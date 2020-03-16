Friday’s cancellation of girls basketball state championships left Harwood wondering what could have been.
The Highlanders’ 20-3 season screeched to a halt when the Vermont Principals’ Association called off high school athletics during the coronavirus outbreak. A finals date with undefeated Fair Haven was not to be, leaving players and coaches bewildered, frustrated and searching for closure.
There was some chatter around the state of playing unofficial post-season games at neutral courts and without fans. However, as the pandemic worsened and schools shut down, it became clear there would be no last-minute solution to please everyone.
Harwood coach Tom Young and his players held practice Friday and decided to write letters to the VPA’s Activity Standards Committee asking for co-champions to be crowned. On Monday morning, their request was granted. Now, for the first time in program history, the Highlanders have to order a banner for the gymnasium.
It was an unexpected final turn to a wild journey, offering some resolution following an unprecedented chain of events. The Highlanders knew from the start that they’d have their hands full against the Slaters, but they were also convinced that Fair Haven (23-0) was beatable.
Young’s team was peaking in the playoffs, winning its last three games by an average of 21 points. Following a first-round 46-34 victory over Missisquoi, Harwood earned its first Barre Aud berth since 1980 with a 57-31 quarterfinal win over Mount Abraham. Sophomore Tanum Nelson scored 20 points against the Eagles and paced HU again with 21 points during a 47-27 semifinal win over No. 2 North Country (17-6).
“It’s my teammates,” Nelson said. “Most of my points are fast breaks where they need to get good passes. It’s really all of them that deserve the credit.”
The Highlanders had every reason to be confident against a Slaters side that many considered unbeatable. Harwood outscored opponents by an average of 50-31 and defeated three of the four semifinalists in Division III. Young’s crew swept Lake Region (19-2), prevailing 44-41 and 63-51. Harwood coasted to a 61-40 win over Thetford before clobbering Oxbow, 52-29. The Highlanders held Randolph and Lamoille to 12-point efforts and made things look easy during a 43-25 win over Peoples (18-4).
Wednesday’s semifinal victory left HU with a record of 20-3, matching the school’s boys hockey team that won the D-II crown earlier that evening.
“It’s unreal,” Harwood senior Mia Cooper said after the semifinal. “It’s crazy. It makes our whole body feel like butterflies.”
Monday’s decision by the VPA wasn’t the way Cooper and her classmates wanted to end their high school careers. At the same time, they understood that life doesn’t always go according to plan. And if they’re going to share a title with anyone, Fair Haven is a worthy co-champ.
As everyone processes the latest news, here are five questions for Young after navigating uncharted waters:
TA: In the days leading up to canceling the championship, were there any official warnings?
Young: “Nothing official. I remember Wednesday, the people that are professional athletes — that are paid, that are adults — when they started canceling stuff. Everything we do, we have to think about kids. So if they weren’t going to put adults in that situation, I just couldn’t see them putting kids in that situation. And just knowing how everything went in Italy — just how fast it rose because they didn’t put preventative stuff in — I think they want to prevent as much as they could. I think 70% percent of people are going to get it in the U.S. It’s just a matter of not flooding the health care system where it breaks, so they can treat people. So I wasn’t surprised. Disappointed? Yes. This was more than a year’s worth of work. This was 3-4 years’ worth of work.”
TA: Do you mind running through what happened Wednesday night and then the next day? You’ve got the boys hockey team winning the championship in overtime. And then those fans are rushing to come see the second half of your game.
Young: “Wednesday night was funny because the girls were worried about who’s going to go to what game. And even at the start of the game, we had a really good-sized crowd. And the community section was just crazy. The Harwood teachers did a nice job of splitting. Almost half went to one and half went to the other — for the people that went. The Harwood teachers were really thoughtful in how they did that to try and support both (teams). Every time North Country tried to do a cheer, the Harwood cheers just went right over them.”
TA: After the game, that night, were there phone calls about the timeline going forward?
Young: “No. The ride home was nice because the kids just celebrated the moment. I think some people thought we were just going to be happy to be there. And I certainly got that feel — I’m not going to lie. But I think our girls expected to be in the finals, and so they enjoyed that. So the next day we had practice, and all the press releases started coming out from the VPA about postponing the Division III games and the Division I games. And that’s when we knew it most likely wasn’t going to happen. So at practice we talked about why decisions are made and how they’re made and who do they think about when they make decisions. So that the kids really understood this was bigger than just thinking about our game.
“And then we were sitting in a circle at mid-court and I asked all of them to shut their eyes and go back to with 10 seconds left in the semifinal. I said, ‘Think about where you are — if you’re on the court at the Aud, if you’re on the sideline, cheering, standing, whatever you’re doing — and come up with 3-5 words to describe that moment. So we went around the circle and it was pretty powerful what they were saying. And I said, ‘Nobody can ever take those from you. That’s your thing.’ And we kind of left it at that. There were definitely some emotions, and I think it was good that kids expressed how they were feeling.”
TA: And if it had just been them, that’s one thing. But they’re seeing all those pro athletes — or Anthony Lamb and UVM basketball — doing the same thing.
Young: “And not only that, but they all have grandparents or parents. And no one really knows who’s been exposed. So if you go see your grandparent or someone elderly or a parent who might be sick, then all of sudden you put them at risk without even realizing it.”
TA: And because you did so well against Thetford and Lake Region and the tougher teams, was that something extra for your players to hang their hats on? Especially considering how decisive those victories were.
Young: “After last year, they expect to win. I don’t want that to sound arrogant, but they know they’re good and they know what they’re doing. They learn quick. We had a week there where we didn’t play well and U-32 had our number. I think every team has bumps. But the fact that they went on another tear after the last loss and who they beat, I think they were a pretty confident group. So they hung their hat on the fact that they set a goal to host two home games, they said they wanted to be in the finals and they said they wanted to win it. I think they hang their hat on the fact every goal they set this year, they accomplished. With the exception of one they never had a chance to do.”
HARWOOD (20-3)
