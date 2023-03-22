CRAFTSBURY – Nordic skiers John Steel Hagenbuch and Margie Freed cashed in on their year-round training by taking home $750 winner’s checks Wednesday during the opening races of U.S. SuperTour Finals at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Freed and Craftsbury Green Racing Project teammate Alexadra Lawson both secured podium results to kick off a busy slate of racing. The women enjoyed firmer tracks and faster conditions during their interval-start 10-kilometer classic race at 9 a.m. before temperatures steadily climbed above freezing for the remainder of the day.
It was a sun’s-out, guns-out affair for the men’s 10k race, with many competitors going shirtless for their cooldowns after making two trips around the hilly South 5k race course. Hagenbuch trailed University of Denver racer Andreas Kirkeng by four seconds halfway through the event before rallying to an 11-second victory.
“10k is a great distance,” Hagenbuch said. “It’s long enough that guys with higher fitness get rewarded. But you still need to be fast. Andreas is probably the strongest skier in terms of his pure strength out there in the field. And so I knew I was going to have to push really hard in the end to even have a chance. We have more races to come and I’m sure both of us will be coming for it in that 40k as well.”
Freed is a former All-American for the University of Vermont who posted a winning time of 30 minutes, 4.9 seconds. This past summer she won the Race to the Top of Vermont at Mount Mansfield and she proved Wednesday that her climbing skills are unrivaled on the ski trails as well. Freed is also a rising biathlon star after taking up the sport for the first time earlier this winter.
Freed opened up a two-second lead over University of Colorado racer Hannah Abrahammson and was two seconds faster than Abrahammson on the second lap to prevail by four seconds. Abrahamsson (second, 30:08.9) and Lawson (third, 30:33.8) were close behind, while Waterbury’s Ava Thurston placed seventh in 30:58.2.
“Pacing this, I went out a little more conservative,” Thurston said. “I was kind of calm and composed on the first lap and tried to just keep working into it. And on the second lap I had that extra energy on the transitions. By the final hill, I was still pretty turned in. But I think I did a good job not starring too hot.”
The top-10 finishers in the women’s field also included Mariah Bredal (fourth, 30:39), Alayna Sonnesyn (fifth, 30:50.8), Sydney Palmer-Leger (sixth, 30:52.8), Karianne Dengerud (eighth, 31:06.1), Sarah Goble (ninth, 31:13.4) and Erin Bianco (10th, 31:18). While the classic tracks held up well for most of the women’s race, there were a few sections along the course where athletes improvised while making their way up the steepest ascents.
“On the uphill by the biathlon range, you kind of had to hop out (of the tracks),” Thurston said. “For most people, there were some sunnier parts of the course where you were slipping a little. So there was a bit of running in play on some of the steep hills today.”
Hagenbuch crossed the line in 27:27.7 and was followed by Kirkeng (second, 27:36.6) and World Cup veteran David Norris (third, 27:50.1). According to Hagenbuch, a big reason behind the victory was the excellent ski waxing preparation by one of his Dartmouth coaches.
“I had a couple slips here and there,” Hagenbuch said. “But Brayton Osgood did a great job on the kick today, so I was in the tracks basically the whole time. If we have skis like this, I think Andreas and I can work together in that 40k and try to break the field to get away.”
Hagenbuch is a U.S. Ski Team member who placed second at this year’s NCAA Championships in both freestyle and classic. Kirkeng was fourth in freestyle and 16th in classic at NCAA’s in Lake Placid, N.Y.
“I had a really good season,” Kirkeng said. “Meeting Johnny from the East – and being a West Coast skier — it’s best been nice to have these close times with him. In NCAA’s two weeks ago I didn’t have my best race in classic. So it was good to get back here and have a good fight with him again. And luckily I was able to get close to him. He pulled it out in the end, but it was a good race for us and it was a good course.”
Only six members of the 57-racer men’s field were within 30 seconds of Hagenbuch and Kirkeng following the first 5k lap. Even though Hagenbuch was four seconds off the top pace at the halfway point, he charged up the tricky off-camber S-Curves hill during the second lap and used his superior endurance to prevail.
“Andreas is a really strong classic skier and he’s been really, really great all season,” Hagenbuch said. “So I was happy to be in the conversation with him out there. And I had great skis and great kick, so I was really happy to put one together.”
Rounding out the top-10 in the men’s race were Zanden McMullen (fourth, 27:56), Braden Becker (fifth, 28:25.8), Peter Wolter (sixth, 28:26.7), Samuel Hendry (seventh, 28:39.4), Waterbury’s Finn Sweet (eighth, 28:44.7), Finn O’Connell (ninth, 28:54.8) and Graham Houtsma (10th, 29:07.4).
“We had really good skis for climbing,” Kirkeng said. “It’s really steep and difficult conditions today. You have these icy parts where it’s super slippery. And then a few minutes later you start to get more kick. ...The first lap I didn’t really have any (splits). But I heard on the second (lap) and I knew I had a few seconds up on Johnny — and David was coming close behind. And halfway through I heard I was little behind after the biggest climb. John is really strong and he increased the gap, so there was really nothing I could do there. It’s always good to get a high place and knowing you have a couple seconds to catch up with. But today I didn’t have it in me.”
This week’s event doubles as the SuperTour Finals and U.S. Cross Country Championships. The action will resume Friday with freestyle sprints prior to the 4x5k club relay championships at 9 a.m. Saturday and 40k freestyle national championships beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Friday’s sprint qualifiers will start at 2 p.m. Quarterfinal heats are secheduled to begin at 5 p.m. prior to the men’s final at 6:10 p.m. and the women’s final at 6:20 p.m.
“I’m really looking forward to them and I’m just excited to get in some more racing,” Thurston said. “I haven’t done any skate sprints this year. It’s a new course this year, and last time they were in Craftsbury at a SuperTour they went really well. And I’m really looking forward to the 40K. I’ve done some 20ks this year and this is going to be a lot longer, but I’m excited for the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.