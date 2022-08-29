OXFORD, Maine — Massachusetts native Derek Gluchack refused to back down against the top drivers this season while taking home top honors during the American-Canadian Tour 125 at Oxford Plains Speedway.
Thirty-eight cars from all six New England states and the Canadian province of Quebec made the trek to the “Vacationland” home of ACT to take part in one of New England’s crown jewel events.
Fireworks on the track gave way darkness as a blackout forced the event to be briefly delayed during the early goings. In the end, a pair of young guns once again showed their strength on the tough Central Maine track while the points leader strengthened his title hopes.
Three rounds of qualifying whittled the field down to 32 starting positions for the main event. Gluchacki with Granite State drivers Justin Eldridge, Alby Ovitt and Brock Davis all earned heat race wins in the first round of qualifying. Vermont’s Reilly Lanphear and Kentucky’s Isaac Bevin took the two consolation rounds, with Peyton Lanphear earning the last chance B-Feature win to join the 125-lap action.
After passing six cars in heat two, Quebec’s Remi Perreault earned the pole position with his strong plus/minus handicap. He line up next to Vermont’s Derek Ming, who recorded a plus-5 score in heat No. 1. Ming’s Mitchell Brothers Racing Ford Mustang powered up early on the outside of Perreault, with Ming taking the lead by lap two as the field settled in behind him.
The first caution came out on lap 14 for the spinning Matt Anderson machine on the front stretch. As the field prepared to reset while driving single-file around the speedway, the lights suddenly went out and encased the entire grounds in darkness. All of the drivers were stopped quickly and safely while fans in the stands illuminated their surroundings as much as possible with hundreds of smartphone flashlights and the occasional flame from a lighter.
The power outage was due to a nearby car accident down Route 26 that took out a telephone pole. After a short break, the ACT drivers assembled on the front stretch and decided to wait out the response by Central Maine Power. Power at the track was restored around 11 p.m. and racers returned to their cars.
Following the restart, top Rookie of the Year prospect Alexendre Tardif made a few moves to take the lead by lap 25. Ming was still pulling up strong in second place as Derek Gluchacki began to join the fray. Both Gluchacki and Tardif showed consistent speed to keep things close. But just as the No. 21QC car of Tardif began to hit lapped traffic on the back end, the No. 1 99NH of White Mountain Motorsports Park regular Ben Belanger spun near the mid-pack battle to bring out the second caution.
The restart featured a drag race between Tardif and Gluchacki, with the Canadian pulling away while followed closely by Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Racing came to a halt again on lap 45 for the spinning vehicle of Jaden Perry, a Flying Tiger standout at Thunder Road and White Mountain. Lap 51 included another incident when the No. 15ME car of Mike Hopkins spun following a chain-reaction brake check. Each restart proved that both Gluchacki and Tardif were as evenly matched, as the drivers battled side-by-side for the top spot.
The first large-scale wreck took place on lap 54, with Matt Anderson parking his No. 49NH vehicle. The ensuing restart led to Tom Carey III and Erick Sands joining Gluchacki, Tardif and Ming at the front. The five-way battle for the lead gave way to Gluchacki taking the top spot, leaving Tardif and Carey to battle for second. After a 20-lap green flag run that allowed Sands to pull up to second behind Gluchacki, Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. and Cody LeBlanc spun into the turn two grass for the sixth caution.
The biggest crash happened on the lap 74 restart, with shifting and jolting games resulting in a six-cars pileup in turn four. There was too much damage to repair for a handful of drivers, so Tom Carey III was done for the night along Shawn Swallow, Brock Davis and Ben Belanger. Gluchacki lad the way under the green flag following the clean-up as second-place runner Sands quickly faced mechanical issues and pulled his No. 36NH vehicle pit-side for adjustments while racing continued.
Gluchacki and Tardif maintained the lead as season-long points leader D.J. Shaw joined in at the front. Two more spins on lap 117 and 123 stacked the field together again, but no one could take down Gluchacki. The rising star took down his first Oxford Plains Speedway ACT win, becoming the first two-time winner in 2022 after eight events. Tardif sped under Shaw late in the race to take second, tying his best ACT finish. Shaw placed third to further pad his title hopes. After being in contention all night, Renfrew Jr. placed fourth. Tanner Woodard wound up fifth while making his second start behind the wheel of an ACT Late Model vehicle.
The ACT action will return to Barre’s Thunder Road International Speedbowl on Sunday for the 44th running of the Labor Day Classic. Along with the $5,000-to-Win, 200-lap main event, the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will complete a full card of championship racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.