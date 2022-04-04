The Harwood boys lacrosse team kicked off its title defense with Monday's 12-8 victory at Burlington.
"The first 'W' is always nice," Harwood coach Russell Beilke said. "Burlington is a very good team and we had very balanced scoring."
Jake Green's hat trick gave the Highlanders a key offensive boost during the back-and-forth clash. Jordan Grimaldi and Cam Forbes chipped in with two goals apiece in the winning effort. Goalie Addison Dietz stopped 11 shots for the defending champs.
"Addison had the saves at the opportune times for us," Beilke said. "If it wasn't for him, it could have turned for Burlington. And it wasn't just Addison. Steven Valadakis and Grant McCracken played really well on defense - it was nice to see them do a lot of the little things we talked about during the practices, like lifting from underneath and not just chopping down."
Harwood opened the scoring with 4:01 left in the first quarter before BHS equalized 11 seconds later. The Seahorses scored another goal 67 seconds after the ensuing face-off and closed out the first quarter with a 2-1 advantage.
Harwood evened things up at 2 with 3:53 left in the second quarter. Burlington pulled ahead 3-2 with 1:33 remaining in the opening half, but Harwood scored twice in the final 49 seconds for a 4-3 cushion entering the break.
The Highlanders extended their lead to 5-3 with 11:04 left in the third quarter and made it a 6-3 contest with 6:45 on the clock. The Seahorses scored with 3:44 left in the quarter, only to watch Harwood push its lead to 7-4 24 seconds later. Burlington answered with two goals during the closing 75 seconds of the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 7-6.
The Seahorses pulled even with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter before HU regained the lead a minute later. Harwood added an insurance goal with 6:07 left to play, but BHS won the next face-off and scored 16 seconds later. The Highlanders stepped up during crunch time, making it a 10-8 game with 4:35 on the clock. Beilke's squad slammed the door on Burlington's comeback hopes by firing in two shots during the final 2:45.
"Defensively, everything took us awhile," Beilke said. "We played well in the fourth quarter. The other three, there was a learning curve. But the boys played with heart and kept working. They put together the right things at the right time."
Tim Russo led the way for the Highlanders on face-offs to help stymie Burlington down the stretch.
"I didn't see anybody get rattled," Beilke said. "We kept our heads down and kept working and kept working. In the fourth quarter things turned a little bit more in our favor and face-offs were a little bit on our side."
The Highlanders held their first outdoor practice of the season at 9 a.m. Sunday during a training session on Sabine Field at Norwich University. Even though the Seahorses enjoyed more outside preparation than Harwood during preseason, Beilke was pleased with his players' ability to make the most of their time in the gym.
"The nice things about being in the gym is, at the very least, you can throw and catch the ball, you can get some shots and you can work on conditioning," Beilke said. "But once you get outside, it's a whole different game. It's going to take awhile for us to be outside before we can round up into form - at least to where we hope to be."
Harwood (1-0) will host Colchester on April 12 at 4 p.m. The Highlanders have won two titles during the past three seasons and will attempt to reach the Division II finals for the fifth straight season later this spring.
"Right now, early in the season, everyone is a contender," Beilke said. "We won't know legitimately who the real contenders are until three-quarters of the way through the season, especially with so many teams this year and the late start. Last year teams were outside earlier and they were better prepared for the first game. With a lot of teams inside the last few weeks and not being able to play outside, I think it will take 2-4 games before people actually hit their stride."
