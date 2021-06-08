DUXBURY — What a difference three weeks can make.
The No. 2 Harwood boys lacrosse team fired home seven goals in the fourth quarter to eliminate No. 6 Colcheter, 13-1, in Tuesday’s Division II semifinal. Finn O’Hara scored six times for HU, which faced a much tougher challenge during a mid-season three-goal victory over the Lakers.
“Any time you can limit anybody to one goal, it is an all-around defensive performance,” Beilke said. “We’ve been trying to get deeper into our sets. And some of the things we’ve been working on seemed to click that much better today.”
The Highlanders improve to 11-2 and punched their ticket to the title game for the fourth straight season. Harwood will face No. 1 Rice (12-0) for all the marbles. The championship will take place Friday or Saturday at either Burlington or South Burlington High School.
“We’re just really happy to get back to the championship,” Beilke said. “And this one is not only just for this team, but for all the kids that lost their senior year last year throughout the whole state. Rich (Ranaldo) from Rice would say that we’re playing for all those guys who weren’t able to play.”
Goalie Kieran Phillips made nine saves for Colchester (7-5), while Addison Dietz turned away a dozen shots in front of the Harwood cage. The Highlanders defense has limited every opponent except Rice to single-digit scoring outputs.
“Addison was making save after save after save,” Beilke said. “Stopping some of the easy shots can be easy. But he was saving all sorts of shots. They had 29 shots. Not all of them were on cage, but if he doesn’t make 12 saves it’s a different ball game.”
Jordan Grimaldi scored three goals, while Jake Green contributed two goals and three assists. Jon O’Brien (two goals) and Sawyer Simmons (two assists) were also sharp on attack.
“It was a total team effort from start to finish,” Beilke said. “From face-offs to defense to working through penalties — and really marking up their top players. Even though they got a lot of shots, we were able to contain a lot of the guys who scored the other day.”
Phillips and the Colchester defense kept things interesting before things unraveled down the stretch. The Lakers trailed 3-1 after the first quarter and faced a 5-1 halftime deficit. Harwood led 6-1 after three quarters before opening the floodgates.
“We started the fourth with a couple quick goals,” Beilke said. “Our overall man-up situation worked really well today and we were getting a lot of goals off of any penalties.”
The Highlanders have outscored opponents by an average of 13-5 this spring. The HU offense reached double figures in every game so far except one. Tuesday’s 12-goal margin of victory marked a night-and-day difference from the teams’ first meeting, when HU held on for an 11-8 victory.
“As we started going through the game today, some of the offensive guys were coming off the field and saying, ‘That’s the way to play defense,’” Beilke said. “And the defensive guys were like, ‘Way to put that ball in the net.’ It wasn’t like we just got to 13 goals. We just kept rolling and it was all gas.”
Beilke’s squad scooped up 29 ground balls against the Lakers, thanks to gritty efforts by Gavin Thomsen, Iyah Lavit, Hayden Adams and Green.
“We ran a bunch of different guys on defense,” Beilke said. “We had our normal long-poles out there: Jack Lansky, Iyah Lavit, Gavin Thomsen. Grant McCracken ran a lot of D and he also is our long-stick middie. But then Hayden Adams, Jake Green, Sawyer Simmons, Finn — all those guys stepped up. And we’re not deep, so we needed that. Even though Finn got his normal amount (of goals) today, that’s more or less an expectation now. And it was a total team game. Addison and Finn led the way to the victory, but everyone else was right there.”
Harwood suffered a 14-11 loss to Rice during the second-to-last game of the regular season. O’Hara scored seven times in the loss. Ty Samson (six goals), Jackson Harris (two goals, five assists) and Reed Abry (three goals, one assist) paced the Green Knights, who earned a 7-3 semifinal victory over Hartford. Rice hadn’t won a playoff game in six years before this season and is 2-4 in championships appearances.
“We’re looking forward to playing Rice again,” Beilke said. “For us to go in, we’re going to have to do everything that we did today — and yet better. And we’ll have to make sure that we stay out of the penalty box against Rice. And if we can do that, then we will have a very strong possibility (of winning). But you never know: That’s why they play the game.”
Former coach Ryan Foster led Harwood to its first title in program history with a 13-11 victory over Rice in 2010. The Highlanders went all the way again in 2018 after coasting to a 10-1 championship victory over U-32. Harwood suffered a 13-10 loss to Stowe in the 2017 title game and fell to Stowe, 9-7, in the 2019 final.
“Hopefully the experience going into a championship game and being there a couple times before helps,” Beilke said. “It’s not Virtue (Field). It’s a different venue — so it’s not going to be the same for those guys. But if we can do what we need to do and stay away from penalties, we are hoping that it’s a positive outcome and Harwood can bring the trophy back. And whatever happens in the championship, this is just an unbelievable group of guys. And it’s also the other coaches like Lorne Thomsen, Drew Simmons, Lee Morse, Conner Woolley and Sully O’Hara. It is everybody out there putting in the time and effort throughout the year. And it’s for the love of the game.”
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 10, Mount Abraham 9
FAYSTON — Luke Keating was cool and composed when it mattered most during a hot, muggy afternoon at the Division III semifinals.
Keating scoring the game-winner with just over three minutes remaining, giving No. 1 GMVS a date with No. 2 Montpelier in the championship. Seb Segre, Ian Geikie, and Silas Jackson and Keating tallied two goals apiece for the Gumbies. Tim Golden and Nick Calcagni added single goals in the victory. GMVS goalie Ryan Turnbull stopped 14 shots.
The Gumbies held a 6-3 advantage in the second quarter when three straight goals by the Eagles led to a 6-6 score entering halftime.
Mount Abraham was in front 8-7 after three quarters and extended its lead to two goals in the fourth. The Gumbies stormed back midway through the final quarter and reclaimed the lead. Turnbull faced lots of pressure at the end and passed the test with flying colors.
Griffin Paradee (four goals) and Iain Olsen (three goals) led the Mount Abe attack. Quincy Cook and Carmelo Miceli also scored for the Eagles and teammate Aidan Pannow made 11 saves in front of the cage.
GIRLS TENNIS
Stowe 6, Burlington 1
STOWE — The top-seeded Raiders earned hard-fought points at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles Tuesday, paving the way to a runaway victory over the No. 5 Seahorses in Division I semifinal action.
Singles standouts Skyler Graves, Charlotte Stevens, Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner prevailed for the 12-time champs. Graves maintained her focus in a third-set tiebreak to record a 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 victory over Ruby Wool at the top singles spot. At No. 2 doubles, Olivia Carey and Morgan McKenna rallied to a 1-6, 7-5, 10-2 victory over Dahlia Rubin and Lea Wells.
Stowe (11-) will face No. 2 Rutland (13-1) or No. 3 South Burlington (10-1) in the championship. The Raiders will compete in a title match for the first time since 2012.
SINGLES
Skyler Graves (S) def. Ruby Wool 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 Georgia Wool (B) def. Natalie Doehla 6-2, 7-5 Charlotte Stevens def. Lulu Barr-Brandt 6-1, 6-2 Gabby Doehla (S) def. Ann Jenemann 6-4, 6-1 Kate Tilgner (S) def. Libby Westbrook, 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Abbie RIce and Annabel Stevens (S) def. Gaby Schulman and Ella Lipkin 6-2, 6-1 Olivia Carey and Morgan McKenna (S) def. Dahlia Rubin and Lea Wells 1-6, 7-5, 10-2
TUESDAY’S SCORES
