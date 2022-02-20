Evelyn LaCroix
Montpelier’s Evelyn LaCroix competes on the balance beam during an event earlier this season.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

VERMONT GYMNASTICS

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

1. Essex 139.125
2. St. Johnsbury 133.525
3. Montpelier 132.6
4. Burlington-Colchester 130.575
5. Burr & Burton 124.675
6. South Burlington 111.9
7. CVU 96.875
8. Middlebury 95.325
9. Milton 75.65
10. Randolph 64
11. Harwood 34.050

ALL-AROUND

1. Evelyn LaCroix Montpelier 38.4
2. Lizzy Jones St. Johnsbury 37.375
3. Kayla Meegham Lamoille 36.9
4. Anna Pringle Corcoran Essex 35.8
5. Bridget Haggerty Burlington-Colchester 35.5
6. Ella Maynard South Burlington 34.6
7. Avry O'Brien Vergennes 34.45
8. Megan Stevens Essex 34.375

VAULT

1. Evelyn LaCroix Montpelier 9.5
2. Kayla Meegham Lamoille 9.2
3. Lizzy Jones St. Johnsbury 9.15
4. Anna Cushing St. Johnsbury 9.15
5. Leah Frisbie Essex 8.6
6. Bridget Haggerty Burlington-Colchester 8.5
6. Anna Pringle Corcoran Essex 8.5
8. Avry O'Brien Vergennes 8.45
8. Megan Stevens Essex 8.45
8. Ella Maynard South Burlington 8.45

BARS

1. Evelyn LaCroix Montpelier 9.75
2. Lizzy Jones St. Johnsbury 9.525
3. Anna Pringle Corcoran Essex 9.4
4. Kayla Meeghan Lamoille 8.6
5. Warner Babic CVU 8.275
6. Mirium Raymond Burlington-Colchester 8.15
7. Bridget Haggerty Burlington-Colchester 8.075
8. Ella Maynard South Burlington 7.975

FLOOR

1. Evelyn LaCroix Montpelier 9.775
2. Kayla Meeghan Lamoille 9.55
3. Bridget Haggerty Burlington-Colchester 9.525
4. Leah Frisbie Essex 9.5
5. Ella Maynard South Burlington 9.475
5. Lizzy Jones St. Johnsbury 9.475
7. Anna Cushing St. Johnsbury 9.45
8. Anna Kinney Essex 9.4

BEAM

1. Kayla Meeghan Lamoille 9.55
2. Anna Kinney Essex 9.5
3. Bridget Haggerty Burlington-Colchester 9.4
4. Evelyn LaCroix Montpelier 9.375
5. Emily Moll-Celis Essex 9.3
6. Lizzy Jones St. Johnsbury 9.225
8. Eva Stupf Montpelier 8.825

