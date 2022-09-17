EAST MONTPELIER - The Harwood girls cross country running team flipped the script Saturday by prevailing on a rare sixth-runner tiebreaker to upset the host Raiders.
Five years ago the Highlanders' streak of eight consecutive state championships ended when U-32 posted an identical five-person score as HU and triumphed on the strength of No. 6 racer Lucy Krokenberger. This time around it was unsuspecting Harwood racer Maisie Franke who made all the difference after the Central Vermont rivals finished with matching totals of 67 points. Franke's superior time of 24 minutes, 12.92 seconds as her team's sixth runner tilted the scales in favor of the Highlanders, spoiling U-32's bid to earn a boys-girls sweep during Homecoming.
"It doesn't happen very often, especially in a big meet," Harwood coach John Kerrigan said. "And who knows? The state meet could be the same. U-32 has a solid team and they ran all summer, but it's nice to know that we can be close. …We knew the U-32 girls were going to go out fast, because they traditionally do - especially on their home course. And our girls were instructed not to go with them, which turned out to be a good thing."
Senior captain Charlie Flint dug deep for the Highlanders, placing fourth in 20:49.14. The four-year standout finished fourth at last year's Division III state championships in 21:30.48, helping her team beat U-32 by 24 points. The Highlanders placed fifth at New England Championships two weeks later.
"Charlie had a great race today," Kerrigan said. "She's a great kid, a great team captain and she inspires the younger girls. She ran on her own during the summer and got some of the kids to run with her. She's just an awesome athlete and a great runner. She leads by example - and she can be vocal when it's necessary."
Julia Thurston wound up 11th for Harwood in 22:05.97. The Nordic skiing standout finished ninth at the 2021 state meet in 21:54.16 and battled through hot-and-humid conditions Saturday to hold off U-32's No. 4 runner by seven seconds.
"Julia hung in there," Kerrigan said. "And credit to her: Hurting, and still being able to finish - and finish strong - was good."
Heidi Haraldsen finished 13th for Harwood in 22:21.56. The rising star was in a dogfight with Paine Mountain's McKenna Knapp (22:27.87) and Middlebury's Seina Dowgiewicz (22:34.5) at the end but summoned the energy to pick up crucial points for her team.
"Heidi has been coming on strong," Kerrigan said. "She's really a hard worker and a great kid. She missed the last meet because of family obligations, but she's been looking really good at practice."
Harwood's Hazel Lillis was 19th n 22:44.94, while teammate Elizabeth Spina finished 24th in 23:41.53. Lillis beat her closest competitor by a comfy 30-second margin, while Spina singlehandedly triggered the team victory by defeating Montpelier's Sara McGill by 0.24 seconds.
"Hazel bounced back and forth between varsity and JV last year, and this year she's one of our team captains," Kerrigan said. "(Spina) had been consistently JV and she's been our seventh runner. She was really disappointed with her last meet because she would have been bumped to JV. And I think she worked really hard in practice this week. Sometimes, with kids, that's what they need: A little adversity can go a long way."
Franke charged toward the line in a close contest with Lamoille's Natalie Start (24:11.07) and South Burlington's Regina Palmer (24:12.48). Even though the HU runner lost the three-way battle by a fraction of a second, her time was still good enough to lift the Highlanders to a first-place finish.
"U-32 was missing its No. 1 runner, but my kids are scrappy," Kerrigan said. "I wouldn't want to coach against Harwood."
Multi-sport Raider standout Amy Felice defender her home turf by prevailing in 20:27.45. The final 100 meters were tense, with Felice sprinting to the line in front of BFA-St. Albans star Kaitlyn Lumbra (20:30.41) and Middlebury's Beth McIntosh (20:31.52).
"That was terrifying," Felice said. "I had no idea and I totally thought both of them would blow by me. I have a notoriously terrible end run through, so I was so scared. My throat was just like a cotton ball, but it felt so good and everyone cheered. …I was actually pretty convinced that I would not be in the lead. I thought I would be at least third by the end. That finish was an out-of-body experience."
Claire Serrano (sixth, 21:00.43) and Jane Miller-Arsenault (eighth, 21:21.52) also served up top-10 finishes for U-32.
"Claire is ridiculously fit and athletic," Felice said. "I'm very intimidated by her. She's way more obviously technically skilled than I am - especially in Nordic. She can just go. And I'm real excited to be on the same team as that and be beside that, as opposed to against that. Watch out everybody."
Avery Ryan (12th, 22:12.93) and Ambiana Glavin (47th, 25:40.78) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
"Avery came out of nowhere," Felice said. "She's a big biker and she actually joined this year, so she hasn't actually hasn't run before. It's crazy. She's really great."
The Raiders opened the season with a second-place performance at the Essex Invitational, where they finished 12 points behind D-I powerhouse CVU. During that race U-32 was led by Ginger Long (19:52.2), Felice (20:39.7), Serrano (21:07.4), Miller-Arsenault (21:39.3) and Ryan (22:03.7).
"Ginger is kind of my hero," Felice said. "She is the happiest person I've ever met. And even when she's not happy, she still just makes you smile all the time. It's really incredible and I think she really lifts us up. She's kind of what I want the vibe to be all-around and she really helps us out with that."
A full-strenght Raiders squad would likely have been able to break any tiebreaker vs. Harwood, but veteran Addy Budliger was sidelined while recovering from a broken arm from a biking accident. Long set an ambitious pace at the start but wound up not finishing.
"Ginger and (Lumbra) shot out at the beginning - that was amazing," Felice said. "They were on the track, way ahead. We go down Chaplin's Challenge and back up. And Chaplin's, we've done (a) workout where we did it nine times. So we're really used to that, which is kind of our strength. …Going up the hill, I was still behind Ginger and (Lumbra). Claire was with me and (McIntosh) was with me. I don't know when Ginger was out - I just thought she was way ahead and I'd never catch her. But I passed (Lumbra) going around that (football) field and then into the woods."
The D-II powers will get another chance to face off next Saturday when they travel to New Hampshire for the Manchester Invitational. The Harwood Invitational on Oct. 8 could provide another sneak preview of how the state championships might shape up Oct. 29.
"Harwood and Middlebury showed up to race," U-32 coach Meg Allison said. "And even though we didn’t have a decisive win, our times are right where they need to be. Our team is continuing to build from the inside out - working on our nerves, our breathing and our focus every bit as much as we work on our intervals and paces. Not every race is going to go as planned. But what matters is how my runners pick themselves back up again: how they get back in the saddle and lace up for a long run the next day - that shows extraordinary resiliency. Building trust in themselves and their abilities, and learning how to tune out all the distractions and pressures - both internal and external - is a work in progress. These young women are very intuitive and emotionally intelligent. They inspire me every day with their vulnerability every bit as much as with their victories."
