WILLISTON — A formidable crew of Central Vermonters will attempt to stand in the way of defending champ Garren Poirier during Tuesday’s opening round of the Vermont Amateur golf tournament at Williston Golf Club.
Poirier is a Rutland Country Club member who finished at 15-under last year, edging Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak by a single shot. Jozefiak will tee off in a group with Troy Evans and Burlington’s Troy Goliber. Evans will be joined by his older brother Mitchell, who is paired with Stephen Richards and Kyle Anderson. Mitchell Evans was 15th at the Am in 2012 and 2016 before finishing 26th in 2017 and 27th in 2020.
The Evans siblings were both standouts at Spaulding High School, which will also be represented at the Am by Thunder Road auto racing star Cody Blake. Another Crimson Tide grad, Eric Lajeunesse, will be one of the most battle-tested competitors in the field. He was 11th in 2019, marking the 10th consecutive Am where he secured a top-15 result.
Lajeunesse was 19th at last year’s Am. Poirier is a five-time Mid-Amateur winner who is one of the few golfers to match Lajeunesse’s experience.
Bryson Richards is a 2019 U-32 graduate who has also showcased impressive consistency during recent Vermont Am tourneys. He placed 11th during the 2018 event at the Country Club of Vermont, where he wound up 14 shots behind winner Drake Hull. He was second at the 2019 Am after finishing six shots behind Hull. Richards was 11th last year, trailing Poirier by 15 shots. This year the Plainfield native will head out with Taylor Bellemare and Brody Yates for the opening round.
Richards competes for the University of Rhode Island, where he took part in five events and earned one victory during the 2019 season. He recorded an average score of 73 for the Rams, with a low round of 67 at Bethpage Red during The Doc Gimmler tourney. Richards was third at the Rolling Green Intercollegiate and placed 22nd at the Atlantic 10 golf championships, helping the Rams finish fourth.
Parker Fothergill is a 2006 U-32 graduate who finished second at the New England High School Championships during his junior campaign. Fothergill placed second in last month’s Am qualifier behind Troy Evans at the Country Club of Barre. Evans shot a 72, while Fothergill was one stroke back. Fothergill is partnered with Robert Wells-Rogers and Sam Spencer for the first round.
Longtime Stowe High School golf and boys ice hockey coach Chris Eaton placed eight during qualifying and is paired with Nick Trottier and Patrick Norden. Northfield standouts Dylan Otis and Garett Dukette will also be in the mix. Otis is slated to compete alongside Brady Hathorn and Greg Wells. Dukette will play next to Mathew Predergast and Tylor Highter.
North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton will be two young guns to watch along with 2020 Lake Region graduate Jackson King. Giroux and Eaton tied for medalist honors last fall during high school state championships.
The Northeast Kingdom contenders will be challenged by a handful of top finishers from last year’s Am, including Rutland’s Max Major and Logan Broyles, Mountain View’s Phil Fairbanks, Proctor-Pittsford’s Nick Ojala and Mount Anthony’s Taylor Bellemare. Last year’s Mid-Amateur champion, Ryan Porter, is another threat.
Wednesday’s second round will decide which golfers advance to Thursday’s 36-hole finale.
