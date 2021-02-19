DUXBURY — Nine players scored for defending Division II co-champ Harwood during a 54-30 girls basketball victor over Williamstown.
Tanum Nelson led the Highlanders with 11 points and five rebounds. Teammate Ciera McKay added nine points.
“Ciera is a sophomore and she stepped up tonight,” HU coach Tom Young said.
Ashley Proteau contributed seven points in the victory, while teammates Ayden Parrish and Jaye Fuller added six points apiece. Quinn Neslon (five points), Emilee Semprebon (four points) and Sarah Bartolomei (four points) gave Young’s team lots of offensive balance.
The Highlanders pulled ahead 15-5 in the first quarter and led 31-10 entering halftime. A 42-18 advantage after three quarters left the Blue Devils in a tough spot.
“It was a really good game overall,” Young said. “I think we established our speed early and it just kept wearing Williamstown down. But they gave it their all. Sid’s teams are never soft and they give you everything they have. So we certainly had to battle and prepare for this game. We knew nothing was going to be easy against them.”
Harwood will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Monday. Coach Sid Sweet and the Blue Devils will host Randolph the same day.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 45, Rutland 32
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven and Rutland came into Friday night’s marquee girls basketball game, each the owner of two blowout victories. Fair Haven won again, just as they did every time out last year, but this time the Slaters received a test before easing away to a 45-32 victory.
That was a good thing, said Fair Haven’s blue chip senior guard Ryleigh Coloutti.
“This helps us. We are hoping to have playoffs and we know there aren’t going to be many easy games in the postseason. This helps to prepare us,” Coloutti said.
Coloutti, who reached the 1,000-point standard as a junior, was held to 11 points by Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka.
“Kendra did an outstanding job on Ryleigh,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
Coloutti pulled down eight rebounds and teammate Courtney Brewster had nine points and eight rebounds.
They are the most heralded players for the Slaters but someone else came to the fore tonight in a big way.
“I thought Emma Briggs was the best player on the floor for us tonight,” Wilson said.
Briggs had 11 points and defensively she put the clamps on Sabotka, holding the Ravens’ talented senior to four points.
But Rutland coach Nate Bellomo only needed a quick glance at the scorebook to see where this game was won and lost.
The Ravens struggled from the foul line, going 5-for-17. The Slaters were brilliant at the stripe, going 18-for-21.
The Slaters were in control early. They fashioned a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and were up 23-18 at the half.
The Ravens were just 2-of-9 at the line in the first half and were forcing passes inside that the Slaters repeatedly picked off.
“I think we were overly aggressive (in the first half). Sometimes you can make those passes against other teams but against a good team you can’t do it,” Bellomo said.
Rutland made its biggest push in the third quarter when it whittled the lead to one a couple of times. Kathryn Moore scored on a putback to pare the lead to 26-25.
Briggs answered with a big hoop for the Slaters but then Moore cut the margin to one again on a layup.
The Slaters needed some breathing room and Briggs provided it, nailing a 3-point field goal.
The Slaters took a 33-28 lead into the fourth quarter and when they cushioned the margin to eight on another 3-pointer by Briggs, the Ravens were in trouble.
That is because when the Slaters put any kind of separation between themselves and an opponent in the fourth quarter, they begin to spread the floor and milk the clock in a way that would make the late Dean Smith, the father of the four-corners stall, proud.
“We work on that in practice by playing five against six (defenders) because we know they will always try to double team us,” Coloutti said.
When you go into your deliberate offense and force the opponent to foul, you still have to cash in at the line.
Brewster dropped in three straight foul shots to make certain the Ravens would have no window for a comeback.
“We knew it would be a good game. It was fun to be a part of,” Wilson said.
The Ravens never had the lead. They tied it at 5-5 when Makieya Hendrickson connected on a 3-pointer.
But Zoey Cole made two free throws after Hendrickson’s shot and the Slaters led the rest of the night.
Rutland had to be encouraged when Briggs was saddled with her second personal less than minute into the second quarter, but the Slaters showed their depth with Briggs and Coloutti each having to spend some time on the bench in foul trouble.
Moore led the Ravens with 11 points but after that it fell of to Cecily McCormack with five.
The Slaters’ seniors were honored before the game: Brewster, Coloutti, Abby Brown, twins Emma and Megan Ezzo, Cole, Briggs and manager Samantha Barker.
It is talented class that will see a number of them going on to play on the collegiate level.
Coloutti will take her game to nearby Castleton University, the Ezzo twins will both play soccer at Plattsburgh State, Brewster is suiting up for Colby-Sawyer College in basketball and track and field and Abby Brown will play field hockey at Eastern Connecticut State. Briggs intends to compete in both soccer and track and field but has not selected a school yet.
“We knew it would be a tough game. It is always is with them,” Coloutti said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.