The 2022 girls lacrosse season featured the most successful campaign in program history for Spaulding, a late resurgence by U-32 and a breakout performance at Harwood.
Players from all three Central Vermont schools reaped the rewards when coaches announced their selections for All-State honors.
Spaulding led the way with nine players named to either the First Team, Second Team or Honorable Mention list. Six U-32 athletes made the cut, while up-and-coming Harwood placed five standouts on the All-Star squads.
Crimson Tide coach Jason Pinard watched his players’ hard work pay off during a wildly successful 13-4 season. Spaulding swept U-32 with victories of 7-6 and 9-5 in addition to earning a 7-6 win over Rice and an 11-8 victory at GMVS. The Tide were in complete control during blowouts against Milton, Colchester, Stowe, Burlington, Lamoille and Harwood.
Spaulding eliminated Woodstock, 8-7, in the quarterfinals before suffering a 14-9 semifinal loss at eventual champion Hartford. The Tide recorded 13 wins for the first time in school history and reached the semifinals for the first time in 24 years. The 2021 Tide ended a 14-year post-season drought by trouncing Milton, 16-1, in the playdowns.
U-32 (10-8) claimed seven victories during an eight-game stretch late in the spring and advanced to the semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. Coach Emilie Connor’s team upset St. Johnsbury, 12-8, in the quarterfinals. The Raiders fell short, 9-8, during a seminal battle at Vergennes.
Highlights to the regular season included a satisfying 11-2 win over defending champ GMVS and an 11-6 victory over D-I Rice. The Raiders were unstoppable during lopsided victories over Harwood, Milton, Burlington, Lamoille, Stowe and Colchester.
Harwood (5-11) enjoyed its winningest season since 2015 under coach Hillary Wheeler. The Highlanders routinely produced double-digit scoring efforts to overwhelm a handful of opponents. Wheeler’s squad served up a 14-8 win over Burlington, a 14-9 victory over Colchester and a 15-8 win over Milton. Harwood also swept Lamoille by prevailing 14-10 and 19-14 win. The Highlanders also gave undefeated Hartford one of its toughest challenges of the regular season during a 19-8 loss.
Headlining the First Team were Spaulding 100-goal scorer Addison Pinard, who emerged as one of the top sophomores in Vermont. She was joined by junior playmaker Bella Bevins, who also led the Crimson Tide to a semifinal appearance in field hockey.
U-32 three-sport star Caitlyn Fielder also reached the 100-goal milestone and made the First Team as a junior. Fellow Raider Willa Long was a First Team selection as a sophomore. Harwood senior Ava Thurston was another First Team selection after winning eight Nordic skiing individual championships and four cross-country running crowns.
Spaulding’s Second Team athletes were sophomores Hallee Allen and Ruby Harrington. U-32 sophomore Zoe Hilferty and freshman Alyssa Frazier were also named to the Second Team along with Harwood junior Sadie Nordle and senior Maggie Aiken.
The Honorable Mention squad included five Tide players: sophomores Isabella Boudreault and Corrina Moulton, juniors Sage MacAuley and Paige Allen and senior Zoe Tewksbury. U-32 sophomore Natalie Beauregard and junior Emily Fuller were also honored along with Harwood sophomore Abi Leighty.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Name School Year Position
Caroline Hamilton Hartford Senior M Elliot Rupp Hartford Senior M Sarah Howe Hartford Senior G Addie Cadwell Hartford Sophomore A Phoebe Loomis Lamoille Senior M Kelsi Pratt Colchester Sophomore M Elena Bronson Vergennes Senior M Txuxa Konczal Vergennes Senior D/M Halle Huizenga Vergennes Senior A Clara Andre St. Johnsbury Senior G Maren Nitsche St. Johnsbury Junior M Ellie Rice St. Johnsbury Senior M Reagan Smith Stowe Senior A Lily Gubbins Woodstock Junior M Izzy Konijnenberg Woodstock Junior M Sophie Yates Woodstock Senior D Caitlyn Fielder U-32 Junior M Willa Long U-32 Sophomore M Ava Thurston Harwood Senior M Addison Pinard Spaulding Sophomore M Bella Bevins Spaulding Junior M Molly Queally GMVS Senior A/M
SECOND TEAM
Abby Vanderpot Hartford Senior D Grace Gardner Hartford Senior M Ella Perreault Hartford Junior D Shannon Hadlock Hartford Junior D Julie Rice Vergennes Sophomore M Nell Harvey Vergennes Sophomore D Annie Dufault Vergennes Sophomore A Ella Murphy Stowe Senior M/A Avery Tomczyk St. Johnsbury Senior M Keating Mt. Anthonyrer St. Johnsbury Senior A Sophia Shippee St. Johnsbury Junior M Erin Boyd Colchester Senior A/D Hannah Reed Woodstock Senior M Audrey Emery Woodstock Junior G Zoe Hilferty U-32 Sophomore M Alyssa Frazier U-32 Freshman M Sadie Nordle Harwood Junior M Maggie Aiken Harwood Senior M Harper Travis GMVS Freshman M Ada Jones GMVS Junior D Hallee Allen Spaulding Sophomore A Ruby Harrington Spaulding Sophomore M Renny Cota Lamoille Senior M
HONORABLE MENTION
Maddie Barwood Hartford Freshman A Sarah Bokelberg Colchester Junior A Mei-Ling Correll Colchester Junior G Annaliese Crook Colchester Junior D Reese Gernander Vergennes Junior A Safoura Camara Vergennes Freshman D Carley Cook Vergennes Sophomore G Maggie Zschau St. Johnsbury Junior M Mary Cook St. Johnsbury Senior D Genevieve Hatch St. Johnsbury Junior D Kellan Johannensen Woodstock Senior A Emma Allegretti Woodstock Junior A Emily Fuller U-32 Junior G Natalie Beauregard U-32 Sophomore A Abi Leighty Harwood Sophomore G Parker Crawford GMVS Senior M Megan Ryan GMVS Senior D/M Cara Edgley Lamoille Senior M Annabelle Wells Lamoille Senior D Sage MaCauley Spaulding Junior D Zoe Tewksbury Spaulding Senior M/D Paige Allen Spaulding Junior D Isabella Boudreault Spaulding Sophomore A Corrina Moulton Spaulding Sophomore G Marielle Benoit Lamoille Sophomore M Emma Larock Lamoille Sophomore M Kayla Turner Lamoille Senior G Keira Zayas Woodstock Senior A Kailey Hulse Stowe Senior A Emma McIntosh Stowe Junior D/A Rachel Ramos Stowe Senior A Natalie Adams Vergennes Junior D Adi Wilson Woodstock Senior D
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM
Sam Crane South Burlington Senior A Mercedes Rozzi South Burlington Senior M Miranda Hayes South Burlington Junior M Ivy Doran Middlebury Senior M/D Willow Romo Brattleboro Junior M/A Mershon Sky Burlington Senior A Olivia Calvin Rutland Senior G Karsyn Bellomo Rutland Junior M Mia Marsh Rutland Junior M Loghan Hughes BFA Senior M Ayla Shea BFA Junior G Sophie Zemianek BFA Senior A Eliza Waite Mt. Mansfield Senior A Alyssa Benson Mt. Mansfield Junior M Tatum Sands Burr & Burton Senior M Annabelle Gray Burr & Burton Senior M Sadie Stefanak Burr & Burton Sophomore M/A Paige Samuelson Burr & Burton Junior A Chloe Snipes CVU Senior M Maddie Bunting CVU Junior D Tess Everett CVU Junior M Neva Williams CVU Senior D Elyse Altland Mt. Anthony Junior M/A Alexis Harrington Mt. Anthony Senior A
SECOND TEAM
Sierra Harris Essex Sophomore G Katie O’Hara South Burlington Senior D Rachel Kelley South Burlington Sophomore M Sabrina Brunet South Burlington Sophomore A Greta Heldman South Burlington Senior G Lia Robinson Middlebury Junior M Juliana Miskovich Brattleboro Senior A McKenna Brighton Mt. Anthony Junior D Kathryn Moore Rutland Senior A Loretta Cooley Rutland Sophomore A Elizabeth Cooley Rutland Sophomore D/M Jodie Gratton BFA Junior M/A Rachel Needleman BFA Senior D Adi Hughes BFA Senior A Anna West Mt. Mansfield Senior A Allie Bliss Mt. Mansfield Senior D Anna Simonelli Mt. Mansfield Junior M Leila Monks Mt. Mansfield Junior M Ellie Macdonald Rice Junior A Keely Levering-Fisher Rice Senior M Francesca Levitas Burr & Burton Freshman Senior D Emilia deJounge Burr & Burton Junior D Brooke Weber Burr & Burton Junior M Iris Nofziger Burr & Burton Sophomore G Stella Dooley CVU Sophomore M Ava Bartlett CVU Senior A/M Sophia Mikijaniec Brattleboro Senior M Camryn Muzzy Burlington Junior A Sophia Larocque Middlebury Senior M
HONRABLE MENTION
Carlota Jensen Essex Senior M Breya Montague Essex Sophomore M Ava Goyette South Burlington Junior A Abby Guenther South Burlington Senior D Mia Kaczmarek South Burlington Junior A Izzy Redzic South Burlington Junior D Grace Szpila Brattleboro Senior D Padma Mendelsund Brattleboro Senior D Jenna Powers Brattleboro Senior A Camryn Kinsman Rutland Senior A Addison Hubert Rutland Sophomore Lauren Solimano Rutland Junior Amber Poquette BFA Sophomore M Emma Archambault BFA Junior D Maeve Pickener BFA Senior G Ava Schneider Middlebury Freshman G Marcelle Barber Mt. Mansfield Junior D Ada Weaber Middlebury Freshman A Huxley Sky Rice Sophomore A Sunshine Clark Rice Sophomore D Tayton Barrett Rice Freshman G Delana Underwood Burr & Burton Junior D Hannah Cyr Burr & Burton Senior D Amelie Scharf CVU Sophomore A/M Aurora Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony Freshman M Annabelle Lekstutis Burlington Freshman M Lydia Sheeser Burlington Junior D Hawa Awayle Burlington Sophomore D Allison Bushey BFA Junior A
RISING STARS
