last year Natalie Michaud and Tessa Luther, as an eighth-grader and ninth-grader, did really well up front," Besett said. "And they're already picking up where they left off in terms of running onto through balls, getting good 1-on-1's and developing some good chemistry together - with the addition of Caitlyn Davison to square some balls across on the breakaways. And then just have some easy tap-ins. …(Davison) is a great athlete, so she's a huge boost to this team. And she rounds out some physicality that, because we're a young team, we'd otherwise be missing. But as a sophomore, she's already super aggressive. And she's a big boost in terms of dynamic and versatility and attack."
Hazen competed in Division III from 1985-2018 before dropping down to D-IV in 2019. This year the Wildcats will take on D-II Missisquoi in addition to playing four D-III schools: BFA-Fairfax, Peoples Academy, Enosburg and Winooski. Besett's squad will also face Blue Mountain, Danville, Rivendell, Richford, Twinfield and Craftsbury.
"Our goal is to win that one (vs. Oxbow) on Saturday, definitely," Castle said. "And more to play as a good team, than winning. We want to have that good group connection."
