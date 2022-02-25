CRAFTSBURY - Harwood senior Ava Thurston put on a clinic during the individual and relay events Thursday to keep her team in contention for its first Nordic ski title since 2000.
The three-sport athlete won the interval-start 5-kilometer classic race by crossing the line in 14 minutes, 43.5 seconds. She prevailed by 1:34.7 over Lamoille star Maggie McGee. Ava Thurston didn't let up for the afternoon 4x2.5k relay, helping the Highlanders rally to a second-place showing behind Middlebury.
"Ava Thurston showed what the difference is between a national-caliber skier and a world-class skier," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "She put minutes into kids that make junior nationals. The gaps she was closing was just incredible. She skied like a wolverine and she was making up huge chunks of time over 2.5k against very good skiers. She's a marvel and it's so cool to see her race. She's a four-time state champ in running and she's swept all the Nordic state championships. Obviously with the ski academies, $50,000 buys some speed. And Ava could have gone that route. But she stayed at Harwood and she reps Vermont and she reps public schools. It's super cool to see."
Middlebury's first-place total of 49 points created a relatively comfortable advantage over second-place Harwood (79 points). Additional teams in contention for a podium finish include U-32 (87), Craftsbury (99), Montpelier (132), Woodstock (145) and Lamoille (148).
"There are five or six schools that have very strong teams and it's a good sign for skiing in Vermont.," Tripp said. "Middlebury is the favorite and they have the best team on paper, but our girls skied great in the morning. The surprise skiers were Olivia Serrano and Amy Felice - they just skied amazing races. Isabelle does what she always does and she stepped up at the fast end of the race. Isabelle also had a great first leg of the relay and then the wheels fell off a bit, but that's racing. We're super pleased with how the girls skied. They competed in the afternoon and we just got a few bad breaks."
Middlebury made a big move while pulling ahead by eight points over three-time defending champ U-32 during the morning's 5k competition. Ava Schneider (sixth, 16:52.6), Beth McIntosh (eighth, 17:00.4), Lia Robinson (11th, 18:36.2) and Astrid Olsen (14th, 18:52.2) led the way for the Tigers.
Ava Thurston was followed by her younger sister Julia (fourth, 16:46.3). Maisie Franke (19th, 19:05.6) and Hazel Lillis (35th, 21:12.9) rounded out the scoring for Harwood. Isabelle Serrano (third, 16:43.3), Felice (13th, 18:41.8), Ayla Bodach-Turner (15th, 18:52.7) and Olivia Serrano (16th, 18:53.1) led the way for U-32. Anika Leahy (fifth, 16:48.1), Ruth Krebs (seventh, 16:55.4), Ava Purdy (18:57.2), Sadie Skorstad (39th, 21:40.8) contributed points for Craftsbury.
Racing will resume Monday during freestyle action at Rikert Nordic Center. U-32 will attempt to repeat last year's Herculean comeback by earning a fourth consecutive state title.
"We're going to race hard on Monday," Tripp said. "Middlebury skied great today and they're at home. But D-II is as competitive, boys or girls, as I've ever seen. I can't remember such a deep field."
