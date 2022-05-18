Vermont Green FC will attempt to earn its second straight men's soccer victory Sunday after shutting out Boston City FC, 4-0, in the team's debut.
Powered by two goals from Eythor Bjørgolfsson and one goal apiece from Diba Nwegbo and Jake Ashford, Vermont opened its inaugural USL League Two schedule in impressive fashion.
The Green Mountain State squad competed in a friendly match Tuesday night against the Elite 8 League All-Stars and will return to action Sunday with a 4 p.m. game against the Seacoast United Phantoms in Epping, N.H. Vermont is coached by Adam Pfeifer, who led Norwich University to a 14-3-1 record last fall during his seventh season with the Cadets.
Vermont competes in the USL League Two and will host Black Rock FC at the University of Vermont's Virtue Field on May 28 at 2 p.m. The team's home schedule also includes visits by the Boston Bolts on June 18, the Blackwatch Rush on June 28, Boston City FC on July 2, Pathfinder FC on July 13 and the Western Mass. Pioneers on July 17. AC Connecticut and Great Barrington round out the division.
Western Mass. made the national semifinals last year and is ranked fifth in the league this season. Vermont weighed in at 14th in the opening round of the national rankings.
Each USL League Two team plays a 14-match schedule. In conferences with three divisions, each divisions winner plus the highest-finishing second-place team in the conference advances to the playoffs in the conference semifinals. In conferences with two divisions, the top two teams from each division advances to the conference semifinals. The playoffs will take place in late July, with each conference champion advancing to the nationals semifinals.
West Glover's Riley Urie and Williston Oliver Martin are strikers for the Green FC along with Bjorgolfsson, Sam McCann, Brage Aasen and Matthew Goncalves. Leading the way in midfield are Nwegbo, Rodrigo Vaza, Nathan Messer, Daniel Pacella, Jack Cloherty, Bilal Kamal, Joe Morrison, Mark O’Neill, Norwich’s Charlie Adams, Charlotte’s Chace Therrien, Shelburne’s Nolan Jimmo and Burlington’s Rida Kari and Ndayisenga VanDame.
Defenders include Ashford, Miguel Ventura, Hanry Hylbert, Owen O’Malley, Garrett Lillie, Montpelier’s Dashiell Vermilya and Burlington’s Ekrem Hadzic. University of Vermont graduate Nate Silveira is joined at the goalie position by Nathan Schnur, Nicholas Christoffersen and Williston’s Owen Greene.
