STOWE - Harwood's boys soccer team directed four shots on target Wednesday against a Stowe side that had scored 33 unanswered goals.
But sometimes all that matters is striking while the iron is hot.
A' 3-1 victory over the Raiders proved that late momentum can be a powerful force, as HU buried its final three shots of the match in an 18-minute span. Zachary Smith (two goals) and Jordan Shullenberger (one goal, two assists) paced the Highlanders, who snapped Stowe's five-game winning streak.
"In the first half we started kind of poor and we let them score," Shullenberger said. "But it really came down to how resilient we were and how we worked as a team."
A modified bicycle-kick goal by Cody Lilly on a Henry Riley assist gave Stowe a 1-0 advantage in the 8th minute. Raiders keeper Brock Roick (one save) didn't face a single shot on goal in the opening half and made his only stop of the match 30 seconds into the second half by denying a low blast from Cole HIll.
Shullenberger assisted Smith for the equalizer in the 54th minute before Hill threaded the needed to find Shullenberger for the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute. Smith capitalized on another Shullenbgerger assist four minutes later to cap the scoring.
"In the second half we definitely completed more passes and I thought we were doing a better job of scanning and trying to find the open player," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "In the first half we were very flustered and making just poor decisions with the ball, from really almost every spot on the field. And it didn't come right away in the second half. But once it did and we eased into it, it was just way better and way prettier. It doesn't always give you the scoring chances, but today it did. And we were good enough, so it was good enough to win."
The Highlanders struggled to play through the midfield for most of the opening half, opting instead to go with long-ball options. Shullenberger settled a pass up the left side and slotted a diagonal ball past a charging Roick at the top of the penalty area, but no other Harwood players were there to finish the chance.
A few minutes later the Raiders showed that they can score from any angle when Lillly received a Riley pass with his back to the goal and lifted his leg high into the air for an over-the-shoulder scoring bid. Lilly was facing the wrong direction to see the trajectory of his shot, but it didn't matter once the ball bounced into the right-side netting for a 1-0 lead.
Stowe kept up the offensive pressure by earning back-to-back corner kicks from the left side in the 15th minute. During the second attempt Ben Nissenbaum delivered a dipping service that bounced inside the 6-yard box and was untouched before whizzing past the far post and landing out of bounds. Another Nissenbaum corner from the same side in the 18th minute led to quality scoring chances that missed the mark by Woody Reichelt and Evan Reichelt.
Harwood threatened in the 22nd minute when Shullenberger settled a throw-in by Smith in the penalty area and sent a backwards pass to Eamon Laglais, who fired a shot wide of the left post. In the 28th minute Harwood's Xavier Brookens ripped a low shot toward the left post that was smothered by Broick before any Highlanders could reach the ball.
Highlander Nicholas Moran was stopped by triple-team coverage in the penalty area during the 30th minute and then Harwood squandered a promising 25-yard free kick from the left side after Langlais was fouled. Harwood created its best scoring chance of the first half in the 40th minute when Shullenberger passed to Eamon Knight at the top of the 6-yard box for a lunging volley that sailed over the crossbar.
"We had a pretty poor first half, so we knew we needed to come out strong in the second," Hill said. "And I think that's exactly what we did. We really stepped up our composure - and the goals followed."
Hill's shot at the beginning of the second quarter wound up being a sign of more good things to come for HU. A Highlanders corner kick in the 43rd minute was cleared away by the Raiders and then Shullenberger raced toward a throw-in and sent a no-look pass back to Moran, whose shot was knocked away by a Stowe defender.
In the 47th minute Shullenberger took on a pair of Raiders at the top of the penalty area and moved the ball away from pressure by passing to Smith on the right side. Smith uncorked a low bid that rolled a few feet wide of the far post.
Moran dribbled toward the right post on a breakaway in the 52nd minute and was thwarted at the last second by a slide tackle from Stowe's Aaron Lepikko. A Harwood corner kick a few seconds later was headed away from the goal line by Stowe's Carson Matckie.
Harwood finally equalized when Shullenbgerger attracted a trio of Stowe defenders outside the left post. Smith made an off-the-ball run toward the penalty stripe and shouted "Shully" twice before receiving a gift-wrapped pass for an easy one-time finish.
"It felt pretty good," Smtih said. "It was a wide-open feed from Shully and I just had to tap it in."
After pitching five straight shutouts, Stowe's defense clamped down in an effort to recover from the letdown. But the Highlanders struck again when Hill used his right foot to curl a perfectly weighted pass to Shullenberger a few steps inside the 18-yard box. Shullenbger beat Matckie to the lofted service and settled the ball with a soft touch. In one fluid motion, he kept he shoulders down and waited for the ball to bounce before placing a low shot inches inside of the right post.
"I had just subbed on the field and we needed the goal," Hill said. "I know Shully is clinical in the box and i put it on his foot and he did the rest. It was a huge goal and it really fired us up."
Assisting the game-winner was an extra-special moment for Hill because he'd been sidelined due to injury the last two seasons. After contributing limited minutes during last week's 3-2 loss at Montpelier, HIll reminded everyone that he's a force to be reckoned with again after excelling in varsity action as a freshman.
"I'm just so happy for him," Yalicki said. "First and foremost, I'm so thrilled he's playing and so thrilled that he's able to contribute and have fun. Montpelier was his first game in three seasons - since he was in ninth-grade. He played in the (2019) playoffs vs. Middlebury and played 95 minutes in the game and scored a goal. He was one of the best players on the field and I had a hard time finding better kids than him anywhere on any team. And then to sit for two years and to be back and ease in - I think he played half of the first half (today). And then in the second half, his composure, the stuff he tries to do, his toughness - he's an exceptional player and I'm so glad he's contributing at that level."
Harwood closed out the scoring when Shullenberger dribbled toward the right post and lured Roick to the ball before dishing off to the far side. The Raiders keeper got his fingertips on the pass but watched helplessly when Smith kept his cool and buried another close-range shot.
"I'm going to do whatever the team needs because I want to win and I want the team to do as best as possible," Shullengerger said. "Anything for the team."
The HU striker set a new school record last year by firing home 29 goals. He surpassed the previous record of 26 goals set by Harwood graduate Tor Fiske, who is HIll's uncle. This fall the scoring has been more balanced as the Highlanders tucked away 33 goals during their last five matches.
"This year it's more of a big team effort," Smith said. "Today we had everyone come in and play (at least) 5-20 minutes. And everyone put in a maximum effort and had great work."
Keeper Liam Combs made his most impressive stop in the 75th minute for Harwood. He tipped away a long-range blast outside the left post and then made a diving deflection save a few moments later to rob Riley a few feet in front of the goal line.
"This field was in good shape, but it's slippery and there's chunks everywhere," Yalicki said. "Liam was just sharp and he was a gamer. He comes up when we need him to. I know he's wanted to play better in some of our big games, so I was proud of him today."
The Highlanders limited an opponent to a single goal for the second time this season and have also recorded two shutouts. Harwood (4-2) will host Paine Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Despite a winning record, HU is still ranked No. 7 in the Division II standings behind North Country, U-32, Middlebury, GMVS, Montpelier and Hartford.
"We need a little help at this point to have home-field (advantage)," Yalicki said. "All we can do is win our games and move forward. And then we'll see what happens with everybody else. But it's more just: This is a game circled on our calendar, can you show up and outplay them? And I hope that we can bring that confidence into the next game. But we need points, for sure. And we have to take care of business in our next game and the game after that."
Stowe (5-2) will host Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Raiders coach Shane Bufano was pleased with his team's first-half performance Wednesday, though the final 40 minutes left some room for improvement.
"The first 15 minutes of that second half, we took a big storm from them," Bufano said. "And then we regained control of the half for pretty much the rest of the game, other than the two goals they had at the end. Brock only had one save and they had three really easy wide-open goals. There weren't a lot of shots for either team and they had more open chances that they buried. Credit to their guys up top. We kept Shullenberger frustrated in the first half and he didn't do much and was upset. And then he turned it on in the second half and punished us for that."
