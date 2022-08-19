Another cross-country running preseason kicked off Thursday and it’s no surprise that the U-32 boys are overwhelming favorites to capture their seventh consecutive Division II crown.
Coach Andrew Tripp’s team returns four of its fastest eight racers from last year’s New England championship squad, with Sargent Burns, Cyrus Hansen, Wilder Brown and Taggart Schrader leading the way. Rising stars Wyatt Malloy, Tennesse Lamb and Andrew McInstry could also be near the front of the pack, giving the Raiders a solid safety net if one or two of the top athletes has a bad day.
Last fall Schrader (fifth, 17:55), Burns (eighth, 18:13) and Brown (10th, 18:23) all cracked the top 10 while leading U-32 to another lopsided victory at the state meet. Cyrus Hansen proved his mettle at New England’s, placing 72nd in 17:47 on the same Thetford course.
Normally, the graduation of four seniors who all posted top-six results at states would be a crushing blow to any program. But the Raiders have figured out a way to reload with remarkable consistency, producing five individual state champs during the past five years. Last year it was Carson Beard’s time to shine atop the podium with a winning 5-kilometer time of 16:43. He was supported by fellow seniors Oliver Hansen (second, 16:59), Austin Beard (third 17:14) and Tzevi Schwartz (sixth, 18:10). The Raiders’ previous top dogs at states were Jacob Miller-Arsenault (17:18), Waylon Kurts (16:50), Andrew Crompton (16:53) and Stephen Looke (16:51).
The 2022 U-32 girls squad is also loaded with talent, boosting the chances of a boys-girls sweep for the sixth time in school history. The Raiders also pulled off the feat in 1980, 1983, 1987, 2017 and 2020. The two programs have rattled off a combined 30 state championships, and longtime coach Mark Chaplin retired last year with 50 team championships between cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.
U-32’s boys track and field team is the two-time defending champ and has won eight of the past nine D-II crows. The boys Nordic ski team claimed the D-II title during the past four winters, while the girls Nordic program capped a three-peat in 2021.
Tripp also serves as U-32’s coach for skiing and track and field and is entering his 11th year at the school. The Washington D.C. native graduated in 1988 from Sidwell Friends School, where he competed in soccer and cross country running. He raced for the Nordic ski team at Harvard University before earning his degree in 1993.
Three years ago Tripp took a short break from his time at U-32 and traveled to Greece with his wife and two children for a seven-month stint in Greece. A major mission for the trip was to help start a legal clinic for refugees on the island of Lesbos who were applying for asylum. Tripp coached running and soccer for children and teenagers at Moria, which was the largest refugee camp in Europe.
Here are an assortment of questions for Tripp, who was named the national high school cross country coach of the year in 2020:
TA: After spending seven months in Greece, can you describe the running culture there and any lessons you took home to Vermont afterwards?
Tripp: “That was an incredible experience for me and my family. My wife Rebecca is a legal services attorney in Vermont and she was teaching at an informal school for refugee kids in Greece. So we’ve been in social justice work for our whole careers. And coaching was incredible: These were kids who had escaped the Taliban and had seen the worst that the world has to offer. They had walked across Iran, they can come on rafts across Greece and were living in a refugee camp that had 20,000 people on it and was the size of the three U-32 athletic fields. And sports for these kids — be it soccer or running — was such an incredible way for them to reconnect to being human beings. These kids also had shin splints, and sometimes they wanted to do hard workouts and sometimes they didn’t — just like 16- and 17-year-olds here in Vermont, but in totally different circumstances. They speak Farsi, they’re in this massive camp, they’re without their families. And running and soccer were their outlet and their chance to feel like normal kids and to be human. It was amazing running with these kids and some of them were very talented. If I could have a few of them on the team here at U-32, we’d win New England’s every year. And I’m still in touch with a lot of them. I don’t know what it taught me about running, but it showed me and reaffirmed for me a lot about human nature and how amazing and tough people are.”
TA: When you were back in the states, last year did you or your runners have a New England championship anywhere on the radar the first week of preseason?
Tripp: “Definitely — we had talked about that from the year before. This was a group of kids who I knew in middle school that, if everything worked well, they could be uniquely good. We very clearly had a goal. It was a stretch goal, but it was a goal from our team meeting in June and even from the Covid year. The Covid year, when there was no New England’s, I think we probably were seeded in the top four in New England’s. And we knew we could be better the next year, so we knew for more than a year out that it was a stretch but it was possible. And it was a cool thing because we talked about it and we had our team culture that we got from Mark. Mark is a scientist and we look at things you can measure. So we knew times and we knew relative times and we knew how hard-working these guys were and what their capacity was for improvement. So it was definitely a goal. And certainly by preseason it was a very clear goal. When we narrowly lost to Hendricken at Manchester, it went from a theoretical thing and it started to become a fact. And if we stayed healthy, we were just one of the best five teams in New England. The race was in Thetford, and we had a plan to race outside of Vermont and race in big races and compete. And being third at Eastern States and beating Hendricken there and beating LaSalle, obviously those were huge confidence boosters. And we had three ice-cold athletes at the front of our pack: guys who not only were talented and hard-working, but were not intimidated. The Beards were coming off racing at (mountain bike) worlds and Ollie is a super cool customer, so these guys were not afraid of anybody. And we had talked and we prepared, so it wasn’t a surprise. They knew that they were that good and they kept backing it up. It was a dream season because we also totally knew that there was no margin for error, literally. Because when we’re such a small school, obviously we have a much smaller talent base. The Beards and Hansen’s don’t just grow on trees, even in a school with a great culture and a great history. To win New England’s, you need some talent also. And we knew we had five guys who were in that ballpark and they all stayed healthy and they all ran well on the day. It was remarkable. I’ve said to those guys that they have an argument for being the best boys sports team in the history of Vermont — all sports, all-time. You can never know, but it’s hard to put anyone too far above them.”
TA: In terms of the dynasty, what are your thoughts about how your guys are training year-round?And do you ever hear criticism that it might be too much training?
Tripp: “Definitely. Everyone loves a winner until you start winning too much. Then it’s human nature and it breeds some resentment. I think the running community in Vermont knows what Mark has built and know what we have built and knows us really well and knows our culture. And I think we only get respect and support from inside the cross country and skiing and track communities. And hopefully we have raised the bar a little bit. With Strava and social media and the kids all being friends across teams, they see how we train. And I think we’ve raised the bar and you’re starting to see other teams — D-I and D-II — are saying, ‘Hey, this is what U-32’s doing and it seems to working pretty well.’ In the national context, we’re not even particularly eye-opening in terms of what we do. I think you can find thousands of programs around the country — certainly many hundreds — who train like we do.”
TA: Are your kids looking at those national powerhouses like Newbury Park and following their success?
Tripp: “Yeah, definitely. I would say the criticisms of our program come from people who really don’t know it. They don’t hang around our team. They don’t hang around our kids. They don’t see what awesome kids they are. They don’t see how the boys and girls interact together and are one team and lift each other up. So I think the criticisms are more based on just not having actual first-hand understanding. And Newbury Park has certainly raised the level and opened everyone’s eyes as to what is possible in high school. Five guys under 14 minutes or something on the track in 5K — they’re like a D-I college team.”
TA: Can you give a brief insight to outsiders and describe what your summer training looks like for the guys?
Tripp: “These kids follow our program. And these are kids, so they do and they don’t. A rising freshman will run 30 miles a week in the summer. Five days a week they’ll run for 40 minutes a day, on average. A rising sophomore will run six days a week for an hour and run 45 miles a week. A rising junior who’s been there the previous two years will do 55 miles a week. And a rising senior who’s been through will run 65 miles a week. This is based on training year-round and skiing and having a very strong aerobic base and training with us in track. A big advantage that we have is we have continuity of coaching year-round. That’s a huge advantage — there’s no question. Even though Mark just retired from teaching, he still coached every day in skiing and in track. So we get to see kids and understand where they’re at and who needs less and who needs more. Every school has advantages and disadvantages. We don’t have 4,000 kids, we can’t recruit, we’re not a private school or a wealthy school. But we have amazing training terrain, we have amazing coaches. Meg (Allison) is an amazing coach, we have an amazing culture and we’re around the kids year-round. So that’s one of our relative advantages. We have a track, and a lot of schools in Vermont don’t have tracks. So every school has ups and downs.”
TA: How did things go at your week-long Craftsbury Camp and heading into preseason?
Tripp: “Craftsbury Camp is a tradition now of 10 years. And for kids, the payment is they have to run 200 miles over the two months before — and that mostly is just to safeguard their health. It’s a really fun week up in Craftsbury and we train two or three times a day: running, biking, water running, all based on where kids are at. And I think this year we had 23 boys and girls. In preseason we run at North Branch in the morning. And in the afternoons and the evenings, most kids can’t run twice a day. So (Thursday) we had a huge group of kids at Curtis Pond water running, which is essentially a glorified treading water. And then some kids do run on the Robinson Hill trails or just on the roads around there or they bike.”
TA: Do you guys feel pretty spoiled have so many training options with such a vast trail network around the area?
Tripp: “The training is incredible. Literally I think we have the best training facilities in the country in terms of dirt roads, trails, hills, moderate terrain. If we could somehow be at 6,300 feet, we would have an Olympic training center here. And of course Newbury Park is a very wealthy school district. The average house in the school district is around a million dollars. So they have parents with leisure time and kids who are exposed to sports and all that stuff. And they go for four weeks up to Mammoth Lakes to train at altitude for a month in the summer. So that’s a relative advantage that they have. Los Alamos, which is a very strong team in New Mexico historically, they’re at 7,200 feet. We have enviable trails, dirt roads and hills, so we use what we’ve got.”
TA: What would say to encourage an athlete who might be intimidated by your program’s success in order to get more entry-level runners out for the team?
Tripp: “The biggest heroes on our team are actually not the ones who have won all the stuff. The biggest heroes on our team internally are the kids who have worked the hardest. So we have over the years the Kieran Edraney’s, the Otis Loga’s. Right now Otis is a senior and a captain and trains 2-3 hours a day. Otis has cerebral palsy and he’s not going to be able to run 16 minutes (for a 5k) because his left leg doesn’t work like a kid without the disability. But Otis is captain and Otis is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. A kid like Greg Hayward, who’s a freshman that started out last year and his first 5k was over 35 minutes. Greg has probably run 600 miles this summer and has run six days a week since the beginning of his freshman year. And Greg is going to be in the top half, top third, top quarter of JV races this year. And he’s going to be a strong varsity runner at this rate in a year or two. We have so many cases like that in our program — of kids who start out not being able to run for five minutes. We have a bunch of kids like that now who walk/run when they start running. With our team, yeah there’s material success. But the focus is actually on who’s the hardest workers and who’s putting in the work. Having athletic talent naturally is luck of the draw. And if you happen to have it on our team, there’s actually just more expected of you and there’s more pressure. Because everyone knows who’s the hardest working. And if you have talent and you’re not working very hard, on our team that’s not always the best thing. That’s our culture: If everybody puts in the work, then we’ll all improve a ton. We may do well, but it’s really about putting in the work.”
U-32 BOYS XC TITLES
1977, 1980, 1983, 1987, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 2020 2021.
U-32 GIRLS XC TITLES
1980, 1982, 1983, 1987, 1988, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2017, 2020
