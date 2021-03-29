BARRE - Top-seeded Green Mountain (12-1) earned its first boys basketball championship in program history with Sunday's 52-51 overtime victory against Williamstown.
Chieftains senior Skyler Klozos stole the ball in the backcourt and scored during the final seconds of regulation to force overtime. The score was tied at 43 entering overtime and Green Mountain held off the No. 7 Blue Devils (7-4) down the stretch.
The leading scorers for Green Mountain were Jack Boyle (15 points), Skyler Klezos (12 points), Sawyer Pippin (eight points) and Ty Merril (seven points). Williamstown's Thomas Parrott went 8 of 13 from the foul line and finished with 14 points. Michael Murphy (12 points), Brady Donahue (eight points) and James Deforge (six points) also delivered strong performances for Williamstown.
Green Mountain hit four 3-pointers and was 6 of 13 from the foul line. Williamstown made a trio of 3-pointers and converted 10 of 15 free-throw attempts.
