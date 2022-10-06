It’s another one of those years where the best girls soccer teams is Division III make a strong case that they’re actually better than the D-II elite.
An upcoming match in the Capital City between Stowe and Montpelier will shed some light on the subject.
Coach Tyler Post’s Raider squad (7-1) is the two-time defending champ in D-III and will carry a six-game winning streak into the showdown. Jay Geibel is coaching the Solons for the second year and isn’t bashful about acknowledging that his squad is the center of the D-II buzz right now. Montpelier (8-0) is seeking its first title in a decade and could become the only undefeated team in program history.
The result of Friday’s game will have big implications for playoff seeding and could also determine the front-runner for the Capital Division crown. Stowe outshot Spaulding during a 2-1 loss and has turned most league matches into lopsided affairs. Scoring leader Sarah Hailey recorded a hat trick in Monday’s 3-2 victory over Peoples, setting the pace for a Stowe squad that has tucked away 38 goals and allowed 6. The Raiders’ next two weeks could be tough, as they’ll turn right around from their match with the Solons and face Lake Region, North Country and Harwood.
One of the biggest obstacles in the way of Stowe’s three-peat ambitions is Fair Haven (8-0). The Slaters made their only championship appearance in 1987 and suffered a one-goal loss, but this year’s balanced squad clearly has enough firepower to go all the way. Fair Haven has outscored opponents 55-5, led by Brittney Love (13 goals, 15 assists), Lily Briggs (13 goals), Elizabeth Love (nine goals) and Maddy Perry (eight goals).
The Slaters will host their biggest match of the season Oct. 18 against a Rutland side that’s won five of its last six games. Fair Haven’s defense will be tested by Rutland scoring sensation Bethany Solari, who’s tallied seven goals during her team’s current three-game winning streak.
Another D-III school shooting for its first title is BFA-Fairfax, which has outscored opponents 51-4. The only blemish on the Bullets’ 8-1 record was a 1-0 loss to Missisquoi (7-2).
Many of Vermont’s most established programs could look past the D-III favorites, citing easier schedules as the reason for their inflated records. But sleeping on these small-school powerhouses would be a big mistake.
If you turn back the clock a few decades, D-III Northfield was happy to remind everyone that overall student enrollment doesn’t decide the outcome on the pitch. Spaulding went 14-4 in 2001, capping the season with a 2-1 victory over All-American Kristi Lefebvre and Colchester in the D-I championship. One of the Crimson Tide’s only losses that year was against a Marauder squad led by keeper Betsy Ricker and midfielder Liz Longworth.
Former coach Mike Gonneville’s Northfield team didn’t back down against any of the larger schools, rattling off seven straight titles from 1995 to 2001 and piecing together a 74-game unbeaten streak. Times have changed since then, but teams like Stowe, Fair Haven and BFA-Fairfax are bringing lots of excitement back to D-III and conjuring up memories of those glory days.
Here’s a list of the current rankings heading into the homestretch of the regular season:
1. CVU (6-0-1) Chloe Pecor (13 goals) and the Redhawks will carry a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s home match vs. Mount Mansfield. CVU has lost two games in the past six seasons. One was a 2-1 defeat against South Burlington in the 2020 final and the other was last year’s 1-0 championship loss in OT vs. the Wolves.
2. Colchester (7-0) The Lakers will attempt to earn a semifinal berth for the ninth straight season, but they haven’t won it all since 1993. Colchester kept its perfect record intact by defeating St. Johnsbury in overtime and scoring a last-minute goal to hold off BFA-St. Albans. The Lakers will host CVU at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
3. Mount Mansfield (6-1-1) Ending the program’s 19-year title drought is priority No. 1 for the Cougars, who have endured six quarterfinal losses in the last seven years. First-year coach Peter Albright was at the helm of Johnson State’s men’s team for 15 years and coached the D-I University of Richmond women for 22 seasons. MMU’s potential was on full display during victories over Rutland, Harwood, Spaulding, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Essex. The Cougars will travel to play CVU at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
4. South Burlington (4-2-2) The two-time defending champs ended a four-match winless streak by shutting out Essex, 1-0. The Wolves could find themselves in a battle just to secure a home playoff game because the remainder of the regular-season schedule is brutal. A Northeast Kingdom road to to St. Johnsbury on Saturday will be followed by dates with Mount Mansfield, BFA-St. Albans, CVU and Burlington.
5. Burr & Burton (5-1-1) The Bulldogs were idle for nearly two weeks and will attempt to keep the pressure on MMU, CVU and Colchester in a battle for the top seed in D-I. A 1-1 tie with the Redhawks confirmed that BBA has enough talent to make its fourth title appearance in eight years. Away games vs. Essex on Monday and against Rutland on Thursday will be solid barometers for the playoffs.
6. Essex (2-3-2) The Hornets are in a dogfight with BFA-St. Albans and Mount Anthony to lock up the No. 8 seed for the D-I tourney. Essex hasn’t scored in its past five matches but has only allowed four goals during that stretch. Most recently, the Hornets endured a 2-0 loss to CVU, a 1-0 setback vs. South Burlington and a 1-0 loss to Mount Mansfield. Essex will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 10 a.m. Saturday.
7. Montpelier (8-0) Sienna Mills (three goals, three assists) and Estherline Carlson (two goals, two assists) were unstoppable during Tuesday’s 9-1 come-from-behind victory over the Green Mountain Valley School. Geibel’s squad also rallied in much closer matches vs. Peoples Academy and U-32. A 4 p.m. contests at North Country on Wednesday and an Oct. 15 home game against Spaulding will serve as quality tune-ups for the post-season.
8. Rice (4-4-1) Nobody in D-II is looking forward to playing the Green Knights, who have outscored opponents 16-0 during their past four matches. Rice’s Lake Division highlights include a 1-0 victory over Middlebury and 2-0 wins over Mount Abraham and Milton.
The Green Knights are currently hovering around the No. 7 spot in the D-II standings and are eyeing their sixth straight trip to the championship match.
9. Rutland (5-4) Rutland outscored opponents by a total of 8-1 during recent victories over Middlebury, Mount Abraham and Mount Anthony. The Southern Vermont League squad boasts four shutouts, including a 1-0 victory over Essex. After making back-to-back runs to the semifinal, coach Lori McClellan’s squad has its sights set on a title bid this time around.
10. Burlington (4-3) The Seahorses opened the season with a four-game winning streak, thanks to victories over Mount Abraham, Rutland, Milton and St. Johnsbury. One-goal losses to Colchester and BFA-St. Albans created a big logjam in the D-I standings, forcing BHS to scramble to earn a home quarterfinal match.
ON THE BUBBLEBFA-St. Albans (3-4), Harwood (5-1), U-32 (4-4-1), Spaulding (6-2-1), North Country (6-2), Stowe (7-1), Fair Haven (8-0), Leland & Gray (11-0)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (6-0-1) 2. Colchester (7-0) 3. Mt. Mansfield (6-1-1) 4. South Burlington (4-2-2) 5. Burr and Burton (5-1-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Montpelier (8-0) 2. Rice (4-4-1) 3. Harwood (7-2) 4. Spaulding (6-2-1) 5. North Country (6-2)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (7-1) 2. Fair Haven (8-0) 3. Woodstock (6-3) 4. Peoples (4-5) 5. BFA-Fairfax (8-1)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Leland & Gray (11-0) 2. Proctor (8-1) 3. Blue Mountain (6-3) 4. Arlington (5-4) 5. West Rutland (5-3)
