DUXBURY - Imagine going 789 straight minutes without allowing a goal.
Members of the Harwood boys soccer team don't have to shut their eyes and pretend. They lived the dream by closing out the regular season with eight consecutive shutouts and couldn't complain too much when the streak ended during Wednesday's 6-1 playdown victory over Milton.
The No. 3 Highlanders (13-2) buried four goals in a span of four minutes near the start of the second half and were in cruise control when the No. 14 Yellowjackets (3-12) finally scored in the 77th minute. Jordan Shullenberger fired in two shots to become the school's all-time leading scorer with 72 goals and the Highlanders are ready to begin a new streak of clean sheets when they host No. 6 North Country (9-4-2) in Saturday's 11 a.m. Division II quarterfinal.
"That's just quality from our team," Shullenbgerger said of the shutouts. "Our back line does very well keeping the ball and making important tackles. I am disappointed that that streak was broken. But it's a lesson for our team because I don't plan on conceding (a goal) ever again this season."
Steele Nelson, Zachary Smith, Cole Hill and Cooper Olney also scored in the victory. Nineteen Harwood players have recorded at least one goal or assist this fall, underscoring the offensive depth when all eyes are often on Shullenberger. The senior striker has piled up 36 goals this fall after breaking Tor Fiske's single-season record last year with 28 goals.
"I'm just a reflection of the team," Shullenberger said. "I think that I'm just the guy that puts the ball in the back of the net. We work the ball well and we get it up the field. So when it comes to me, I'm going to try to put it in. And I think that it's really just a reflection of how our team is doing with the ball."
For all of Harwood's recent dominance, coach Joe Yalicki knew that his team's first-round playoff game wasn't going to be a walk in a park when he saw that the Yellowjackets were coming to town. Yalicki was an assistant coach under Don Haddox in 2018 when the Highlanders needed overtime to beat Milton, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. Milton went 13-3-1 the following year before going 10-1 during a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, outscoring opponents 52-6. Last season Milton outscored teams 96-9, capping an 18-0 season with a 2-0 championship victory over Montpelier.
"Looking at Milton's track record, they could hang with a lot of the teams that we played this year," Yalicki said. "They are not a weak team at all. For the double-digit seeds, they are one of the scariest teams out there. And from years ago, I figured we'd match up with these guys in the playoffs a bunch. It happened to be a first-round game this year, but they always impress me and their kids always play hard. They were a totally worthy playoff opponent. They did not squeak into the playoffs and they deserved a good chance to compete and I thought they did a good job."
Yellowjackets keeper Dylan Mitchell (14 saves) watched Shullenberger barely miss the mark twice during the opening minutes Wednesday. Mitchell blocked an Eamon Langlais shot in the 15th minute and Shullenberger's follow-up attempt outside the left post flew a few inches wide of the target.
Although the Highlanders walked away empty-handed during their early scoring chances, they didn't allow Milton to even cross over into the attacking third of the field until the 16th minute. Milton's Jack Houghton played a through ball after a restart near the center circle in the 17th minute and Harwood first-half goalie Liam Combs used his feet to easily deliver an outlet pass, making contact with the ball for the first time in the match. Milton fullback Tyler Larocque provided brief periods of defensive relief with his booming goal kicks toward midfield, and Houghton added assistance by blocking a 20-yard blast by Shullenberger in the 20th minute to keep things scoreless.
"Dylan did a fantastic job in net for us and made some big saves in the first half and continued to compete in the second," Milton coach Jack Hubbard said. "Tyler has been a rock back there for us all year. He's a junior and we're lucky to have him back next year. He brings a physical presence and he competes the entire game."
Harwood's Nicholas Moran sent a shot off the left post during a scramble inside the 6-yard box in the 22nd minute. Two minutes later HU's Jack Greenwood served in a free kick from the right corner and Smith headed a shot toward the goal line that was swallowed up by Mitchell.
A sense of urgency was undeniable as the Highlanders faced the prospect of entering halftime locked in a 0-0 tie. And on a team with nine seniors, it was a freshman who delivered the goods with the opening goal in the 25th minute. Matthew Fiaschetti served in a corner from the left side and Nelson made a sneaky far-post run before beating Mitchell with a right-footed volley.
"He's a quality player - all of our freshmen are quality players," Shullenberger said. "Our entire team - we have a bunch of quality players. With our depth, it's great. (Nelson) is a great player and I'm glad he tucked that one away."
Harwood has been a second-half team in a handful of matches this season and entered halftime in a scoreless draw with Thetford last Saturday before prevailing, 2-0. The importance of scoring in the opening 40 minutes against Milton was not lost on any of the Highlanders.
"We had the ball a lot in that first half and I was glad it was 2-0 and not 1-0 or 0-0," Yalicki said. "We just had a game Saturday where we played really similarly and it was 0-0 at the half. Sometimes those things happen. I don't think it was jitters or poor play. I actually thought we played great in the first half. We just weren't putting the ball behind them too much."
Shullenberger delivered a delicate, bending 30-yard free kick in the 26th minute and Mitchell barely beat Teighen Fils-Aime to the ball inside the 6-yard box. Milton's Aidan Garrow shadowed Shullenberger for the entirety of the first half and played a huge role in keeping his team in contention. The Yellowjackets rarely opted for a boot-and-run approach when they could have simply kicked the ball toward the opposing end line, and they were oh-so-close to entering halftime facing a one-goal deficit.
"In the first half Aidan man-marked (Shullenberger) and did a fantastic job and kept him off the sheet in the first half," Hubbard said. "(Shullenberger) is a fantastic player and Aidan did a great job at shutting him down. He found a way in the second half to break us down and they scored four quick ones. That's a solid team and they're going to be tough to beat in playoffs."
The Yellowjackets' upset hopes were dealt a major blow in the 38th minute when Harwood doubled its lead. Shullenberger dished off to Smith at the top corner of the penalty area and Smith unleashed a bullet that flew into the right-side netting. The Highlanders almost made it a three-goal lead before the break, but a 28-yard rocket by Hill hit the top post and flew 12 feet into the air before landing in the back netting.
"They played us hard and they played well for that first half, but we broke them down over time," Shullenbgerger said. "We had some confidence going into halftime. But the work can't stop for us - that's something that we push for. The work doesn't stop and we can't get complacent."
Shullenberger's big moment arrived in the 42nd minute after his team earned a 25-yard free kick from the center of the pitch. Jacob Deuso, Brendan Besaw and Garrow lined up in a three-person wall for Milton, but the Highlander sniper lifted a shot just over their heads. Mitchell attempted to make a diving punch save outside the right post, charging to a few feet away from the goal line. The powerful shot bounced just in front of the Milton keeper and flew inside the left post for a 3-0 lead. Shullenberger passed Fiske, a 1988 Harwood graduate, for the program scoring record after tying the mark with 70 goals during the regular-season finale.
"I demand a higher level for myself and I wanted to put at least one in," Shullenberger said. "I was a little bit frustrated. (Milton) played well on defense and kept me frustrated. But I came out in the second half and scored really quickly and scored two."
A shot by Smith was destined for the back of the net in the 47th minute and Moran knocked the ball across the line with a lunging effort, but the goal was nullified by an offside call. The setback was temporary, as Shullenbgerger settled a pass from Olney and roasted up a few Milton defenders a few moments later. He maintained possession near the top of the 6-yard box and weighed his options as Mitchell rushed out of the goal to cut off the shooting angle. Shullenberger kept his cool and slotted a slow-moving left-footed shot inside the left post, extending the lead to 4-0.
"Jordan has never played like he's trying to break a record that day," Yalicki said. "Especially if you look at a career goal mark, he didn't do that on any one day. It's just been the consistency and his decision-making. He's made the right decision at a really high rate, so that's why he's leading our team in assists and leading our team in goals. He's one of our most - if not our most - unselfish player. He's one of our most creative players. He's one of our best passers. He's also really good at scoring. So he's doing it all. I'm sure he's excited, but the team is really excited for all these records and marks too. There's always a murmur about it, but we have bigger goals than the scoring records and things like that for our team objectives."
Smith was fouled from behind while facing a double-team inside the 18-yard box during the 51st minute. Hill stepped up to the stripe and had to re-set when the referee ruled that the ball was not touching the PK line. Mitchell guessed correctly on the shot, but he still had no chance of a save while watching Hill's low blast fly into the right-side netting.
Hill was one of Harwood's top finishers throughout middle school and as a freshman before missing the past two years due to injury. His return to form has been a huge boost for one of the highest-scoring squads in school history.
"Back in middle school we were blowing out teams 12-0 every single game," Shullenberger said. "So at that time we thought we were going to be great. Obviously the high school level is better. But we're still beating down teams and it just shows how good our senior class is and how tight we are as friends."
A long throw-in from the left side by Smith resulted in an attempted clearance by Milton, but the ball squirted out toward Olney at the far side. Olney controlled the ball near the penalty stripe and used his right foot to direct a shot inside the left post.
Milton's Andrew Preuss broke up the shutout bid in the 77th minute during a counterattack. He split two defenders up the left side and lured second-half keeper Dylan Mauro (two saves) away from the goal line before sending a shot inside the right post. The late goal served as a consolation prize for a Yellowjackets squad that lost 15 players from its 2021 roster.
"I'm a new coach this year and we had four returners: Three seniors and a sophomore," Hubbard said. "They gave it their all all year-long and I'm very proud of them. We're a rebuilding program, we came here and we competed and we scored a goal, which was nice. And that's what I ask from my boys. It doesn't matter what the score is: We just continue to fight until the end of the game. And I was very proud to see a goal late in the game, just because of our work we put in."
There was no hiding the fact that Harwood's players were upset to finally give up a goal, but the Highlanders quickly put things in perspective while celebrating another lopsided victory. They hadn't allowed a goal since the 8th minute of a Sept. 28 showdown at Stowe, and during the second half of that match Harwood snapped Stowe's streak of 33 unanswered goals en route to a 3-1 win. The remainder of the regular season featured shutout victories over Paine Mountain, Peoples Academy, Spaulding, Lake Region, U-32, North Country, Lyndon and Thetford.
"We've played really well and we've had possession in a lot of these games at the end of the season and that's just made it really hard for these other teams to score on us," Yalicki said. "Counters and free kicks have been a big focal point of ours to prevent them, and we've done a really good job. There's always something to learn from every game and we can put a positive light on that one."
Moran, Hill and Shullenberger are the only four-year varsity players for Harwood and have every intention of ending their high school careers with a title. Shullenberger earned a role as a starter during his ninth-grade season, playing half of most most matches. The defensive-minded Highlanders went 13-3-1 that season, and Hayden Adams was the team's leading scorer with eight goals.
"I didn't know what my high school career was going to look like," Shullenberger said. "But I've changed my mentality over time. I've changed my physical game over time - I've worked hard. At that moment it didn't really feel like I was going to accomplish too much. And now it's kind of surreal. …I thought I was going to be playing midfield this year. But I just looked at what the team needed, so I went back up top. And I just kept rolling and kept chipping away at it game by game."
Harwood returns to action against a North Country squad that it shut out, 9-0, two weeks ago. Shullenberger broke his own single-season record that day, scoring four times against the Falcons to surpass his goals total from last year.
The Falcons eliminated Spaulding with a 4-0 playdown victory Wednesday and were missing several starters when they played Harwood. If North Country can keep things close during the rematch, Yalicki is aware that his team will be the one on the hot seat.
"We know pressure is on us in every game we've played," the Harwood coach said. "And we've been working on that the whole season: to play with pressure and to face other people's thoughts and opinions of your team. I think when you're that good, you've earned that and you have to show people that they're right. And so if we get into games and we're not playing our best, we can still continue to just say, 'We know how to play. We know the things that have made us really good this season and we'll continue to do them.' And I move kids around and make tweaks and we're ready to change what we're doing if we need to as well. That can definitely happen where you're just like, 'Where's the goal? Where's the goal?' But you continue to play the right way and good things will happen."
The winner of the Harwood-North Country match will advance to play either No. 2 Middlebury (12-2-1) or No. 10 Otter Valley (8-7). The Highlanders suffered a 2-1 loss in overtime to Middlebury during the 2019 semifinals after Hill scored a goal and sent a shot off the crossbar. Two years ago Harwood lost a penalty-kick shootout against Montpelier during quarterfinal action in Duxbury. Last year the Highlanders suffered a 1-0 home loss to the Solons in the semis.
"This year is the revenge tour," Shullenberger said. "I remember my freshman year we lost to Middlebury at their place. And then we lost to Montpelier two times in a row. So if we can take care of business on Saturday vs. North Country, a complete revenge tour will be coming our way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.