BARRE - Division III boys basketball fans got their money's worth Thursday night at the Barre Aud as No. 2 Hazen hit the jackpot.
The Wildcats rallied during the final minute to send No. 3 Williamstown packing with a 48-45 semifinal victory.
Xavier Hill made two late foul shots to help ice the game and teammates Tyler Rivard (13 points, 17 rebounds) and Carter Hill (11 points) also came through in the clutch.
"That was the greatest game I've ever played in my entire life," Carter Hill said. "I will never forget it."
Hazen (18-4) will face No. 1 Winooski (21-2) in Saturday's 7:30 p.m. championship. The Spartans beat No. 4 Vergennes, 64-41, in Thursday's earlier semifinal at the Aud.
"I haven't seen Winooski very much, but they have great athletes who work really hard," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "And they're going to be a serious challenge."
Hazen's Xavier Hill (eight points, seven rebounds), Lincoln Michaud (seven points, 10 rebounds), Aasha Gould (five points) and Jadon Baker (four points) also had big nights.
"It was a tight finish and we knew it was going to be a battle all day," Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. "Aaron has a good squad, he's a good coach and he's going to be well-prepared. I thought we were well-prepared. And if a couple shots go our way, we win that game - and a couple shots go their way, they win that game. And we knew it: We played them four times this year. They knew what we had, we knew what they had and it's good fun."
Thomas Parrott (18 points, five rebounds) and Blake Clark (14 points) reached double figures for the Blue Devils.
"The Parrott kid played unbelievable," coach HIll said. "He hit shots, got to the line - I was so impressed with him. He's got a ton of heart, he's trained so hard, he's a kid that's gotten so strong and he's changed his body. I have a lot of respect for Parrott."
Williamstown ends the season at 16-7 during Carrier's swan song at the helm of the Blue Devils program. Carrier and the Devils won the D-IV title in 2010 during his first year as coach before moving up to D-III in 2012. Wiliamstown made eight consecutive championship appearances from 2012-19, with Carrier earning his 200th career victory three years ago during a semifinal at the Aud.
"When I started 13 years ago… I thought I'd be here a couple times," Carrier said. "But 11 years we were here and it's just a crazy run and I'm thankful for a community that supported it. …It's probably the top of Central Vermont right now in terms of the emotions from the town, the support that we get from everybody. It's an amazing place to coach and I'm going to miss it like crazy. But we've got a lot of family things to take care of and I want to fish and hunt and do a lot of things that I want to do."
Brady Donahue (seven points) and Michael Murphy (four points, five rebounds) also excelled for the Blue Devils, who made six 3-pointers and went 7 of 13 from the stripe. Hazen connected on three attempts from beyond the arc and went 5 of 9 from the foul line.
"We had a few guys drive here overnight from Denver - Jake Gilcris and Dennis LeCours - so they could be here for our game," coach Hill said. "Jake took the week off from work and we had so many alumni in the stands - it was unbelievable. The brotherhood we have, going back decades, is really something special. And a lot of programs in the state have won more titles than us. But ours is special in that we've had success, but also the connection to the community and the pride of the players. We're just very proud of it and we are very much together."
Hazen led 17-8 after the opening quarter but struggled to score during the rest of the first half. The Wildcats shot out to a 28-23 halftime advantage and were in front 34-32 after three quarters.
"Hats off to Williamstown: They shot the lights out in the first half," coach Hill said. "I've been here quite awhile now and that's one of the grittiest wins Hazen's ever had. Williamstown had never lost in the semis with Jack and it was just a great win. Our community really came out. We are one of the biggest - if not the biggest - basketball towns in Vermont. And we're very proud of that. I think people forget that sometimes. But in Hardwick, we still have a lot of pride with our basketball. And the kids don't panic on this team either. They just stay calm and they stay at it. We have a big man inside (Rivard) that's a moister and we've got some kids who defend. And Carter is our senior leader and he stepped up in a huge way. Aasha was just real patient and he hit a huge 3-pointer for us. And then the sophomore (Xavier Hill) iced it for us at the end."
Carter HIll scored six points in the third quarter and two more in the fourth to give his team a crucial jolt. Xavier Hill scored five points down the stretch and Rivard chipped in with four points in the fourth quarter.
"I was just focusing on my teammates: They kept me in it," Carter Hill said. "First half, I wasn't getting stuff that I thought I was going to get first off. And they came in and they picked me up and they gave me the confidence to just achieve what I did. And it was just amazing: The crowd was incredible and it was just awesome."
Hazen earned its third victory of the season against the Blue Devils while avenging a late-season loss. Coach Hill's team beat Williamstown 61-58 in the championship of the Dave Morse Classic on Dec. 17. Hazen defeated the Blue Devils, 48-38, on the road Jan. 24 before suffering a 57-55 loss in Hardwick on Feb. 21.
"To beat that team three out of four times this year is a hell of an accomplishment," coach Hill said. "Jack Carrier obviously had a historic run with Williamstown and he threw a defense at us that we hadn't seen in three games. He threw a 3-2 zone at us, and the last time we played they'd done a lot of trapping that we struggled with. So we prepared for the trapping, and he changes defenses. And it was a great move - it really was. And his kids played their guts out."
Hazen won the opening tip and kicked off the scoring in signature fashion with a Rivard putback. Xavier Hill swished in a 3-pointer from the right side before Clark put Williamstown on the scoreboard. Parrott ripped down back-to-back defensive rebounds and made a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the score at 5 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. A floater in the lane by Carter Hill took a high bounce off the rim and fell through the netting. A wide-open layup in transition by Rivard extended the lead to 9-5.
"There is not a better player in D-III than Tyler Rivard and he's one of the best in the state," coach Hill said. "What he does for our team is unbelievable. He had 17 rebounds and he's just a beast. It takes two or three guys just to keep him off the boards all by himself. He's one of the most intelligent athletes that I've ever coached. He's a coach on the floor."
Michaud scooped up a defensive rebound and heaved a full-court pass to Rivard for another fast-break basket. Rivard dove toward the ground for a steal on Williamstown's next possession and made a forceful bounce pass up the floor to assist Baker for two easy points. A Parrott 3-pointer was followed by baskets from Carter HIll and Michaud for a nine-point lead after the first quarter.
Clark grabbed an offensive board and scored in the paint at the start of the second quarter. Clark added two foul shots and then a Parrott 3-pointer took a friendly bounce through the netting, closing the gap to 17-15 and leading to a Hazen timeout with 5:36 left in the first half. A Clark steal spoiled Hazen's next offensive possession and then the Blue Devils guard was fouled to put his team in the bonus for the final 4:00 of the second quarter. Clark made both attempts to knot things up at 17.
A no-look interior pass by Rivard set up Michaud for an old-fashioned three-point play. Michaud returned the favor 30 seconds later by assisting Rivard for two points in the paint. Clark set up Parrott for a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:10 on the clock. Carter Hill went 1 of 2 from the line, pushing his team in front 23-20. Clark assisted Donahue for a 3-pointer to even things up again entering the final minute of the first half.
Williamstown's James DeForge blocked a shot and then found Clark on the offensive end for a 3-pointer and a 26-23 advantage. Clark picked off a pass during Hazen's next scoring attempt and sprinted up the floor for a fast-break layup. Clark stole the ball one more time and put up a long 3-point attempt the missed the mark, leaving his team with a five-point halftime lead.
"Blake got a couple good baskets there for us and everybody else was playing well," Carrier said. "It seemed like we clicked in the second quarter and then shots just stopped falling."
Rivard gave the Wildcats a minor boost by making a foul shot at the beginning of the third quarter. DeForge contributed a steal and a rebound to fuel back-to-back defensive stops and then hit a mid-range jumper with 5:40 on the clock.
Following turnovers by both teams, Gould sped past a pair of Blue Devils and made a high-flying layup. Murphy showed off his ball control before scoring a basket at the other end and then DeForge served up a steal. Carter Hill's short jumper closed the gap to 32-28 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
"We thought we survived the storm at (halftime)," Carrier said. "We were like, 'We've got the lead. And our shots that typically fall aren't falling.' Usually our third quarter is our best quarter. And we had some good looks and they just didn't go."
Parrott went 2 of 2 from the stripe with 2:18 on the clock and then grabbed a defensive board. Two short jumpers and a steal by Carter Hill at the end of the quarter resulted in a two-point Williamstown lead.
"I told (Carter Hill) going through the line, I said, 'Man, I've never seen somebody shoot in the paint like that,'" Carrier said. "He was lights-out in the paint and that really did us in right there, because he hit some key shot in the situations where a lot of people don't hit those mid-range jumpers. And he did, so that's what hurt."
The Blue Devils committed a five-second violation while attempting to inbound the ball early in the fourth quarter. Gould punished Williamstown by launching a 3-point attempt that gave Hazen a 35-34 lead. Baker picked up his fourth foul and was sidelined with 6:58 remaining and then Parrott recorded a steal. Williamstown missed a shot from deep and watched Xavier Hill's 3-pointer rattle through the rim for a 38-34 lead.
Parrott responded with a steal and a fast-break layup through a trio of Hazen defenders. A backcourt violation by Hazen allowed Parrott to tie the game with 4:22 left to play, resulting in a Hazen timeout. Another jumper by Carter Hill made it a 40-38 contest after the short break and then the Blue Devils missed two fouls shots. Donahue executed damage control by draining a shot from the left side and hauling in a defensive rebound.
Rivard beat a triple-team for a putback and a 42-40 lead with 2:12 on the clock, but Murphy quickly answered with a layup. The Blue Devils entered the bonus with 1:40 on the clock and Clark went 1 of 2. The Wildcats missed two free-throw attempts and Carrier called a timeout with 1:19 remaining.
Gould blocked a shot by DeForge, but Carrier called another timeout in the nick of time before the Wildcats could grab a loose ball. A steal by Rivard and a fast-break layup by Baker sent the Hazen crowd into a frenzy with 54 seconds left to play. However, Parrott got down and dirty to avoid a turnover and then Murphy set up Donahue with a sneaky bounce pass to give Williamstown a 45-44 lead. Baker fouled out on the play.
It was coach Hill's turn to call a timeout with 30 seconds remaining after the Blue Devils attempted to force a jump ball. Rivard caught an entry pass and scored for a 46-45 lead.
"(Rivard) is just strong and powerful," Carrier said. "He's a good player, he's a good passer, he does a lot of good things. He hits the boards hard. And if you don't put a body on him, he's going to clean you out of there."
A missed shot forced the Blue Devils to foul the Wildcats with 9.1 seconds remaining. Xavier Hill went 2 of 2 from the line and Carrier called a timeout with 6.6 seconds left to play. The Blue Devils' 3-point attempt was unsuccessful before the final buzzer sounded and the Hazen fan section immediately went wild.
"Those guys that are in (the locker room) - they're blood to me," Carter Hill said. "We stuck together - we have all year. Most of us have been playing together since I was in 4th grade - getting killed. We faced so many different teams, so many different situations. And we just rely on leaning on each other."
The Wildcats were 20 of 41 from the field, while Williamstown was 17 of 48. Hazen outrebounded the Blue Deivls 33-20.
"It feels good, but I'm going to miss this feeling a lot," Carrier said. "You definitely get the jitters and try to make sure your team is prepared enough for each situation. And we were prepared, they were prepared well - it just came down to hitting shots. I think that's what the difference was."
The Wildcats earned a 63-43 victory over the Blue Devils in the 2016 final. Carrier's team claimed payback the following year with a 66-54 title victory over Hazen. Last year Williamstown fell to Green Mountain, 52-51, during a championship clash in front of just a handful of spectators due to Covid protocols.
"I couldn't ask for better coaches: Tony Matz, Ethan Matz," Carrier said. "Brandon, my son - it's been a joy to coach with him for two years. It's just been a great ride. I couldn't script it any better."
Aaron Hill has served for 23 years as head coach of the Wildcats, who are 7-3 in championship appearances. His son Carter has watched the Caledonia County squad compete since he was a baby and will be playing for more than just himself and his teammates during the final.
"This right here is my home," Carter Hill said. "Hazen Union has given me and my family so much. I'm biased obviously, but it's the greatest program anywhere. …(Tonight) meant so much, and I couldn't stop and help but think of Isaiah (Baker), Ethan (Shopland), Stephen (Martin) and Cody (Davison) - all guys that I played with. There's about 11 other seniors that I played with (since) my freshman year. And all of them, I couldn't help but think of them - especially as they ended because they didn't get this opportunity. But this win was for them 100%. And I want to make sure that they know they're just as part of this success as anyone else in that locker room."
