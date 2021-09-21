DUXBURY — Sometimes a fresh start can be just what the doctor ordered.
Seven first-year starters hammered home that message Tuesday while leading Harwood to a 2-1 boys soccer victory over defending Division II champ Montpelier.
Jordan Shullenberger gave the hosts an early advantage in the 24th minute after collecting a pass from Leif Brouillette. Shullenberger assisted Cooper Olney for a 2-0 lead 54 seconds into the second half before Montpelier’s Ben Collier scored the final goal in the 72nd minute on a pass from Brooks Duprey.
“Our team is young and we just need some guys with experience to step up,” Shullengberger said. “So I feel like I did that today — and Jack Birmingham and Chris James too.”
Shullenberger is a junior captain who’s been on a tear for HU (4-1) the past few weeks. He notched one goal and one assist in a 2-0 victory over North Country before recording a hat trick in a 10-0 victory over Lamoille.
“I just saw a picture of Jordan from last year and it reminded me of how much growth physically and mentally he’s had in the last year,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “He’s worked really hard with his club team to be a more ball-dominant player. Since his ninth-grade year, he’s always had the speed and the fitness and all those pieces. But now he’s seeing the game really well and he’s stepped up as a leader. I’ve never seen as big of a jump in the confidence on the ball from even just last year to this year. He was a good player last year, and now he’s pretty special. He’s physically so strong on the ball and he does everything else really well too.”
Montpelier goalie Brio Levitt recorded eight saves. Harwood’s Liam Combs stopped three shots, while teammate Dylan Mauro recorded one save during a cameo in the 77th minute. Combs was forced to briefly leave the field after being yellow-carded for a delay of game infraction, forcing Mauro to step in as Montpelier set up a free kick at the top of the penalty area. Solons midfielder Noah Samuelson touched the ball over to Collier, who rifled a low shot on target. Mauro’s diving reaction save sent the ball rolling across the goal line toward the left post, where HU’s Adam Porterfield made a goal-saving clearance at the last second.
“One of the many things I said before the game was, ‘Everyone has to do their job the one time they get the chance,’” Yalicki said. “And I don’t think I’ll ever see a better execution of that than what Dylan did. He hops on the field, organizes the wall, he’s ready in the goal and makes a save with his toe. It’s obviously not the most fundamental save ever, but he’s big. And maybe Liam couldn’t have reached that ball? So maybe it just happened and the right guy was on the field?”
Birmingham helped jump-start the HU offense in the third minute by serving in a menacing restart from the left flank that rolled just wide of the far post. Levitt blocked a lot shot by Porterfield in the 7th minute before Shullenberger and fellow Highlander Zachary Smith were thwarted on the left side in the 9th minute. Harwood kept the pressure on the defending Division II champs in the 10th minute. A 30-yard direct kick by Birmingham nearly resulted in the opening goal, but Solons fullback Clayton Foster delivered a big clearance.
Harwood’s back line of James, Lewis Clapp, Adin Combs and Matt Fiaschetti helped limit MHS to zero shots on goal for the opening 23 minutes. Liam Combs was easily up to the challenge when Montpelier’s Felix Seiler finally directed a bouncing attempt on target from the left side.
“Liam is just so polished, the way he makes a second save and the way he smothers the ball,” Yalicki said. “He actually did have one that popped out today and he’s probably beating himself up over it. He holds himself to a high level. I can give him coaching points and talk with him, and he’ll nod and listen because he’s in ninth-grade. But he knows the stuff already — it’s nothing new. And I just think it’s going to be awesome to see him keep growing and commanding that box. It’s nice to have a guy who knows the position really well.”
Shullenberger capitalized on a botched MHS clearance to give his team the lead for good. Levitt was caught playing off the goal line when the HU star gained possession on the left flank and quickly punished the Solons.
“The ball went out to their back and I thought I would anticipate and see where he was passing it,” Shullenberger said. “So I cut it off and played it to my fellow striker Leif Brouillette. And he played me a wonderful ball through and I finished it.”
A forceful clearance by James helped HU keep its lead intact during the 28th minute. Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams was tripped up 25 yards outside the goal in the 33rd minute, but the Solons failed to direct a shot on target.
“They beat us in every facet of the game in that first half,” Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. “I think that was the deciding factor in today’s game. They came out and they did a lot of things really well. And we made a lot of individual mistakes: where we were pressing, who we were pressing. And then a lot of diving in once we got there. We gave them all kinds of time in the midfield, which allowed them to pick passes out and put us under a lot of pressure.”
Montpelier’s comeback hopes suffered a major blow in the 41st minute when Shullenberger set up Olney for a high-percentage finish near the goal line. Shullenberger kept the ball from going out of bounds and showcased a high level of composure by threading the needle to his teammate for a one-time finish.
“Those are backbreakers, for sure,” Yalicki said. “It came out of a tough angle. And some of the stuff we’ve been practicing is serving balls from the end line and where to finish your run. It wasn’t the perfect cross, but it squirted through and Cooper was on it. So it was exactly what you hoped he’d be doing, rather than just hanging out wide. He crashed and got to the ball on the goal line. I was thinking he might be offside. But Jordan played it from the end line, so he couldn’t have been outside.”
Riby-Williams rushed to the rescue defensively in the 45h minute, heading a lofted Harwood shot off the goal line. A few minutes later Olney blasted a low shot toward the left post that was deflected over the end line.
Liam Combs survived a scare during a MHS corner kick in the 50th minute and then tipped a Sina Fallahi shot out of bounds in the 58th minute. Harwood’s Xavier Brookens dispossessed Collier on a counterattack in the 67th minute, while Fiaschetti made a strong clearance two minutes later.
“The pace at which we played and our decision-making came through a lot,” Shullenberger said. “We practiced this a lot and it really showed.”
Montpelier closed the gap to 2-1 after Riby-Williams was fouled a half-step outside the 18-yard box. Duprey’s right-to-left pass to Collier took a few unpredictable bounces off the grass, but Collier kept his eye on the ball and one-timed a low shot inside the right post.
“As soon as they scored that goal, they stepped it up immediately,” Shullenberger said.
Seiler nearly set up Fallahi for a 1-on-1 scoring chance in the 76th minute, but the Solons senior was called for an offside infraction. A minute later Collier dribbled past three defenders up the middle and ripped a left-footed shot on frame. Liam Combs bobbled the ball momentarily before leaping on the rebound.
“Chris and Lewis, our center backs, were putting tackles in,” Shullenberger said. “And our outside backs, Matt and Adin, were getting up and getting back. They were putting in tackles as well and putting in through balls. It was very well done all around.”
Olney cleared the ball with authority to deny Montpelier’s final offensive look in the 78th minute. Brookens rocketed a shot off the crossbar during the final minute as the Highlanders were content to keep the ball in their attacking third.
“At that point we had to switch up a little bit and just make sure we were behind the ball and clearing balls out,” Yalicki said. “But that’s a good test because it’s hard to preserve those wins. The team last year did a really good job with it during these one-goal games. And so that’s a nice one today. A true tester like today is going to go a long way for us.”
When the final whistle sounded, Harwood’s substitute players stormed the field to celebrate a long-awaited payback victory. The Highlanders lost to Montpelier on penalty kicks during last year’s Division II quarterfinal and had been relishing the chance to take another crack at the Solons.
“Ever since we woke up, every guy on this team has been having that (quarterfinal) in their mind,” Shullenberger said.
Harwood (4-1) scored 17 unanswered goals before Collier’s late strike and will carry plenty of momentum into its next match. The Highlanders will travel to play Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“That’s four one-goal games in a row against Montpelier,” Yalicki said. “And getting the goal in that first half, I thought we deserved it — just the way we were controlling the ball. They had the ball a lot in their (defensive) half. We had the ball in our half, in the middle and in their half. Sometimes you play like that and just come up empty. Montpelier has always had a strong back line and a good goalie and they can keep those games really tight. So it was good to actually break through and earn the goal that we deserved from that first half.”
Playing with virtually an entirely new back line may have been cause for concern at the start of the season, but Yalicki has been pleasantly surprised by the recent progress. The Highlanders don’t have the luxury of returning any All-State players, but a rock-solid defense combined with opportunistic scoring has been a recipe for success so far.
“We’re learning as we go and we have a freshman and a sophomore goalkeeper, so almost everyone is new back there.” Yalicki said. “Adin is new to the school, so he’s a new guy who’s a junior. …I was really impressed with the way Matt Fiaschetti battled on the outside the first half. He was like, ‘Wow, these guys are fast and strong and they come right at you.’ And then he maybe got beat once in the second half. So if there are any nerves, it’s just playing through it. Winning helps build the confidence. But I think those guys have no reason to be afraid of anybody at this point.”
Montpelier (3-1) has scored 15 goals while allowing two. The Solons will host Hazen at 1 p.m. Saturday for a Homecoming match.
“Our attacking shape was not very good today,” Bagley said. “Players weren’t showing, we weren’t coming back to the ball, we didn’t have good shape in the midfield, our outside backs weren’t getting into the attack. So we really didn’t have a lot of options, which made it easy for them to defend against us. We need to do a job of that and we need to do a better job of preparing for these difficult games. We’ll take this as a lesson learned and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Bagley and Yalicki both work together out of season for Capital Soccer, and most of the Highlanders and Solons have played alongside each other at the club level. As a result, any last-minute surprises or tactical advantages were a non-factor Tuesday.
“Joe knows all of our guys and I know all of his guys,” Bagley said. “I coached with Joe all last year and we know each other’s style pretty well and we’re pretty good friends. So there’s really no surprises. It’s just on the day and they outperformed us. They definitely deserved to win that game.”
