DUXBURY — The Harwood boys and girls have collectively spent nearly 90 years setting a high bar for Central Vermont soccer.
Tanum Nelson took things to a new level Friday.
The senior midfielder recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Spaulding and celebrated at the end of the first half with her 100 career goal. She became the 15th player in Vermont history to hit the century mark and was thrilled to share the experience with her younger sister Quinn, who tallied one goal and one assist.
Tanum Nelson become the first Highlander to reach 100 goals and pushed her total to 101 with a second-half penalty kick. She entered the season with 68 goals and said the feeling of relief was undeniable after finally reaching the individual milestone. The Highlanders (11-1-1) locked up the top seed for the upcoming Division II post-season and Nelson was happy not to have any distractions entering the tournament.
“It’s so much fun to have that sort of challenge in the back of your head,” she said. “And I was pretty determined to get it done before playoffs.”
The Highlanders pulled ahead in the 13th minute after Tanum Nelson received the ball near the left portion of the penalty area. Nelson’s younger sister, Quinn, doubled the lead in the 22nd minute after some physical play by both teams at the top of the 6-yard box. The sophomore ripped a shot toward the upper-left corner, beating Tide goalie Rebecca McKelvey for a 2-0 advantage.
The Highlanders earned a throw-in from the right sideline late in the first half and Tanum Nelson was all business during the historic moment. She collected the ball, spun toward goal and lined a low shot inside the right post for a 3-0 halftime lead and a memory that will last a lifetime.
“After losing to Stowe, that’s always a tough blow,” Tanum Nelson said. “And I think it really motivated us to put a good performance on today and really close this regular season with a bang so we can get going for playoffs. ...I couldn’t have done any of this with the support of my team throughout these years. And it’s just been a such a joy to play with Quinn.”
Spaulding’s Paige Allen broke up the shutout bid in the 54th minute after racing toward a pass by Portia Berard on the left side. Allen buried her team-leading 10th goal of the season. Crimson Tide forward Madelyn Hull created a few solid chances to trim the deficit to one goal, but the HU defense held strong to limit the shots against keeper Ciera Fiaschetti (three saves).
“We went in overly cautious and we gave them too much space in the first half,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. “At the top of the 18, we gave Louisa (Thomsen) and Tanum just too much room. We talked about that in the second half and talked about how to close that space down and transition from there a little bit quicker. We did it in the second half. And if we just had started that way, it might have been a closer game.”
Tanum Nelson fired a penalty kick in the 68th minute into the lower-left side of the goal to cap the scoring. Moran wasn’t surprised to see the senior star record another hat trick after she’s delivered electrifying performances against Capital Division opponents all season. Two years ago the Tide coach was at the helm of the Granite City program for his second match ever when five shots from distance by Nelson found the back of the net, resulting in a 7-2 Harwood victory.
“Where Tanum is now is right where everybody expected her to be,” Moran said. “She’s a dominant player on the field. And her ball skills, when receiving the ball, she doesn’t hesitate to put on moves and throw players off. And then she can basically shoot from anywhere. …In the second half today we did a much better job containing her and stopping her. If we had come with that game plan in the first place, we might have been able to hold her to two goals instead of three.”
Nelson opened her varsity career with a 22-goal freshman campaign. She helped the Highlanders carry a 12-2-1 record into the quarterfinals, but her team suffered a 2-1 loss to Mount Abraham during a snowy quarterfinal.
Two years ago Nelson recorded 27 goals, leading Harwood (10-6) to the D-II championship as the No. 7 seed. Rice earned a critical corner kick late in the second half and capped a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over HU.
Last season Harwood carried a 10-0 record into the semifinals before being eliminated by U-32, 2-0. Nelson closed out the Covid-shortened campaign with 19 goals.
“That just adds more fuel to the fire for a lot of us, remembering that (final),” Tanum Nelson said. “And having a tough go at it last year with our undefeated season and then losing in semis. The tough breaks in the playoffs are just more motivation for this year.”
Nelson has dished out 39 career assists and is always happy to spread the wealth. She’s set up teammates for goals 14 times this fall and sat out during the second half of blowout victories, giving younger athletes more playing time.
“She takes what she needs and it’s always the right thing to do,” Quinn Nelson said. “And she really also tries to assist everyone else and make sure everyone else gets an equal touch on the ball. …She’s very guiding for everyone and welcoming for everyone. I think she’s a really good role model for people to look up to because she sets a really great example.”
According to the younger Nelson, one of her older sister’s signature scoring plays involves a few bold 1-on-1 moves and a lofted shot over the goalie.
“It’s a lot of chopping people up and then just blasting it top corner,” Quinn Nelson said.
The Highlanders (11-1-1) have outscored opponents 90-10 while ruling the D-II standings since the opening weeks. Harwood is trailed by Woodstock (10-2-1), Fair Haven (10-2-2), Rice (9-4-1) and Montpelier (8-4-1).
“We’re very balanced and we’re very lucky,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “We have excellent players that surround Tanum. She gets assists to them, she helps them get better and they help her get better. That’s why we’re a good team: We play well together and we play for each other.”
Spaulding closes out the regular season at 9-5 and will hit the road for the Division I post-season. Harwood (11-1-1) will travel to play Paine Mountain at 5 p.m. Saturday in a match on turf at Norwich University.
Coach Vasseur’s team is poised to make a strong bid for the second title in program history. Harwood won it all in 2010 after outscoring playoff opponents 8-0. This year Tanum Nelson and Thomsen (27 goals, 18 assists) will lead a balanced Highlanders offense into the tourney.
“(Tanum) has had the perfect balance: She shoots, she passes, she gets assists,” Vasseur said. “She simply makes the team better. Her competitiveness alone sets her a step up, she’s talented and she goes toward the goal. And she plays defense with just as much enthusiasm. She just loves to play soccer, and she plays both ways. So having her on the team is pretty much as good as it gets when she’s on the field. She’s just a very, very special player.”
