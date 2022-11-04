The holidays will arrive early this year for Division II soccer fans when the top-seeded Montpelier boys and No. 3 Harwood square off in Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship at South Burlington High School.
The Solons (16-0-1) and Highlanders (15-2) gave the Central Vermont community all it could ask for by digging deep during semifinal tests to set up a grand finale for the ages. The Capital Division rivals are carbon copies of each other in many ways, but only one team will hoist the winner’s trophy when the dust settles.
“We had early-season goals of making the final and here we are,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “Since Montpelier beat us the last two yeas we figured we would play them along the way. I’m glad it’s in the final this year.”
The 2022 title matchup was practically preordained months or even years ago. Harwood’s current seniors were undefeated as Crossett Brook Middle School players, settling for their lone draw against Randolph as seventh-graders before handing Montpelier its only loss of the season as eighth-graders.
The Highlanders finished 13-3-1 three years ago after losing to Middlebury in overtime during the semifinals. Harwood was eliminated by Montpelier during squeakers the past two seasons. Yalicki’s team wound up with an 8-3 record during a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, falling short against the Solons during a penalty-kick shootout in the quarterfinals. Last year Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams scored in the sixth minute of the semifinals to spark his team’s 1-0 victory at Harwood, which ended the season at 14-2-1.
The toughest part of playing Montpelier is that it’s Montpelier,” Yalicki said. “They have gotten the best of us the last two years in the playoffs and earned their win this year. They find a way to win the games when it comes down to who is tougher. I’m really glad we get one more shot at them.”
Harwood suffered a season-opening 3-0 loss to South Burlington this fall and fell short against Montpelier during a 3-2 setback. The Highlanders were in danger of enduring a third defeat after lackluster first half at Stowe, but they wound up snapping the Raiders’ streak of 33 unanswered goals while rallying to a 3-1 victory. That set off a string of 61 unanswered goals by Harwood, which closed out the regular season with eight consecutive shutouts.
“They’re a great team,” Riby-Williams said. “It will be a fun game in the championship — no matter who wins. I can’t wait to play. Those guys are definitely hard competitors. But so are we and we’re not going to back down to them. We’re going to go in Saturday and we’re going to play as hard as we can.”
Harwood has outscored opponents 97-11 and boasts 11 clean sheets. Montpelier has outscored teams 79-8 and also owns 11 shutouts. The Solons blanked the opposition during six straight games late in the season, rattling off 43 straight goals in the process.
“It just goes to show that both teams were the top two teams in (Division II) this year,” Bagley said. “The records speak for themselves, the goal differences speak for themselves. As long as we avoided each other in the bracket, I think this was always going to happen.”
Jordan Shullenberger scored twice during his team’s loss at Montpelier and shattered his previous school record of 28 goals by finding the back of the net 38 times this season. He pushed his career total to 75 goals during Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win at Middlebury in the semifinals. “Jordan is a very talented player and he’s very dangerous if he gets the ball in the penalty area,” Bagley said. “So we have to do our best to limit his opportunities and try to keep him in front of us.”
Riby-Williams finished with 24 goals last fall and has 26 this year after scoring twice to fuel his team’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over U-32 in the semis. The senior’s older brother Leo fired home the game-winner in the 79th minute two years ago during a 2-1 championship victory over Milton and now the Solons will return to the final for the third straight season.
“It feels awesome,” Riby-Williams said. “Three years in a row, going back to the championship. It’s unbelievable. It’s all for Bags and it’s all because of Bags: He’s done a great job coaching these past few championship teams. Whether or not we’ve won in the ‘Ship or lost, it’s just a great experience being a part of this team and playing for Bags and my school.”
The only slight blemish on the Solons’ record is an early-season 2-2 draw with Division III finalist Peoples Academy. Riby-Williams missed the final 47 minutes of that match after collecting his second yellow card, forcing the Solons to compete with 10 players. Solons keeper Brio Levitt was sidelined for the final 60 minutes, so fullback Ben Wetherell filled in while playing goalie for the first time in over four years.
“Every time we say 16-0-1, it hurts just a little bit,” Riby-Williams said. “We really wanted to have a spotless record this year. But a tie is fine by me. As long as we got back to the ‘Ship and play hard for it, then I’m fine with that.”
Tyler Thomas scored the game-winner for Montpelier in the 79th minute during his team’s victory over Harwood six weeks ago. The hard-working striker gives the Solons a lethal 1-2 punch up top alongside Riby-Williams and he also provides a crucial physical presence on team that relies on lots of underclassmen. Seniors Aidan Quinn and Noah Samuelsen are free-kick specialists for MHS, while sophomore Clayton Foster is one of the highest-scoring fullbacks in the area.
“(Thomas), Noah, Aiden, Will (Curtis), Maclay (Ericson), Cameron Cook — they’re all great athletes and they all work so hard and I couldn’t have scored 26 goals this season without them,” Riby-Williams said. “They push me to do better. When I get down on myself, they lift me up. They really are support groups of the team: Whenever anyone is feeling down, we always have to stay positive. And they do a great job of that. On the field, they’re all ridiculous. They all look to find me and Tyler in the air and at feet.”
Wetherell and Foster lead the MHS back line along with Olin Duggan, Colby Sterling-Proulx, Carson Cody, Steven Supan and Carter Bruzzese. Last winter Bruzzese, Foster, Cody and Riby-Williams led Montpelier to its second straight victory in the basketball championships at the Barre Aud. The Solons had their backs against the wall briefly after falling behind in the soccer semifinals, but their collective playoff experience helped trigger a determined comeback.
“We’ve done it before and every single time we’ve just got to keep our heads,” Riby-Williams said. “Even though they might be up one, there’s so much time left on the clock. We’ve got to do the little things right. And if we keep doing those little things right, then we’ll chip away and we’ll start getting those goals. We’ll start making those passes and we’ll find the back of the net. ...A lot of these guys — the seniors, some of the sophomore basketball kids — they’ve played in games like this. Whether it’s soccer, basketball, lacrosse — whatever — we know that you win or you go home. And we don’t want to go home yet.”
Montpelier kicked off the playoffs with a 7-0 victory over Lamoille before shutting out Rice, 1-0. Harwood followed up a 6-1 playdown victory over Milton by silencing North Country, 2-0.
The semifinal win at Middlebury served as sweet revenge for the Highlanders. Shullenberger and classmates Nicolas Moran and Cole Hill were freshman varsity players three years ago when the Highlanders lost to the Tigers, 2-1, during a semifinal overtime thriller.
“Earning the win over Middlebury was huge for us,” Yalicki said. “That team was very talented and played hard for the entire match. Since it was our first one-goal win of the year, I think that will serve us well for a competitive game on Saturday.”
Liam Combs excelled in goal the past three games for Harwood and split time this season with Finn Kramer and Dylan Mauro. Adam Porterfield, Adin Combs, Lincoln Dice, Matthew Fiaschetti, Gabe Frankel, Emmett Lisai, Caleb Brookens and Jack Greenwood have been defensive standouts, limiting a handful of opponents to zero shots.
Xavier Brookens scored the Golden Goal for HU in the semis and was been a welcome addition back to the lineup after sustaining a quad injury against Stowe. Zachary Smith and Steele Nelson have also scored clutch goals recently for a team that’s turned most of its matches into blowouts before halftime. Teammates Cooper Olney, Eamon Knight, Eamon Langlais, Teighen Fils-Aime, Lincoln Dice, Dylan Rogers and Lewis Clapp round out the lineup.
“We have learned a few things since we faced off against Montpelier Sept. 21,” Yalicki said. “I really like how we have been playing lately. We obviously have a primary goal scorer but I think we have had several full-team efforts vs. some quality opponents. …It’s so fun to see two Capital league teams square off in the final. And with Montpelier, it’s all respect. Your toughest opponents push you to play your best and we are ready for this opportunity. I want to thank our fans for unwavering support all year. We love playing for them and we want to put on a show Saturday.”
With Harwood’s defense focussed on neutralizing Riby-Williams and Thomas, reserve striker Josiah Phillips may see some extra time and space with the ball for the Solons. Nate Stephani, Thomas Mills, Owen Lathrip, Forrest Holloway and Ethan Bigglestone could also contribute valuable minutes for the Capital City squad.
“Both teams know each other really well and we know it’s going to be a difficult game,” Bagley said. “Harwood is obviously a very talented team. We had a really tough game against them earlier in the season, so it’s going to a be tough match. They’re talented players, they’re experienced players, they’ve obviously played a lot of soccer and they’ve been very successful. ...I don’t know if there are any advantages for either team. It’s going to be two pretty evenly matched teams. Whoever is better on the day is going to be the team that comes out on top.”
