DUXBURY — Senior Ashley Proteau belted an inside-the-park home run and made the defensive play of the game Tuesday, lifting the Harwood softball team to a 26-5 victory over Northfield.
“I’m super proud of the team,” Highlanders coach Kevin Van Schaick said. “I expected more walks and passed balls and stolen bases and unearned runs. But we held that pretty tight, and (Northfield) had that problem more than we did. It was a big confidence booster and they did an awesome job.”
Freshman Jordan Hunter made her varsity debut on the mound for HU, while junior teammate Lauren Van Schaick pitched for the first time ever in a competitive game. The Highlanders’ duo showcased a combination of power and control to keep the Marauders in check from start to finish.
Hunter started on the mound and threw the first three innings. She recorded four strikeouts, allowed five hits and issued three walks. Lauren Van Sthaick struck out one batter, gave up four hits and issued one walk during the final two innings.
Harwood scored one run in the first inning before adding four in the second. The Marauders issued seven walks during the third inning and the Highlanders capitalized by scoring nine runs.
“We went through the lineup twice in the third inning,” coach Van Schaick said. “Lynn (Russell) led off and she ended up batting three times in that inning.”
Dynamite defense helped the hosts defuse a few comeback attempts by Northfield. Proteau fielded a potential single behind second base and made the throw to Olivia Cyr to end one inning.
“Most players would not have got it, but Ashley made it over and snagged it in time,” coach Van Schaick said. “Olivia was there at second base and (Proteau) made the throw for the third out.”
Proteau hit her inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning and wound up going 3-for-4.
“She drove it deep to right-center, way over their heads, and I waved her through,” coach Van Schaick said. “They were throwing it in, but she’s wicked fast and she didn’t have to slide. She made it there before the ball, but not by a lot.”
Cyr also went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, while Russell scored three runs. Harwood will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Northfield will travel to play Randolph the same day.
SOFTBALL
Twinfield 23, Thetford 20
THETFORD — Trojans second baseman KimLinh DeBona caught a handful of infield fly balls Tuesday and made a double play in the seventh inning to end the game.
Ginger Klarich set the tone on the mound by striking out three batters during the first inning in her varsity debut. Delaney Fowler and Zari Elliott both recorded multiple sacrifice flies in the victory. DeBona and Kayla Green also had strong at-bats for Twinfield.
“Kayla had a great game at catcher,” Twinfield coach Kristen Martin said. “She played a full seven innings and threw out a few girls at first on a dropped third strike.”
The Trojans will host Richford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Oxbow 17, Williamstown 0
BRADFORD — Hadlee Allen went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run during Tuesday’s blowout victory.
Oxbow scored four runs in the opening frame and extended its lead to 6-0 in the second inning. The Olympians exploded four seven runs in the third and ended things with a four-run fifth inning.
Allen scored three runs, while teammate Aspen Longmoore scored two runs. Longmoore went 2-for-3 with a double. Losing pitcher Brianna McLaughlin recorded three strikeouts, issued 12 walks and allowed nine hits.
Williamstown will travel to play Peoples at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Thetford 3, Montpelier 2
THETFORD — The Panthers scored in the eighth inning Tuesday to hand the Solons their first loss of the season.
“They were able to draw a few walks and they won on a bases-loaded walk,” MHS coach Logan Cooke said. “A passed ball got their runners to second and third, so we intentionally loaded the bases to get the force-out at home and get deeper into their lineup. And it just didn’t work out.”
Marshall Donahue went 2-for-4 at the plate for MHS. Donahue also threw the first five innings on the mound for the Solons. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and recorded nine strikeouts.
“He was as good as you can be for five innings,” Cooke said. “Unfortunately, we have three games this week. So he was on a pitch count.”
Braeden Adams threw one-plus inning for the Solons, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout. He was relieved by Will Talbert, who escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam by registering a strikeout and inducing a pop fly.
“Their pitchers held our hitters down,” Cooke said. “Our hitters were ice-cold, but give credit to Thetford. I told my guys that you can’t score two runs in a baseball game and expect to win very often. It puts too much pressure on our offense and pitchers. You’re just tempting fate way too much in a close Vermont high school game. It was an off-day combined with good pitching from three Thetford pitchers.”
The Panthers will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier will host Oxbow the same day.
“It was our first away game of the season and there were a lot of reasons for the loss, but not a lot of excuses,” Cooke said. “It was a good calibration for us. We had two great first games and all the bounces went our way. But there are a lot of really good teams in the Capital (Division) that we have to play this year. And we have to stay focussed and keep getting better at practice.”
Harwood 7, North Country 4
NEWPORT — Liam Guyette’s two-run double in the sixth inning propelled the Highlanders during Tuesday’s season opener. Relief pitcher Skylar Platt gave up one hit over four innings. He only needed three pitches to retire the Falcons during one inning. Harwood will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
