DUXBURY — Question marks always surround Vermont spring sports teams this time of year after being confined to weeks of indoor practice during mud season.
But when it comes to boys lacrosse, it’s clear that Harwood is still the gold standard for Division II.
Coach Russ Beilke and the defending champion Highlanders will kick off their season at 5 p.m. Monday with a turf-field clash at Burlington. Harwood graduated six seniors from last year’s 12-2 squad, and All-American Finn O’Hara transferred to play at the Holderness School in New Hampshire.
Despite the losses, Beilke is confident that his team has enough talent to advance to the final for the fifth straight season. The Highlanders could easily be fighting for a third straight crown, but their 2020 title hopes were dashed when the season was cancelled due to Covid.
Beilke enters his 10th year as head coach of the program, and he served as an assistant during the team’s first championship campaign in 2010. Harwood punched its ticket to the final again in 2017 and finished runner-up after suffering a 13-10 loss to Stowe. The Highlanders capped a 17-0 season in 2018 with a 10-1 championship victory over U-32. After enduring a 9-7 loss to Stowe in the 2019 title tilt, Harwood spoiled Rice’s perfect season last spring with an 11-7 championship victory.
Lee Morse and Lorne Thomsen return as assistant coaches for the 2022 HU squad, while newcomers Steve Andrews and Paul Geary take over JV coaching duties. The D-II landscape features many of the usual suspects as well as some recent additions looking to establish their legitimacy. The upcoming weeks will help sort out the statewide pecking order, with many teams set to make their competitive debuts with little or no practice experience on an outside field.
Here are a handful of questions for Beilke as his team gears up for its title defense:
TA: How did the program start taking off at the youth level? Was there a mass exodus from baseball to lacrosse in the last two decades?
Beilke: “Neil Nussbaum helped grow the Mad River Valley part of it. And the Harwood lacrosse group didn’t stop people from the Valley going up there. With baseball and everything, Neil helped start Mad River Lacrosse. And from then it really exploded. Instead of just one youth team being in the Waterbury area, there are generally almost two teams at every level. Every time I said we can’t make it, Neil would call me back and say there were games and they could figure out a way to make it work. I had just purchased a brand-new baseball glove, and it’s still not broken in yet. It was great. There were a number of athletes early on that still played both baseball and lacrosse. Lacrosse, at the time, had special days like Saturdays and the schedule worked for awhile where it was OK to cohabitate with both sports. And there’s a different pace of lacrosse. The only person who really gets to stand anywhere is the goalie. When the ball is at the other end of the field, the defense gets to stand around. But you have people moving back and forth. And our numbers this year have been the best ever.”
TA: What was the ballpark figure for your preseason turnout and how have things been progressing in the past week?
Beilke: “We had over 50 athletes sign up, which is more than we’ve ever had. By the time it came to making the commitment to all the practices, we had two or three not show up. But I believe we have 46 right now between the JV and the varsity teams, so we’ll be carrying 23 or 24 on each squad. And the enthusiasm is absolutely phenomenal. During the tryouts we’ve been able to look at the athletes and look at where they align. We’re working with the kids as individuals and we’re working through group dynamics. You can’t do an amazing amount of work in the gym, but we’re evaluating athletes all the time. The process is usually to have a coaches review and we rank the players as far as where they should be and what their skill set is. I talked to each of the athletes, and we have some seniors with good athleticism who could become defensive standouts. Even though we’ve separated the teams currently, there will be a some athletes that we’re going to keep an eye on who are on the development team. For about 95% of them, it’s really apparent where they should be. With the freshmen coming up, a lot of it is just the size and the speed. We want to try to put some of those players in a place where they can succeed. We want these young men to develop and get into game-time situations. A number of years ago when I first started, there were no cuts because we needed everyone. And now we have two teams.”
TA: Has this preseason been much different from last year with the relaxed Covid protocols and no mandatory masks?
Beilke: “Last year was such a gift because the year before there was no lacrosse. The basketball playoffs got cancelled at the end and all spring sports rapidly stopped. We had to say goodbye to a bunch of great seniors who didn’t get to have a final year. Last year no one minded the protocols: We were just so happy to be playing lacrosse. And by the end of the season, a lot of the mandates dropped. The championship was the first time they allowed more than one captain to go up and be in the center of the field for the coin toss. So we were very happy. This year we’re almost back to normal and it doesn’t feel that much different. Right now we’re undefeated, but so is everyone else. We come in and we only have one goal, and that is to win the last game of the season.”
TA: You have a chance to make it to the championship for the fifth straight year. Did you see the writing on the wall and what would you say about the program’s success?
Beilke: “We’ve had great assistant coaches all the way through. I’ve been truly blessed to have smarter people than myself around, which is awesome for the program. Since the program really started taking off — high school and youth — we’ve had athletes who accept what we want to do. The really intangible things — the in-house rules — they accept them broadly and they’re willing to work to achieve those goals. The first championship in 2010, and then again 2018, we’ve had a great string of runs through there. And with the Covid year, we would have had a stronger chance that year than the year before to go back-to-back. Last year it was a great group of kids and we were blessed with some superior athletes. Finn was an All-American. Though if you look at some of the underclassmen we had, Cam Forbes and Jordan Grimaldi scored three goals apiece in the championship. I believe it’s a culture. Our mantra and our cheer is, ‘One heart and one beat.’ And that has been true for the past number of years.”
TA: After losing an All-American like Finn, do you see this team as more balanced?
Beilke: “Out of the five championships I’ve been to, the first one was a very balanced team. We had the undefeated season (in 2018) where we won it. And the first quarter of the championship, our All-American Connor Woolley hadn’t even scored yet. So it was a balanced attack. When you have a player like Finn or Connor, it draws a lot of attention to them and it lets other player really excel. And last year we had a number of other athletes — Jake Green, Cam Forbes, Jordan Grimaldi — who excelled. We lost Gavin Thomsen on defense. But we have Jack Lansky, Steven Valadakis, Iyah Lavit and Grant McCracken, who are all back. So we have four D-poles who got a tremendous amount of time last year. Our goalie Addison (Dietz) is back and he’s solidified a spot starting between the pipes. And we have other returning players who have come back. It’s crazy when you see an athlete and you see them from one year to the next. They gain 5 or 10 pounds and they’re bigger and broader and they’re growing up in front of your eyes. You never know how we’re going to gel from indoors to outside. But the young men are back, they’re having fun and they’re enjoying each others’ company again. They’re looking forward to getting outside — like all of us — and playing some games. Confidence is high and we’re going to be putting a solid team on the field.”
TA: You have played Stowe in two of the last four championships. Do you think having that cross-town rivalry has helped both teams elevate their games?
Beilke: “It’s always fun to play against Stowe. And the same is true for a lot of the other teams we get to play, like Vergennes-Mount Abe. You get to develop relationships with other coaches. And as much as you appreciate and admire what they do, it’s still fun beating those guys. Stowe, because there is that rivalry, you always look to those guys. Last year they were en route to the championship. We didn’t play them in the championship, but we had to play them to get there. And last year’s miracle on the field was going up against undefeated Rice and some of the boys played the game of their life: They really rose to the occasion. Our defense worked really well, and coming up with a zone that Rice didn’t adjust to until late in the game. Each season has its bitter moments and its sweeter moments. And you just hope the last moment of the season is the sweetest one.”
TA: It’s still early, but who do you see as some of the other title contenders in Division II?
Beilke: “Rice has a number of athletes returning and they’re going to be right up there again. They have some new coaches and they’re going to be good. Spaulding has been an up-and-coming team the last few years. Stowe is always a competitive group and I’m looking forward to playing them. Burlington is now in Division II, so we’re looking forward to seeing what they have after not playing them for awhile. It will be an interesting year and you never know how things will go in preseason until you see the boys outside on the field and not in the gymnasium. It would be nice to have a turf field between U-32, Montpelier, us, Stowe — even Randolph is pretty close. It would be nice to have something centrally located that all the teams could share.”
