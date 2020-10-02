DUXBURY — Getting past the Harwood boys soccer team is a daunting rite of passage for any Division II contender.
The Highlanders have advanced to the semifinals for five straight years, going a combined 57-9-7 during that span. They are 6-2 in championship games after hoisting the title in 1976, 1983, 1984, 1987, 2007 and 2018.
Coach Joe Yalicki was a standout on HU’s 2007 squad and will attempt to lead the program to its 20th semifinal appearance this fall. Returning captain Hayden Adams will be a go-to playmaker and also a marked man after recording eight goals and six assists last year.
There are 15 returning players and the entire starting back line is suiting up again, led by Jasper Koliba, Sklyar Platt, Christopher James and Morgan Frank. Former Montpelier goalie Jacob Collier is new to the team and combined efforts with Platt to stymie Lamoille during Wednesday’s 4-0 victory. Collier’s arrival will help buffer the departure of Ollie Hammond, who registered 11 shutouts in 2019 and held opponents scoreless for a stretch of 611 straight minutes.
This year’s seniors are Collier, Adams, Frank, Koliba, Gavin Thomsen and Sawyer Simmons. Platt and fellow hockey star Finn O’Hara are part of an athletic junior group featuring six returners. Bryndon White, Rohin Jordan, Jack Birmingham and Christopher James are back, while classmates Brennen Dasaro, Leif Brouillette, Isaiah Washington and Elan Shems are fresh faces on varsity.
Sophomores Jordan Shullenberger, Adam Porterfield, Xavier Brookens, Nicolas Moran and Cole Hill all made varsity contributions as freshmen. Also in the mix are sophomores Cooper Olney, Gabe Frankel and Lewis Clapp and freshmen Zachary Smith and Eamon Knight.
Harwood will travel to play Lyndon at 3 p.m. Saturday before hosting Thetford on Tuesday. One of HU’s toughest tests will be Thursday’s home match against D-I St. Johnsbury. Yalicki’s squad will visit Peoples Academy on Oct. 10 and will host Montpelier on Oct. 15. An Oct. 17 trip to North Country will be followed by an Oct. 20 match vs. Stowe and an Oct. 23 trip to Lake Region.
The 2019 Highlanders finished at 13-3-1 after suffering a 2-1 overtime loss at Middlebury in the semis. The 2018 team went 14-0-1, securing a 3-0 win over Woodstock in the final.
Here are 10 questions for Yalicki before his team heads north to face the Vikings:
TA: With the goalie situation, what would you say about having a transfer student come in the way Jake (Collier) has?
YalickI: “Of all the players to replace last year, that was a big whole that exists. So we’re really lucky to have somebody who’s comfortable in the position. He has a big frame and he’s pretty fearless. And he fits in pretty well with the group, which is important too. He interacts with the kids like he’s been there forever, so I think he’s super comfortable. We’re just glad to have somebody who has his ability.”
TA: It’s pretty rare for any team — college, high school, any level — to have four returning fullbacks. So do you feel pretty fortunate to have that nucleus right there?
Yalicki: “Yeah, it’s great. And I think all of them also have room to grow. We can’t just depend on them when things break down or when one of them is out of position. So it’s still always getting more and more comfortable with each other. But it’s nice to have some good younger players ready to take some minutes and fill their shoes when they can too.”
TA: Talking about the four starting fullbacks, so Chris James has grown a ton and he’s versatile. Could he play more centrally this year?
Yalicki: “Yeah, he’s played a lot more center back growing up. So outside back was new for him last year. But he’s strong on the ball and he’s aware. His connection with the guys around him is going to be important. And the idea was to let Skylar play out wide as another attacking option. And also knowing that, if we needed to, he could come in and defend the middle of the field too.”
TA: Skylar is a three-sport standout. Does he make it look easy back there?
Yalicki: “Yeah, you’re caught up in the moment and it’s amazing to watch him play. But we’ll look back at him in five or 10 years and say, ‘That’s one of the most versatile Harwood athletes we’ve ever seen.’ If baseball happened last spring, he would probably be a 12-varsity letter athlete. And that’s really rare with three different team sports like the ones he plays. He’s special, for sure. And he’s got a good head too, so he’s a captain this year too.”
TA: And Morgan saw quite a bit of time last year. How has he improved and what does he bring to the team this year?
Yalicki: “He’s in really good shape, so that’s been big at the start. And he’s a constant force. He found that spot in the back last year and I like his effort, work rate and ability to push himself game-to-game. So he’s a great fit on the outside.”
TA: And Jasper has that combo of being super composed, but also the high work rate and the intensity at the same time. What would you say about him?
Yalicki: “He has amazing speed and recovery ability. He’s bailed us out of so many things over the last few years. Hopefully he doesn’t have to bail us out as much this year. But when needed, he’s about as good as it gets.”
TA: Because he’s been back there the longest, does he do a little extra directing or organizing?
Yalicki: “Yeah, he’s got good vision. And the biggest piece of it all is just that back four staying connected and trusting each other. I definitely have able, mature, older guys back there — which makes it easier.”
TA: It’s not like other teams are going to surprised by Hayden, right? They’ve got no one to blame if they haven’t heard about Hayden by now.
Yalicki: “Hayden is creative, he plays really dangerous balls in and he’s led the team in assists the last two years. He’s going to score and he’s going to create a lot of chances for others. He’s worked really hard at a lot of aspects of his game and he’s really rare athletically.
He’s usually the quickest kid on the field and cuts on a dime, both directions. He’s got so much skill. And what I like about him most is he’s always trying to add more pieces and be more dangerous from more parts of the field. It’s the same as these other guys: It’s just getting better. None of them can be satisfied with where they were at last year. It’s a whole new year.”
TA: And will Finn be in the midfield or more forward?
Yalicki: “Finn plays up top for us and has gotten better at staying dynamic and moving around. I watched him play on the ice a few times this winter and I can see why he’s such a well-known hockey player too.”
TA: Lastly, what are your overall thoughts right now about the season?
Yalicki: “The biggest thing for me is just appreciating being to this point. When everyone is showing up to the game and you’re sitting down at the field at Harwood, and it’s a game, that’s the most important thing: That we get to play. That thing in our routine — that we’ve all needed so badly the last chunk of time — is back. Building a close team is important to me and we’ll see where we’re at in a couple weeks. We’re still figuring out who we are and it’s just been hypothetical stuff in practices. And now we finally have some game time to factor in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.