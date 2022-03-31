Barre, VT (05641)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.