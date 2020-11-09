ST. ALBANS - Saturday's cross-country running Meet of Champions quickly became the stuff of legend.
The Harwood girls pulled off the biggest upset in program history, defeating 12-time defending state champ CVU by nine points. Sisters Ava and Julia Thurston paced the Highlanders, while teammates Charlie Flint, Mckenna Paxman and Britta Zetterstrom scored additional points.
The U-32 boys also cemented their place atop the state-wide rankings, blowing out runner-up CVU by 61 points. All seven Raiders cracked the top 14 after crossing the line within a 24-second window. Ollie Hansen, Austin Beard, Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Patrick Cioffi, Carson Beard, Jed Kurts and Leo Cioffi powered the five-time defending Division II champs. U-32's five-person combined time was 2 minutes and 25 seconds faster than the Redhawks.
"This team has seven No. 1 guys," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "Jacob has generally been a step or two ahead. But these seven are always within 15-30 seconds of each other. So on any given day you can shuffle the deck and have a different order, but the result is the same: The team wins."
The Raiders suffered a late-season loss to St. Johnssbury, falling to the Hilltoppers by six points at NVAC Mountain Division championships. A week ago U-32 swept the top seven spots at Division II championships, producing an overall time that was over two minutes better than D-I champ CVU. It gave the Raiders their first five-peat and 14th overall crown following months and months of off-season training.
"Championship cross-country races are won the previous spring and summer," Tripp said. "The week before is about staying healthy, keeping to our routine and showing up with our heads screwed on right."
Tripp estimated that the relatively flat 5-kilometer course at Hard'Ack Recreation Area runs about 30 or 45 seconds faster than the state championship loop. The Raiders' race strategy was to seize an early lead and hold it together to the finish.
"Jed gets us out hard, all seven hit the mile in 5:05 and we see who wants to suffer," Tripp said. "To their credit, CVU was right there at the mile. But we were a bit too strong as the race went on. This is the best team any of us will ever be on. So we made sure to go out with an effort we can be proud of and to run for each other."
Hansen placed fourth in 16:39.67, while Austin Beard was fifth in 16:42.07. Miller-Arsenault (eighth, 16:49.13), Patrick Cioffi (ninth, 16:50.76) and Carson Beard (10th, 16:58.83) rounded out the scoring. Kurts (11th, 17:02.62) and Leo Cioffi (14th, 17:04.72) were only a few seconds behind their teammates.
Essex star Brady Martisus posted a winning time of 16:02.15. He was trailed by Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy (16:28.40) and CVU's Caleb Nye (16:36.74). Evan Thornton-Sherman placed seventh in 16:46.52 for third-place St. Johnsbury.
"Evan ran a very brave race by going out with Brady," Tripp said. "They hit the mile at 4:45. Evan could have played it safe and easily finished second but he went for the win. He blew up a bit, but that is why he is such a great runner and one who will continue to improve. He has the guts to run into the unknown and take a massive amount of pain. That is what the rare person can do: Fearlessly take a beating and come back for more. If he does that three or four more times, sooner or later he won't blow up. The kid is an animal."
Leahy helped Division III champ Craftsbury place seventh. He was supported by teammates Charlie Krebs (18th, 17:14.85), Alan Moody (61st, 18:46.85), Matthew Califano (70th, 19:02.71) and Alexander Califano (71st, 19:05.91).
The top runners for eighth-place Spaulding were David Poulin (22nd, 17:18.35), Taite Magoon (31st, 17:38.01), Matthew Toborg (59th, 18:44.99), Jacob Allen (60th, 18:46.80) and Alexander Maurice (79th, 21:04.73). Leading the way for 10th-place Harwood were Carlton Cummiskey (29th, 17:34.17), Ebbe Lillis (48th, 18:15.30), Luke Groom (52nd, 18:21.61), Vincent Spina (73rd, 19:11.74) and Tyler Silveria (77th, 19:17.64).
The Harwood girls posted a team score of 78 points to stun CVU (87 points). Division II champ U-32 (90 points) was a close third. Bellows Falls standout Abby Broadley broke the tape in 18:42.27. For most of the race she battled with Ava Thurston, who finished second in 18:51.51. Both athletes were undefeated this fall entering the competition.
“I surged past her with about 600 meters to go but could not shake her," Thurston said. "I saved it for one final dash to the finish. I reached down to go to that extra gear, and it just wasn’t there. She is the real deal. It will be fun to run against each other next year."
Thurston collapsed in the finish chute and was treated for dehydration by an athletic trainer. As she was recovering, her younger sister crossed the line in 20:02.49 to place ninth.
"It was in the mid-70’s, compared to the state meet where it was 19 degrees," Harwood coach John Kerrigan said. "It was a probably a 55-degree temperature spike in one week. Ava gave it her all and I've never seen her so exhausted at the finish line. Her sister was ninth, Charlie and McKenna were in the top 25 and Britta was 28th. I was really happy with the performance."
Flint (24th, 20:59.02), Paxman (25th, 20:59.25) and Zetterstrom (28th, 21:13.97) helped Harwood avenge last week's narrow loss against U-32 at Thetford. Caelyn McDonough (41st, 21:40.29) and Anlu Thamm (69th, 24:46.43) also raced for Kerrigan's Army.
"Mckenna is a competitive swimmer and she has the attitude that you need in cross-country," Kerrigan said. "Charlie was so excited when she went to New England's last fall and she just built off that this year. She was our third girl most of the season and wasn't too far behind Julia. She tensed up a a little bit at the state meet, but she got over it and she was incredible at the Meet of Champions. She is a hard worker and she's got a great role model with Ava, who is almost like an assistant coach. And we don't have a female coach, so it's nice."
CVU is reigning back-to-back New England champion. Coach Scott Bliss and the Redhawks did not have a chance to attempt a three-peat because the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid precautions. CVU finished 19th at national championships in 2018 and won this year's D-I crown by 42 points over second-place Burlington.
"A lot of schools from Division I came up to me and my assistant coach and said, 'This is just great you beat CVU,' Kerrigan said. "They were very pleased that CVU was finally beaten. Scott Bliss and I talked afterwards and he congratulated us. They hand't lost a meet since 2014 to a Vermont team, and that was at the Woods Trail Run when they lost to Essex. They're the 12-time defending state champion and I don't think they had really known that we were coming at them. I don't think they expected it. So we're making it a goal to be the No. 1 team in Vermont next year."
The fastest finishers for CVU were Jasmine Nails (sixth, 19:35.86), Alicia Veronneau (15th, 20:18.97), Alice Larson (17th, 20:25.10), Lila Taylor (23rd, 20:54.97) and Finnegan Mittelstadt (37th, 21:30.61). Teammates Gretta White (39th, 21:37.90) and Avery Murray (54th, 22:39.67) were also solid.
"CVU is such a quality team and it was great to be in the hunt," Kerrigan said. "Our girls were definitely trying to peak for the state meet, but they weren't quite ready. They were so disappointed with finishing second, but we had another chance at the Meet of Champions. We said, 'Here we could be one of the top two teams in Vermont,' never thinking we could beat CVU. I knew they could be the best team in Division II, but I didn't know they could beat CVU. I thought we were a year away, and it turns out we pulled it out. I couldn't believe it because they just ran super well. We had four in the top 25. And two were freshmen and one was a sophomore."
U-32 captured the D-II crown by 13 points over Harwood, which had won 10 of the previous 11 titles. The Raiders' five-person cumulative time was 25 seconds faster than the Highlanders at states. Harwood was superior to U-32 by 1 minute and 44 seconds in Saturday's rematch.
"They let U-32 get away from them at that state meet," Kerrigan said. "They're young and they don't have a lot of racing experience. We only had four or five meets and we're only allowed to train four days a week. I knew U-32 was going to run as a pack and we weren't really prepared mentally or physically. But at the Meet of Champions they followed my instructions, which was to stay with the U-32 girls. I said, 'It is going to feel uncomfortable because they always go out fast. But if we stay close to them early, we could beat them.' I knew that Ava and Julia would be in front of their No. 1. And we had three runners in between their No. 4 and No. 5."
Senior May Lamb (11th, 20:03.31) paced U-32, which also won it all in 2017. Classmates Shams Ferver (20th, 20:49.57) and Lana Page (21st, 20:52.32) helped the Raiders finish three points behind CVU. Amy Felice (19th, 20:43.36) and Addy Budliger (32nd, 21:21.6) added to the points tally. Jane Miller-Arsenault (34th, 21:26.37) and Isabelle Serrano (47th, 22:06.61) were the next U-32 finishers.
"When we've gone to big races, it's not the teams that are state champs that usually win," Kerrigan said. "It's usually the people who are second or third because they have something to prove. They're a little more hungry. And it will be a good battle next year. Last fall CVU won everything. They won boys and girls cross-country and they swept it for soccer. And they even won for golf and volleyball. It was a CVU year. Saturday was not a good day to be a Redhawk. But it was a great day to be a Highlander."
