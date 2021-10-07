A day of reckoning is on tap for Vermont’s top girls soccer teams.
Harwood (7-0-1) will take in some scenic views Friday while heading toward the Canadian border before putting its undefeated record on the line against North Country (9-0). Harwood has outscored opponents 65-4, while North Country has outscored teams 38-7. Burlington (5-1-2) will host Colchester (6-0-2) the same afternoon after both teams settled for a 3-3 draw two weeks ago.
The weekend will be a doozy as well, with Montpelier (6-1) carrying a six-match winning streak into a noon showdown at Stowe (8-0-1). Mount Mansfield (6-2-1) will host a Homecoming match against CVU (6-0-2) on Saturday morning. The Cougars have won four straight since suffering a 5-0 loss to the Redhawks.
CVU and Proctor (7-0) have had undefeated seasons in the past, but this is uncharted territory for the other schools that are still unbeaten. North Country and BFA-Fairfax (7-0-1) have never won titles, while Harwood claimed its lone crown in 2010. Colchester won championships in 1992, 1986 and 1993. Stowe (8-0-1) triumphed in 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2020.
There is still a logjam of Metro Division teams near the top of the Division I standings, although North Country and Rutland made significant headway the last two weeks. All of the elite Metro squads have brutally tough league matches on the horizon, so the Falcons and Ravens are well-situated to move up in the rankings. One unfortunate D-I side will end up playing a first-round playoff against a 2-5 Essex team that is far better than its record.
Rice (6-4) is eyeing its fifth straight appearance in the D-II championship and could be on a collision course with Harwood once the tournament brackets are released. The Green Knights are balanced offensively and have already defeated their four remaining opponents: Vergennes, Middlebury, Mount Abraham and Milton. Fair Haven (6-2-2) earned a 3-2 victory over Woodstock last week and is led by Brittney Love (13 goals) and Lily Briggs (12 goals). Freshmen Elizabeth Love and Maddy Perry both have nine goals for the Slaters.
Reigning D-III champ Stowe dodged a pair of bullets by escaping with a 2-0 victory over Thetford and a 2-1 win over Peoples Academy. Olivia Gianni and Isabel Donza scored against the Panthers, while two second-half shots by Sarah Hailey helped the Raiders rally past the Wolves. BFA’s perfect record was spoiled during a 2-2 tie at Enosburg. Paine Mountain officially joined the D-III title conversation by pummeling U-32, 4-1.
Two-time defending Division IV champ Proctor (7-0) hosts West Rutland (6-2) for a 1:30 p.m. clash Saturday. Goalie Angel Traverse recorded shutouts in the last three matches for Proctor, which will attempt to earn a championship berth for the 11th straight season. Eight-time champ Arlington handed MSJ its first loss, prevailing 1-0 Wednesday. West Rutland goalie Serena Coombs led her team to recent victories over Arlington, Sharon and Otter Valley.
Here are the latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus rankings heading into a busy stretch:
1. CVU (6-0-2) Emma Crum scored twice in a 5-2 victory over St. Johnsbury. Goalies Ella Polli and Emma Allaire combined for three saves in a scoreless tie with Burlington.
2. Colchester (6-0-2) Ava Moore found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw with South Burlington. The Lakers have only recorded two shutouts but have enough scoring options to beat any opponent.
3. South Burlington (6-2) Katie O’Hara scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Essex. Goalie Mercedes Rozzi made 14 saves and Anna Bennett scored in a 1-1 tie with Colchester. The Wolves will host St. Johnsbury on Friday.
4. Burlington (5-1-2) Keeper Libby Westbook stopped 14 shots in a 0-0 draw with CVU. Goals by Anna Diebold and Brooks Deshaw sparked a 2-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. The Seahorses own six shutouts but will be tested defensively during late-season dates with Essex, Mount Mansfield and South Burlington.
5. Harwood (7-0-1) Louisa Thomsen hammered home four goals in Tuesday’s 9-1 victory over Lake Region. Life won’t get much easier after the North Country clash because HU still has to face Montpelier, Paine Mountain, Stowe and Spaulding.
6. Rice (6-4) Cassie Beste’s hat trick sparked a 3-0 victory over Milton. The Green Knights have outscored opponents 14-1 during their five-game winning streak.
7. Mount Mansfield (6-2-1) Abbey Foote and Sydney Sears buried goals in a 2-0 victory over St. Johnsbury. Keeper Bryn Hennessey made 17 saves against Essex and Eva DeJong scored in a 1-0 win.
8. North Country (9-0) Josie Fortin accounted for all of the scoring in a 2-0 victory over Lake Region. The Falcons crushed Peoples, 7-0, and cruised to a 6-1 victory over Thetford. North Country is in the same boat as Harwood with late-season contests against Spaulding, Montpelier, Stowe and Paine Mountain.
9. Rutland (7-3) The Ravens have won six games in a row and keeper Kathryn Moore hasn’t allowed a goal during that stretch. Bethany Solari’s well-placed shot triggered a 1-0 victory over Mount Abraham, while four players scored in a 4-0 win over Mount Anthony. Eight players have scored for Rutland, which made its only finals appearance in 2015.
10. Essex (2-5) The Hornets haven’t won a title in 14 years but could be the ultimate dark horse this time around. Essex outshot Mount Mansfield 17-8 during a 1-0 defeat and has dropped four straight matches. Victories over Rutland and Rice were early highlights for the Hornets, who are preparing for big matches against BFA-St. Albans and Burr & Burton.
TOP FIVE TEAMS
DIVISION I
1. CVU (6-0-2) 2. Colchester (6-0-2) 3. South Burlington (6-2) 4. Burlington (5-1-2) 5. Mt. Mansfield (6-2-1)
DIVISION II
1. Harwood (7-0-1) 2. Rice (6-4) 3. Middlebury (6-3-1) 4. Montpelier (5-1) 5. Fair Haven (6-2-2)
DIVISION III
1. Stowe (8-0-1) 2. BFA-Fairfax (7-0-1) 3. Paine Mt. (6-3) 4. Leland & Gray (8-2) 5. Randolph (4-4)
DIVISION IV
1. Proctor (7-0) 2. MSJ (6-1) 3. West Rutland (6-2) 4. Arlington (5-4) 5. Rivendell (4-4-1)
