DUXBURY — Gavin Thomsen received the ball a minute into Wednesday’s boys soccer game, lowered his shoulders and decided to take a crack at goal.
The Harwood senior watched his dipping shot hit the ground and deflect off the fingertips of Montpelier keeper Max Weinstein for an early 1-0 cushion. Protecting leads is one of the Highlanders’ trademarks and they did it again, thanks to a three-save shutout by Jake Collier.
“I’ve been skying them lately, so I tried to keep it low,” Thomsen said. “And I got lucky with the knuckle there. ...There was nothing Max could really do about that one.”
The Highlanders (5-1) secured their third clean sheet and have outscored opponents 15-3. Their clash against MHS featured a sibling rivalry between Jake and Ben Collier after the elder Collier transferred to HU this fall.
“Dinner will be a lot better this way,” Jake Collier said. “It was fun. I love the kid and he played very well. But we got the win.”
Harwood strayed from its typical possession style on the opening kickoff by playing a long ball toward the left corner. The Highlanders locked the Solons into their defensive third and quickly exploited a turnover. Finn O’Hara dispossessed MHS and played a heads-up pass to Thomsen, who threw caution to the wind by unleashing a slightly rushed 20-yard shot. The Solons’ defense was slow to react on the play, allowing Thomsen to add some extra power on a laser toward the right side.
“We played it in big and got possession in the corner, and then the ball popped out to me in the middle,” Thomsen said. “I wanted to get us going. I hit one on net and it was a pretty lucky goal. But it got us going and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams burst up the right side in the 6th minute but couldn’t find a passing angle to reach Brooks Duprey and Sina Fallahi near the penalty stripe. A minute later Ronnie Riby-Williams muscled past Christopher James on a breakaway, leading to a 1-on-1 duel with Jake Collier. The HU keeper was a step ahead of his former teammate, charging out to the penalty stripe and making a one-time kick save.
“Ronnie and Christopher James had a great battle going back and forth,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “Both players were going hard and both players had their share of success against the other. And the same thing on the other side with Leo and Finn O’Hara. It’s great to see two kids on opposite sides going at it that hard. And it was a hard, fair game.”
Jake Collier beat Quinn Mills to another dangerous 50-50 ball and held strong at the end of the first half to preserve the lead.
“I’ve made those saves 100 times in practice,” Jake Collier said. “You just have to be composed and do what I’ve got to do.”
Even though the Solons trailed at the break, Bagley was encouraged by his team’s passing and chemistry.
“Halftime came at a very bad time for us,” Bagley said. “The last 20-25 minutes of that first half was some of the best soccer that we’ve played all year. We were moving the ball around well, we were making great decisions, we were getting ourselves into dangerous situations. And then halftime comes and Harwood is able to reset. And we lose some of that momentum and the game changes a little bit.”
Harwood center fullback Jasper Koliba beat two Solons in the midfield in the 47th minute and connected to Hayden Adams near the left sideline. Adams dribbled forward and blasted a lot 20-yard shot thaw Weinstein reeled in with ease.
Eight minutes later Weinstein dove on the ball to thwart a scoring chance by Birmingham. Koliba intervened at the other end in the 56th minute, making a goal-saving block on a shot by Tyler Thomas at the top corner of the 6-yard box.
“Montpelier is dangerous on the counter, and their players on the outside are smart about when they choose to go forward,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “And it’s usually when there’s space in front. So that was definitely our biggest piece to try and prevent in the second half. (Montpelier) still got good chances because they’re a good team, but we were at least a little more prepared.”
Several late corner kicks by Quinn Mills caused issues for HU, but Collier and his mates withstood every challenge. In the 64th minute Mills curled a perfect offering to the far bar, only to have Collier intercept it. Harwood’s first-year goalie picked off another corner before the end of regulation, locking up the final outcome.
“Jake did a great job,” Bagley said. “He’s obviously going to be incredibly motivated to play against us. He was with us last year and we know him so well. Quinn put in some fantastic balls and you have to give Jake credit: He came out and handled them. So all credit to him. Overall, it’s two really good teams and we had a bad bounce in the first two minutes of the game. There’s nothing you can do about that. You take it on the chin and go back to work tomorrow and we get ready for the next game.”
Ronnie Riby-Williams threatened to force overtime late in the second half after nearly penetrating into the 18-yard box. Thomsen made a gritty defensive tackle to deny the sophomore.
“I was most worried about Ronnie because he can get away at any time and he can always go make a play for the team,” Jake Collier said. “So keeping an eye on him was key for us. And Jasper and Chris did a great job of locking him down in the middle.”
James and Koliba helped close to the shutout along with fellow defenders Syklar Platt, Bryndon White, Morgan Frank and Jack Birmingham.
“We knew it was going to be physical coming in,” Jake Collier said. “One of our main goals was to win a lot of 50-50 balls, and I think we did a good job of that. But they’re physical guys and they won a lot of balls as well.”
Montpelier (2-2) will host Peoples Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday. Harwood will travel to play North Country the same day at 11 a.m.
“I felt really good about the first half today,” Yalicki said. “We had a couple things that we thought might look different in the second half. But we really kept our same tactics. And that was a big piece to say, ‘We’ve earned the early lead but we don’t need to start getting all defensive and getting away from what we did.’ And our decision-making all game was great — when to play long and when to play short. I was really impressed with every player on the field.”
Montpelier (2-2) is ranked seventh in the Division II standings. The fourth-ranked Highlanders trail Middlebury (3-1-1), Stowe (4-1) and Milton (5-0). Stowe is an eight-time defending champ after claiming seven straight D-III crowns and earning a 2-0 victory over Middlebury in last year’s D-II final.
“This year anyone can win it,” Thomsen said. “We think we have a good shot, but there are so many good teams. Montpelier is obviously a challenge. And then Milton and MIddlebury both have looked really good so far. Stowe is also in there. Anyone can beat anyone. It’s going to be an exciting end of the season.”
