PLAINFIELD - Varsity golf enters its fifth season as a fall sport in Vermont and this year's Harwood boys team is showing what a difference a summer's worth of practice can make.
The Highlanders posted a four-person team score of 168 strokes at the Country Club of Barre on Monday during their second match of the season. Four athletes with nine-round scores below 45 proved that coach Brian McCarthy's squad could easily contend for the program's fourth crown following previous title campaigns in 2012, 2017 and 2018.
Medalist Rueben Kretz fired a 40 for HU and was trailed by teammates Garrett Nelson (42), Parker Davey (42) and Tobey Bellows (44). Will Burks and Cole Flaherty both carded non-scoring 52s for the Highlanders.
"We shot a 172 last week at Orleans and our fourth guy had a 46," McCarthy said. "I was asking them, "What was difference between today and Orleans?' They've definitely improved, on what I believe to be a tougher course. The Country Club of Barre is much more difficult and you have to play a lot better shots. And these guys came through. Parker shot a 42 with a triple bogey on a par 5. For all the guys, it's their first year except for Parker. And of the teams I've had, this could be my most consistent. Going back to Jon and Steve Griffith and Paul Weston, it's been a long time since I've had four or five guys who could shoot in the low 40s this early in the season. It's a fun group to be around and we've had two road trips already. …They scrambled today and got out of trouble when they needed to. They played the Country Club of Barre as well as they could have for the first time this season."
Participation numbers are down in certain athletic programs at Harwood, but the golf turnout this year was music to McCarthy's ears. He's one of the longest-serving coaches in the state and understands the value of having a deep roster, especially in a sport where the final outcome often boils down to the results of the No. 4 or 5 golfer.
"The pandemic - as terrible as it was - golf has thrived because of it," McCarthy said. "More people are playing golf - I see it at every course we visit. It's an outdoor sport and it's a sport that the general population could play when you couldn't play other sports. And so many new people have taken it up. …We have 27 kids, spread out between the Country Club of Vermont, Blush Hill and Sugarbush. Seven or eight are going to compete on a regular basis, and then it's getting to the five for the sectional qualifier. We've got a lot of golf to go still. And this game can come up and bite you if you're not paying attention."
Second-place U-32 (192) finished in front of Lyndon (193) and Northfield (199). Sawyer Mislak (45), Dylan Small (46), Andrew Ognibene (48) and Brenden Tedeschi (53) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders. Close behind were teammates Julian Fritz (56) and Colby Tuller (60). Lyndon's top finishers were James Young (42), Ian Longtange (49), Garrett Shatney (50) and Ryan Hall (52). Fellow Vikings Griffin Kelley (55) and Landon Carey (64) were also solid on the hot day. Leading the way for Norhtfield were Grady Dukette (45), Jamieson Preston (46), Christopher Morris (51), Aujua Cheney (57) and Wyatt Tucker (59).
"For most of our golfers, you've been playing with your buddies and even me before the first match," McCarthy said. "And the first time they play with me, they tend to be a little nervous. Now they're playing with kids you don't know. There are three or four teams in a match, and now you have to play in front of somebody else and deal with the nerves. And they accomplished it. I watch how they hit the ball, but I also watch how they walk together and they're talking about stuff. Some of these kids have played other sports against each other. And you'd never know that they weren't on the same team - except for the different colored shirts."
U-32's Paige Oakes fired a 43 to snag medalist honors on the girls' side, while Harwood's Jordan Hunter and Northfield's Paige Moorby each shot a 50. The Raiders and Highlanders will return to the same course Wednesday for another 3:30 p.m. match.
After two decades of coaching, McCarthy has been fortunate to inherit another big crew of multi-sport athletes who have a passion for golf.
"Back in the day, when it was in the spring, it was all soccer players and a couple hockey players," he said. "And they're all basketball and lacrosse players who are playing now. It's like the switch was flipped."
