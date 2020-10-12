thurston

Harwood's Ava Thurston competes during a race last season. The Highlanders junior won Saturday's Harwood Invitational with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 40.2 seconds.

HARWOOD XC INVITATIONAL RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2010

Duxbury, VT

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Ava Thurston, 19:40.2, Harwood
2. Emily Bloom, 20:22.7, Rice
3. Maggie McGee, 20:30.8, Lamoille
4. Julia Thurston, 20:53.2, Harwood
5. Britta Zetterstrom, 21:47.3, Harwood
6. Charlie Flint, 22:01.0, Harwood
7. Caelyn McDonough, 22:09.9, Harwood
8. Seina Dowgiewicz, 22:25.2, Middlebury
9. Ella Landis, 22:46.3, Middlebury
10. Adelle MacDowell, 22:49.8, Lamoille
11. Masie Franke, 23:06.3, Harwood
12. Sofia Stefani, 23:08.5, Middlebury
13. McKenna Paxman, 23:23.5, Harwood
14. Anlu Thamm, 23:25.2, Harwood
15. Maddy Stowe, 24:07.1, Middlebury
16. Laura Martinez, 24:14.4, Harwood
17. Hazel Lillis, 24:30.3, Harwood
18. Tess Ayres, 24:35.5, Northfield
19. Mackenzie Greenberg, 24:40.4, Harwood
20. Natalie Start, 24:47.4, Lamoille
21. Abigail Johnson, 24:54.4, Mt Abraham
22. Ari Graham-Gurland, 25:06.8, Middlebury
23. Zoe Ayres, 25:17.2, GMAA
24. Jill Rundle, 25:17.9, Harwood
25. Anna Gale, 25:38.8, Lamoille
26. Aliza Levey, 25:40.8, Harwood
27. Eliana Moorhead, 25:50.8, Montpelier
28. Astrid Olsen, 25:52.5, Middlebury
29. Althea Torrens-Martin, 25:54.7, Montpelier
30. Emma Cushman, 26:09.8, Spaulding
31. Olivia Kaplan, 26:11.8, Randolph
32. Phoebe Gingold, 26:18.1, Montpelier
33. Ruby Bryant, 26:34.6, Montpelier
34. Mae Searles, 27:17.0, Lamoille
35. Mary Conklin, 27:21.0, Middlebury
36. Gabby Allbee, 27:30.1, Rice
37. Mira Pompei, 27:38.7, Montpelier
38. Megan Balparda, 27:41.4, Middlebury
39. Mary Johnson, 27:55.3, Middlebury
40. Thankful Cilwik, 28:07.8, North Country
41. Ursula Lovell, 28:15.2, Rice
42. Sophia Brown, 28:15.5, Harwood
43. Narges Anzali, 28:16.5, Middlebury
44. Ruby Jean Hall, 28:17.0, Mt Abraham
45. Piper Floyd, 28:17.1, Harwood
46. Ginny Mahoney, 28:18.1, North Country
47. Katelyn Long, 28:22.8, Harwood
48. Nora Wootten, 28:29.4, Middlebury
49. Ksenia Benoit, 29:00.1, Montpelier
50. Sara Sargent, 29:05.2, Lamoille
51. Maisy Hill, 29:15.9, Mt Abraham
52. Camille Maglienti, 29:30.5, Middlebury
53. Catherine Dyer, 29:47.5, Middlebury
54. Alice Lindsay, 30:22.8, Harwood
55. Dahlia Harrison-Irwin, 30:27.0, Middlebury
56. Sophia Jerome, 30:31.2, Montpelier
57. Chasca King, 30:32.3, Rice
58. Cameron Rocheleau, 31:47.0, Harwood
59. Kayleigh McCullen, 31:56.8, Rice
60. Ellie Graham, 32:16.5, Randolph
61. 10 Vivian Ross, 33:10.3, Middlebury
62. Alexis Derouchie, 34:42.4, North Country
63. Abigail Burachowski, 35:02.6, Spaulding
64.Anna Belle Hunt, 36:40.4, Rice
65. Haley Goff , 37:13.6, North Country
66. Luci Stephenson, 37:31.1 , Harwood
67. Jasmine Sayah, 37:36.8, Spaulding
68. Briona McAlister, 37:41.3, North Country
69. Zerima King, 38:06.3, Rice
70. Hannah Potwin, 38:15.0, Randolph
71. Megan Gemignani, 40:05.1, Middlebury
72. Emmaline Heilman, 42:31.6, Mt Abraham
73. Jolene Cafarelli, 43:56.6, Northfield
74. Aurora Husk, 45:35.0, Mt Abraham
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Harwood 23; 2. Middlebury 60; 3. Lamoille 70; 4. Montpelier 112; 5. Rice 130; 6. Mt Abraham 167 7. North Country 178.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. James Cilwik, 17:16.4, North Country
2. Ben Huston, 17:21.4, Vergennes
3. Jack Christner, 17:42.6, Middlebury
4. Carlton Cummiskey, 17:45.5, Harwood
5. Taite Magoon, 17:49.2, Spaulding
6. David Poulin, 17:50.1, Spaulding
7. Jake Darling, 17:57.2, Spaulding
8. Gabe Praamsma, 18:19.1, Vergennes
9. Vincent Spina, 18:35.7, Harwood
10. Ebbe Lillis, 18:43.0, Harwood
11. Josiah Kocis, 18:55.5, North Country
12. Lucas Palcsik, 18:59.1, Middlebury
13. Avery Smart, 19:10.3, Montpelier
14 Xander DeBlois, 19:17.8, Vergennes
15. Chandler Anderson, 19:27.3, Randolph
16. Baxter Harrington, 19:28.3, Middlebury
17. Thomas Nevins, 19:32.3, Middlebury
18. Noah Engvall, 19:39.2, Mt Abraham
19. Elvis McIntosh, 19:43.0, Middlebury
20. Tyler Silveria, 19:44.3, Harwood
21. Luke Groom, 19:44.5, Harwood
22. Matthew Toborg, 19:46.4, Spaulding
23. Adam Gawrys, 19:53.9, Lamoille
24. Jacob Allen, 19:56.8, Spaulding
25. Pablo Mendez, 19:59.8, Randolph
26. Rye MacCurtain, 20:01.6, Harwood
27. Camden Pierce, 20:18.9, Spaulding
28. Ben Nardin, 20:22.7, Harwood
29. Tyler Bergmans, 20:42.6, Vergennes
30. Joseph Canney, 20:47.2, Rice
31. Josh Kocis , 20:47.7, North Country
32. Ethan Foster, 20:50.2, Middlebury
33. Noah Rivera, 20:55.6, Harwood
34. Ian Kramer, 20:57.1, GMAA
35. Mason Berry, 21:09.9, Harwood
36. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, 21:12.5, Montpelier
37. River Collins, 21:21.0, Harwood
38. Devin Audette, 21:22.7, Northfield
39. Garrett Manosh, 21:26.7, Lamoille
40. Gus Hill, 21:32.0, Mt Abraham
41. Mason Porter, 21:34.6, Lamoille
42. Jarret Muzzy, 21:46.2, Vergennes
43. Trystan Jones, 21:46.7, Middlebury
44. George Collette, 21:48.2, Mt Abraham
45. Ben White, 21:51.9, Harwood
46. Holden Stephenson, 21:56.6, Harwood
47. Matthew Senesac, 22:14.5, Rice
48. Aiden Forsyth, 22:15.9, Montpelier
49. Alexander Maurice, 22:16.1, Spaulding
50. Jackson Kany, 22:16.3, Vermont Commons
51. Owen Motyka, 22:17.5, GMAA
52. Jacob Rockwood, 22:19.0, Lamoille
53. Cameron Kearney, 22:22.4, Spaulding
54. Garrett Miller, 22:30.6, Northfield
55. Anthony Viola, 22:31.0, Rice
56. Kieran Sheridan, 22:32.5, Middlebury
57. Silas Yonkman, 22:36.2, Harwood
58. Nicholas Suchomel, 22:37.4, Middlebury
59. Wyatt Popowicz, 22:39.2, Harwood
60. Marcus White, 22:40.0, Randolph
61. Ben Harrison, 22:44.0, Rice
62. Aidan Chance, 22:52.6, Middlebury
63. Hayden Ross, 22:53.5, Spaulding
64. Chase Ehrlich, 23:03.5, Montpelier
65. Ben Hershey, 23:05.0, Rice
66. Sean Davison, 23:07.0, Mt Abraham
67. Jonah Busker, 23:07.2, Harwood
68. Liam Beatty, 23:15.8, North Country
69. Norman Benoit, 23:18.9, Mt Abraham
70. Dustin Lavigne, 23:44.3, Mt Abraham
71. Josh McHugh, 23:47.5, Harwood
72 Cadence Centers, 24:20.2, Montpelier
73. Emmett McMahon, 24:26.9, Spaulding
74. Max Spaulding, 24:28.1, Spaulding
75. Nicholas Hasselbach, 24:28.2, Rice
76. Winslow Monde, 24:36.1, Montpelier
77. Hugh Ball, 24:38.6, Mt Abraham
78. Gavin Magill, 24:43.0, Montpelier
79. Morgan Barnes, 24:48.7, Mt Abraham
80. Cameron Merchant, 25:01.1, Harwood
81. Taurin Bethel, 25:02.5 , Harwood
82. Zeb Barton, 25:15.9, Rice
83. Ryan Allen , 25:16.0, Spaulding
84. Calvin Gramling, 25:16.2, Vergennes
85. Henry Weston, 25:17.3, Middlebury
86. Merrick Modun, 25:48.7, Montpelier
87 Joseph Darling, 25:58.1, Mt Abraham
88. Asher Rosenbaum, 26:01.4, Vermont Commons
89. William Lliff, 26:06.2, Mt Abraham
90. Asa Baker-Rouse, 26:07.7, Middlebury
91. Elijah Myer, 26:10.7, GMAA
92. Cameron Gaidys, 26:34.2 , Harwood
93. Cooper Hansel, 26:34.5, Harwood
94. Griffin Schneider, 27:19.6, Vergennes
95. Tobias Callan, 27:21.1, Rice
96. Stephen McGinnis, 27:28.3, Northfield
97. Andrew Henrik Barnacas, 28:07.6, GMAA
98. Lewis Suchomel, 28:14.5, Middlebury
99. Carter Dayton, 28:22.1, Spaulding
100. Finn O'Neil, 28:27.1, Middlebury
101. Simon Rosenbaum, 28:41.4, Vermont Commons
102. Fletcher Turner, 28:42.7, Montpelier
103. Paul Petzoldt, 30:37.9, North Country
104. Michael Sargent, 30:48.1, Lamoille
105. Ty Duell, 32:03.9, Mt Abraham
106. Tristan Pudvah, 33:36.4, Mt Abraham
107. Aidan Hall, 34:17.2, Vermont Commons
108. John Wallace, 36:11.9, Middlebury

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Harwood 62; 2. Spaulding 62; 3. Middlebury 64; 4. Vergennes 86; 5. North Country 146; 6. Montpelier 177 7. Mt Abraham 181; 8. Lamoille 188; 9. Rice 196.

