WILLIAMSTOWN — Izzy Mitchell scored two minutes into overtime Wednesday, giving the No. 10 Stowe girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over No. 7 Northfield-Williamstown.
“Izzy was on the right side and played the ball toward the goal,” Stowe coach Tyler Post said. “The goalie went up to catch it and the ball slipped through.”
Post’s team improves to 3-6, while No. 7 Northfield-Williamstown ends the season at 4-5. Stowe goalie Anika Wagner (three saves) and Northfield-Williamstown keeper Ciera Sweet (seven saves) both made tough stops.
“It was pretty even through the first half,” Post said. “They had a couple chances and we had a couple good chicness where just something went wrong at the last minute. It’s kind of how our season has gone where we play great into that final third and then can’t do anything in the final third. We changed some things up in the second half and we started to carry more of the play in the last 15 minutes. We had three or four really good scoring opportunities and missed the net on two of them. And another shot bounced into their goalie’s hands.”
Kate Lewton, Ellie Zimmerman, Lucy Genung, Charlotte Stevens and Malinn Sigler anchored the defense for the Raiders. Stowe will travel to play No. 2 Thetford (8-1) in Friday’s quarterfinal.
“We played Thetford earlier in the year and lost 2-0, but I think it was a closer game than 2-0,” Post said. “Thetford is the three-time defending champ. If you’re going to win it, you should need to go through Thetford. And that’s the challenge we have ahead of us. They know how to win. So can we figure it out and piece together enough good bits to create those finishing chances, and then can we finish? And we need to withstand their pressure and convert on some of our opportunities.”
U-32 5, Mount Abraham 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Sasha Kennedy racked up three goals and one assist for the No. 3 Raiders during Wednesday’s Division II playdown.
Third-seeded U-32 (8-1) buried two first-half goals and didn’t allow the No. 14 Eagles (1-9) to create much offensively. Kallista Parton and Payton Garibodli were defensive standouts during their team’s sixth shutout of the season.
Kennedy gave the Raiders the lead on a Parton assist before passing to Caroline Kirby for a 2-0 advantage before the break. Kirby set up Kennedy at the start of the second half, keeping their side in control. Kennedy capped her hat trick on a feed from Alice Lamb. Willow Mashkuri registered her first varsity goal on a pass from Kirby. Goalie Evie Moore recorded four saves for U-32.
“The first half we had to sort things out in the midfield,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “They had a number of balls knocked into the box and they would roll to Evie. I was shuffling kids into new positions. Without practicing with the whole squad, it was like in-progress work during the first half. Sasha had a great game today and she drew extra attention, so that was opening things up for Caroline. And they had some really nice combinations.”
Sophie Venman and Joanna Toy combined to make eight saves for Mount Abe. U-32 will face No. 6 Milton (7-2) on Saturday. The Yellowjackets are 16-time champs and won four straight titles before being eliminated at Harwood last year.
The Raiders are 0-3 in championship appearances after falling to Milton in 1992, 1993 and 2015.
“In D-II, Milton is always there,” Towne said. “They’re going to be very technical and organized. And they normally will push forward with numbers. It’s going to be a pretty tough matchup both ways.”
Montpelier 2,
Middlebury 0
MONTPELIER — Sienna Mills put on a scoring clinic for the fourth straight game to lead the No. 4 Solons past the No. 13 Tigers in Wednesday’s Division II playdown. Mills fired home a 20-yard shot in the first half and doubled the lead in the 75th minute. Montpelier (7-1) will face No. 5 Rice (6-3-1) or No. 12 Woodstock (2-4-1) in Saturday’s quarterfinal. The Tigers end the season at 1-6-2.
Long Trail 3, Twinfield 2
MARSHFIELD — The No. 10 Mountain Lions claimed their third straight victory Wednesday and are one win away from making their third semifinal appearance in four years. Long Trail improves to 4-6 and will face No. 2 Danville (6-3) in the quarterfinals. The Indians earned a 5-0 victory over No. 15 Craftsbury (1-8) on Wednesday.
Hazen 5, Sharon 0
HARDWICK — Macy Moller recorded a hat trick and dished out one assist for the No. 6 Wildcats during Wednesday’s Division IV playdown victory over the No. 9 Phoenix. Hazen (4-5) will host No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) in Saturday’s quarterfinal. Natalie Michaud and Madison Bartlett also scored for Hazen. Hazen goalie Alleigh Gabaree made six saves. Keeper Tia Kendall stopped one shot for Sharon (3-8).
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 7,
Fair Haven 0
DUXBURY — Six Harwood boys soccer players tucked away goals to send the Slaters packing during Wednesday’s victory.
Skylar Platt scored twice for the No. 3 Highlanders, who improve to 7-2 and will face No. 6 Montpelier (6-3) in Saturday’s Division II quarterfinal.
Gavin Thomsen, Jordan Schullenberger, Zach Smith and Platt scored in the first half. Platt, Jack Birmingham and Xavier Brookens added second-half goals. Hayden Adams dished out two assists. Smith, Sawyer Simmons and Finn O’Hara each tallied one assist. Goalies Jake Collier and Dylan Mauro combined efforts in the shutout.
“We are feeling really fortunate to have playoffs, meaningful games and a chance to play,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “The game teaches lessons and it tells a story. The story today was Harwood is a team full of guys that play hard and root each other on tirelessly. I’m just glad the story continues.”
Harwood (8-2) will host No. 6 Montpelier (6-3) in Saturday’s quarterfinal. Fair Haven ends the season at 2-8.
Blue Mountain 2,
Christ Covenant 1
MARSHFIELD — The No. 9 Bucks were under pressure throughout but silenced the No. 8 Saints at the end of Wednesday’s Division IV playdown. Blue Mountain (6-4) will travel to play No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1) in Friday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal. Christ Covenant ends the season at 3-3.
FIELD HOCKEY
Burr & Burton 7, U-32 0
MANCHESTER — The No. 2 Bulldogs improved to 8-1 Wednesday and secured a championship matchup against No. 1 Mount Abraham (6-1).
Katie Crabtree and Riley Callen gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead after the first quarter. Abby Farrinton’s unassisted strike made it 3-0 heading into halftime. Celsey McMahon scored twice in the second half, while teammates Arden Wojtach and Emma Hall also added late insurance goals.
“Burr and Burton was a complete team,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “They had speed, skill, strength and positioning. As a young team, we walked away inspired to bring our game to that level.”
Bulldogs goalies Hannah Callen (three saves) and Mac Thuermer (zero saves) combined efforts in the shutout. Kiki Hayward recorded 19 saves for U-32 (6-3).
“I’m proudest of our second and third periods,” Burns said. “After two goals in the first quarter, we held them to one goal in 30 minutes by playing our hearts out. Kiki was peppered with shots all game-long and kept us in it.”
The Bulldogs snapped the Raiders’ six-game winning streak.
“We’ve scored in every game this season until today,” Burns said. “We are usually dangerous in the circle, but Burr and Burton controlled the midfield and kept us pushed back in our defensive zone most of the game. We had a great season and we are an up-and-coming team. We couldn’t have had the success we did without seniors Cady Burgess as our engine in the midfield and Avery Fournier playing smart and composed defense. We will miss both of them.”
FOOTBALL
Spaulding 56, Oxbow 7
St. Johnsbury 34, Lyndon 7
The Crimson Tide and Hilltoppers coasted to blowout victories during the opening round of a six-team tourney. The No. 3 Crimson Tide will face No. 2 North Country at 7 p.m. Friday. The No. 4 Hilltoppers will visit No. 1 U-32 on Saturday.
