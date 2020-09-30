The shortest high school golf season in Vermont history will heat up quickly with a long day of qualifying action.
This week was the first time that teams could play in competitive tournaments, so most golfers will face some jitters when they step up to the first tee box Thursday. Due to the abbreviated schedules, schools qualified for the district tourney by using their practice-round scores.
All 15 Division I schools will be split up into foursomes and “fivesomes” to maximize social distancing at Woodstock Country Club. The 14 Division II schools will follow a similar format, though many groups will have athletes from multiple teams at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon. The top six teams from each event will qualify for Wednesday’s state championships at the Country Club of Barre.
Evan Forrest, Alex Leonard and Kyle Rexford lead reigning D-I champ CVU, which fired a winning score of 304 last fall. North Country’s Austin Giroux will be another top contender for medalist honors at Woodstock after firing a 73 at the 2019 state championships.
Spaulding shot a 369 to place sixth in D-I last fall. Brady Lamberti fired a 94 at states and is back for this Tide this season, while teammate Jamison Mast will look to improve upon his 103 from 2019 states. Garrett Cameron, Dylan Bachand and Kieran McNamara round out the roster for Spaulding coach Jordan Blais.
Stowe claimed four straight titles in Division III before moving up to D-II last year. The Raiders wound up eight shots behind Hartford, which captured its first crown since 1994. Coach Chris Eaton and the Raiders settled for runner-up honors with a 347. Lincoln Sinclair shot an 82 for Stowe and teammate Chace Newhouse contributed an 84. Both golfers will compete at Thursday’s sectionals along with teammates Bowman Graves, JP Marhefka and Will Brochausen.
Northfield placed fourth at D-II states last year with a 396, thanks to solid scores from Adam Gerdes (92), Nick Passalacqua (104) and Logan Amell (108). That trio will be joined by Thomas Ducharme and Jon Tenney for the Marauders this time around.
U-32 has never claimed a golf title but features solid numbers after struggling to field a full team for many years. Riley Richards shot a 90 for the Raiders at 2019 states and will seek scoring help from teammates Sawyer Mislak, Neil Rohan, Greg Golonka and Owen Kellington.
Harwood coach Brian McCarthy is cautiously optimistic heading into sectionals after leading the Highlanders to D-II titles in 2012, 2017 and 2018. Jack Lansky (93), Liam Guyette (99) and Jacob Green (113) gained key experience at states last fall and will guide HU along with Parker Davey and Garrett Nelson.
Here are four questions for McCarthy, who is coaching HU for the 20th consecutive season:
TA: Has this season felt completely different from the last two decades that you’ve been coaching?
McCarthy: “In a lot of ways no, because I had the Country Club of Vermont, Blush Hill and Sugarbush all giving us tee times and dates that we could practice. So getting practice in this year is easier. It just felt different having a mask on or not being able to high-five, little stuff like that where you’ve got to be careful. You can’t pick up somebody’s club for them. But the kids are doing the best they can and they’re having fun with it.”
TA: It seemed like a pretty wise decision to have practice-round scores count considering it’s basically a four-day regular season. Do you think there will be some extra nerves when the kids actually get to the first tee in a competitive format?
McCarthy: “I don’t think so. Because the way it’s set up, the group I’m with, I have three of my kids. Realizing their scores might count, they could be a little jittery. But playing with two of your buddies and your coach is a little easier than playing with three guys you don’t know and a coach you don’t know.”
TA: Are there concerns with teammates playing in the same group as each other, as far as accountability and following the proper rules?
McCarthy: “That’s my biggest fear, but I plan to have the talk with them and say, ‘Do not talk to each other. You cannot share information.’ My biggest fear is a guy saying, ‘Hey, what did you hit there? Did this go left or right?’ You can’t help each other with information — that’s an automatic two-stroke penalty for both people.”
TA: What’s the buzz with the other teams in D-II? Hartford barely beat Stowe last year, but Hartford graduated a lot.
McCarthy: “Stowe and Stratton should be good. None of the Stratton kids could go ski, and they have a full team. And they’ve never really had a full team before. And Northfield is always tough. They’re well-coached and they’re a great bunch of kids. And Lake Region and U-32 could be in there. And then you have schools like Rivendell that haven’t always had complete teams.”
