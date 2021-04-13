Harwood lacrosse photo gallery Apr 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Harwood senior Hayden Adams attempts to pass to a teammate during lacrosse practice Tuesday at the school. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Harwood junior Finn O’Hara cradles the ball during boys lacrosse practice Tuesday at the school. The Highlanders will host Mount Mansfield at 11 a.m. Saturday. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Harwood senior Sawyer Simmons looks for an open teammate during lacrosse practice Tuesday at the school. The Highlanders have advanced to three straight Division II championships. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
