THETFORD - Any doubts about the strength of Harwood's cross-country running dynasty were laid to rest Saturday during the Division II state championships.
Ava Thurston crossed the line with a winning 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 29.4 second and the Highlanders claimed their 11th title in 13 years with a 24-point victory over runner-up U-32. Thurston captured her fourth straight individual title, while teammates Britta Zetterstrom (third, 20:50.58), Charlie Flint (fourth, 21:30.48), Julia Thurston (ninth, 21:54.6) and Elisa Clerici (10th, 21:56.44) scored team points for "Kerrigan's Army."
"It was a team effort and we had all the ducks in a row," longtime coach John Kerrigan said. "We had Ava out there as our lead runner and then five girls in the top 10, so it was a solid performance. It's what we'd been hoping for all year, which we hadn't been able to put together because of injury and illness."
Harwood captured its 13th overall girls title and claimed payback against the Raiders after losing by 13 points last fall. The Highlanders wound up two points behind D-I champ Burlington in the combined results and easily secured one of the top-six spots among Vermont teams to lock up a spot at the New England Championships in two weeks.
"In the beginning of the season we sat down and wrote down two or three goals," Zetterstrom said. "One was individual and we also had a team goal - and that really was helpful. I think a lot of people met their goals or were close to meeting them. Or they have something that they want to do next year."
Thurston was untouchable once again while prevailing by over a minute over Lamoille's Maggie McGee (20:41.83). The three-sport standout posted a winning state championship time of 20:23 as a freshman before finishing in 19:19 as a sophomore and 19:40 last year.
"The beauty of having a co-ed team means that Ava can also train with the boys, so she just runs with them," Zetterstrom said. "(Kerrigan) groups us by speed, so we'll have three groups and she'll just be in the last group. It doesn't really make a difference to the team dynamic or anything. She's still there and she's still helping us out and talking us up and doing normal captain things."
The top runners for U-32 were Amy Felice (sixth, 21:41.04), Esther Macke (seventh, 21:43.16), Addy Budliger (11th, 22:03.38), Ginger Long (13th, 22:04.63) and Isabelle Serrano (14th, 22:05.56). In 2017 the Raiders snapped the Highlanders' streak of eight straight titles by winning on a tie-breaker that was decided by the sixth runner. Harwood refused to let history repeat itself, with Thurston quickly taking the lead and both Zetterstrom and Flint following closely behind.
"I told them, 'Whoever is the No. 2 or 3 girl, you're all the No. 2 or 3 girl. You just run as a block and run together,'" Kerrigan said. "And that's what they did. When you're running with a teammate, you're supporting each other. And also, if you're an opposing runner and you get passed by two or three runners from the same school, it's pretty demoralizing. And they know that. That's how they run in practice and that's how they ran today. And they're all bonded with each other and they all have little Halloween costumes they're going to put on at the awards ceremony. And our Italian girl (Clerici) has never experienced an American Halloween - they don't celebrate it in Italy - so she's looking forward to that. So it's a festive day for them and they were all in a good mood. It was much better than last year when it was 19 degrees and the bus windows were open and we're frozen stiff when we got here. So we were prepared for that. They all had sleeping bags and down jackets."
Celia Wing (17th, 22:29.57) and Caelyn McDonough (18th, 22:46.21) provided a strong safety net for Harwood in case any of their teammates struggled with pacing. Both Wing and McDonough rose to the occasion earlier in the season to provide crucial points for the Highlanders, who weren't at full strength many times before the state meet.
"Celia has really been coming along," Kerrigan said. "And Caelyn has maintained the No. 6-7 spot. There's a lot of pressure to stay on the team for varsity and she's coming through. And Celia has been fighting some injuries and I look for her next year to really move up. …We've had a big gap between No. 4 and 5. Sometimes Elisa is there, sometimes she's not. Celia has picked it up a couple times and been our fifth runner. And this is the best race we've had with everybody consistently running well."
Ava Thurston and McDonough were both standouts in seventh grade before their classmate Zetterstrom joined the cross-country squad in eighth grade. Zetterstrom turned heads two weeks ago at NVAC Mountain Division Championships, placing second in 21:28 on one of the toughest courses in Vermont.
"(Britta) is getting stronger and stronger with every race and I don't really think she's reached her true potential," Kerrigan said. "She's got a lot more in the tank."
Zetterstrom finished 15 seconds behind McGee at the NVAC meet and stayed within striking distance of the Lancers star again Saturday. She worked alongside Flint and Julia Thurston to keep HU in the driver's seat at the start of the race.
"It was crazy that I could see (McGee) the whole time," Zetterstrom said. "The fact that Charlie and Julie and I were all together in the beginning, we kind of took control of that first mile. That was a really good strategy for us. And Charlie definitely stepped it up and came in and did what she needed to do. …Last year was kind of sad and we were a little discouraged. But we took that and we used it for this year."
Ava Thurston has been HU's undisputed leader for four years, but the Highlanders' team finish order has been unpredictable for most of the season and was a mystery again Saturday. Flint was 17th at last year's state meet in 22:16 before shaving 46 seconds off that time this year.
"In practice, Charlie is ahead of Britta almost consistently," Kerrigan said. "And then Britta just turns it on for the meets. So it's just different strokes for different folks and what they do. And Charlie has been our most consistent runner in practice. She's been our second girl in practice, which pushes Britta and some of the other girls. Not that Britta loafs in practice - it's just that she turns in on for the races. She's got all the tools: She's got the sprinting ability and she's got the distance ability. And Charlie is a junior and her and Julia will battle for No. 1 next year. She's a tough kid. She gets nervous before the races. But I told her, 'Having pressure on you like that is a privilege. Not everybody can be afforded that pressure because you're so good and the team is so good.' And she works harder that anybody I know."
Harwood's five-person combined time of 1:45:42 was the fastest out of any team in the state, regardless of division. The Highlanders were determined to dethrone U-32 in the team battle, but they weren't content to simply win the D-II crown. This year's mission is to be one of the top teams in New England, so HU's runners were acutely aware that every second mattered even if the team victory was already in hand.
"We didn't look at Division II - we looked at what's happening in Division I," Kerrigan said. "And the expression we use is that there's ghosts all around you. And for Ava, even the ghosts in Vermont aren't big enough and scary enough for her. I talked about the Connecticut girls and I said, 'The Connecticut girls are in front of you. Go get 'em.' This is practice for New England's, so we want to see how we match up with Division I. And that was Ava's goal. The very first day of practice I asked, 'Ava, what goal do you have for the team?' And she said, 'To be the best team in Vermont.'"
Division I champ Burlington wound up two points ahead of HU in the combined overall results, while CVU was six points behind the Highlanders. Essex, Mount Mansfield and CVU also cracked the top-6 to qualify for the New England Championships, which will take place at the same venue on Nov. 13.
The Highlanders will return to action next Saturday during the Vermont Meet of Champions at the Hard'ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. Kerrigan's squad would love to serve up another victory against its in-state rivals, but the top priority is gearing up for a return trip to Thetford.
"We're going to have a hard week next week," Kerrigan said. "At Meet of Champions, we'd like to do well. But the focus is New England's. This is the best team I've had in 40 years of coaching - boys or girls. And if we can find that fifth runner to move up a little bit more, and that pack just to move up a little bit more, I think we could possibly be in the top-five at New England's."
TEAM SCORES
1. Harwood 27 2. U-32 51 3. Middlebury 75 4. Lamoille 125 5. Burr & Burton 130 6. Woodstock 201 7. Lyndon 203 8. Hartford 222 9. Spaulding 222 10. Montpelier 226
