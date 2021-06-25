Harwood’s Finn O’Hara elevated his game to the next level this past season and brought his teammates along every step of the way.
Most boys lacrosse opponents exhausted their defensive resources during futile attempts to slow down the Highlanders standout. He accepted double-team challenges with open arms and always found a way to get a leg up on the competition, leading HU to its second championship victory in three seasons.
O’Hara could single-handedly change the complexion of any contest, and that was not lost upon coaches from every division. The junior earned All-American recognition this week and led a big crew of HU athletes on the All-State teams.
The Highlanders were at their best during playoffs, rolling to an 11-7 victory over Rice in the Division II championship. Montpelier won its first championship in 21 years with an 8-6 victory over GMVS in the D-III title clash. Nate Noble was named D-III Coach of the Year following a 7-3 campaign with the Solons, while midfielder Quinn Mills landed on the All-State First Team.
Essex’s Chris Davis, Woodstock’s Charles Greene, CVU’s Alex Leonard and Middlebury’s Jack Rizzo rounded out the All-American selections from Vermont. Leonard helped the Redhawks claim their eighth consecutive crown with an 8-7 championship victory over D-I foe Burr & Burton.
Coach Russell Beilke and Harwood (12-2) suffered an 8-6 defeat against Burr & Burton early in the season. The Highlanders avenged their only other loss by overpowering the Green Knights in the final. O’Hara and his teammates were also in peak form during a 13-4 victory over Hartford, a 14-6 win vs. Spaulding and a 13-1 semifinal thrashing vs. Colchester.
GMVS stars Jon Davis (defense) and Sebastian Serge (attack) were placed on the First Team in D-III. Midfielder Ian Geikie and goalie Ryan Turnball made the Second Team for the Gumbies. Montpelier’s Neil Rohan (defense) also took home Second Team honors along with U-32’s Henry Beling (defense) and Brandan Tedeschi (midfield).
Harwood’s First Team selections in D-II were O’Hara, Grant McCracken (long-stick middie), Sawyer Simmons (midfield) and Gavin Thompson (defense). The high-scoring duo of Colby Berard (midfield) and Aiden Blouin (attack) represented Spaulding on the First Team. Cam Kearney (attack) and Owen Kresco (face-offs) made the Second Team for the Tide.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM
BFA-Fairfax: Jonah Czeck, attack; Adam Degree, midfield; Max Mills, goa
lie; Derrick Sloan, face-offs. Green Mountain Valley: Jon Davis, defense; Sebastian Serge, attack. Mount Abraham: Henry Anderson, attack; Quincy Cook, defense; Jade Edwards, long-stick middie; Carmelo Miceli, defense; Griffin Paradee, midfield. Montpelier: Quinn Mills, midfield.
SECOND TEAM
BFA-Fairfax: Wyatt Magnan, defense; Sylas Meunier, long-stick kiddie. Green Mountain Valley: Ian Geikie, midfield; Ryan Turnball, goalie. Mount Abraham: Iain Olsen, attack; Liam Oxford, attack; Taylor Stearns, face-offs Montpelier: Neil Rohan, defense. Otter Valley: Hayden Bernhardt, attack; David Williams, midfield. U-32: Henry Beling, defense; Brandan Tedeschi, midfield
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Hartford: Tarin Prior, goalie; Ethan Schaal, defense. Harwood: Grant McCracken, long-stick middie; Finn O’Hara, attack; Sawyer Simmons, midfield; Gavin Thompson, defense. Mount Anthony: Hayden Gaudette, goalie. Rice: Jackson Harris, attack; DaeHan McHugh, defense; Ty Samson, face-offs. St. Johnsbury: Gardner Auchincloss, midfield. Spaulding: Colby Berard, midfield; Aiden Blouin, attack.
SECOND TEAM
Burlington: Sebastian Brown, defense; Ethan Goldsmith, midfield. Colchester: Mason Coburn, attack; Bodey Towle, defense. Hartford: Joseph Barwood, attack. Rice: Graham Harris, midfield; Jack Kern, defense; Dante Pellegrino, long-stick kiddie; Sam Rubman, midfield. Spaulding: Cam Kearney, attack; Owen Kresco, face-offs.
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM
Burr and Burton: Emmett Edwards, attack; Matthew Grabher, midfield. Champlain Valley: Alex Leonard, midfield; Cam Saia, defense. Essex: Sam Bowen, attack; Chris Davis, midfield. Middlebury: Jack Rizzo, goalie. Woodstock: Charles Greene, long-stick kiddie; Evan Kurash, defense; Louis Mills, defense; Keaton Piconi, attack; Corey White, face-offs.
SECOND TEAM
Burr and Burton: Justin Fusco, defense; Teddy Mirenda, attack; Jack Morrison, goalie. Champlain Valley: Shane Gorman, attack. Essex: Charlie Bowen, long-stick kiddie; Will Couture, face-offs; Carter Frankenhoff, midfield; Walker Root, defense. Middlebury: Fynn Whitlock, defense. Rutland: Joe Anderson, midfield. Woodstock: Andrew Gubbins, midfield; David Willis, attack.
