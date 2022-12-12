MONTPELIER - Three Harwood players reached double figures Monday and the Highlanders limited Montpelier to a pair of points in the second quarter while cruising to a 52-31 girls basketball victory.
"I got all 11 players a lot of minutes tonight, which was nice," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "It was a quality win. Montpelier played really hard and you have to tip your hat to them. They had six kids and they didn't ever quit, which was impressive to see. It's still early in the season and we all have things we're working on."
Harwood led 18-10 against the short-handed Solons after the first quarter. A 25-12 halftime advantage turned into a 37-17 cushion after three quarters, allowing the visitors to breathe easily down the stretch.
"We had some foul trouble early," Young said. "Like a lot of first games, we had mental mistakes and we had to go earlier to the bench than I wanted to. But we put some pressure on Montpelier in the second quarter, which gave us a good spurt. They had trouble scoring and our defense did a great job."
Eloise Lilley paced HU with 13 points and also nabbed four steals. Teammate Quinn Nelson was a one-player wrecking crew, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. Jill Rundle finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the Highlanders. Cierra McKay (six points, five rebounds, three steals) and Mia Lapointe (six rebounds) kept Harwood in command until the final whistle. Roanha Chalmers (five points) scored her first varsity points in the winning effort.
"What I love about this team is we're deep and we have eight seniors," Young said. "We can keep playing the type of basketball we want to play, even going well into our bench."
Ireland Donahue made 7 of 9 attempts from the free-throw line for the Solons and finished with 19 points. Willow Sterling-Proulx (seven points) and Maya Chandler (four points) also stepped up for the Capital City squad, which kicked off the season with a 76-18 victory over Winooski.
"We scouted Montpelier beforehand and we knew who we had to stop," Young said. "You're always leery of a team that just put up 70 points and you can't take them lightly. We knew they were going to come out in a press and we handled it well."
Montpelier (1-1) will visit Stowe for a 6 p.m. contest Friday. Harwood (1-0) will travel to play D-I South Burlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"South Burlington is quick and they're physical," Young said. "It will be a tough game, but that's why we scheduled them."
