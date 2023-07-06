The age range at this year’s Vermont Amateur Championship runs the gamut from Baby Boomers to Zoomers, with a big contingent of Generation X and Millennial golfers also in the mix.
Former Montpelier golf coach Brian Cain played his first Am in 1987, when the federal minimum wage was $3.35 an hour and movies like Platoon, Lethal Weapon and Dirty Dancing were soaring toward the top of the box office. Shawn Baker wound up earning his third Am victory that summer during the competition at Orleans Country Club, while Cain cut his teeth as a 23-year old.
Now Cain is a 61-year-old who played in the tourney for the 27th time in his career after firing a 77 during a qualifier at Crown Point Country Club. The number of his club championship victories at the Country Club of Vermont is in the double digits and he kicked off the Am with rounds of 76 and 82.
Another elder statesman at the Am is 66-year-old Kim Perry, who made the cut by shooting a 77 and a 75. He birdied his first two holes Wednesday and was in the 28th position entering the final day. Perry was tied after Day 2 with Mountain View Country Club golfer Phil Fairbanks, who is 53.
Neshobe Golf Club member John Franzoni is a 64-year-old who also held his own at this summer’s Am. He kicked off the tourney with an 85 before finishing with a 79 Wednesday.
High school standouts Lucas Politano (73, 73) and Sebastian Pell (77, 72) are two golfers representing the Gen-Z category who have also excelled at the Am. Politano competes at the varsity level for Otter Valley, while Pell is a Rutland standout. Both will be juniors this fall.
Politano and Pell headline a group of teenage athletes who showcased their potential last year during high school championships. CVU’s Bryce Bortnick was the runner-up at last fall’s Division I state meet after firing a 76. South Burlington’s Evan Marchessault, Spaulding’s Garret Cameron and CVU’s Patrick Jack Bryan tied for sixth-place hours at the D-I state meet. Burr & Burton’s Noah Rourke was one shot back at 81 and Pell shot an 84. Politano (77) and Mill River’s Mattie Serafin (79) were the top finishers at the D-II state championship. Cameron (79, 79), Marchessault (82, 85), Bryan (85, 84), Serafin (86, 83), Bortnick (88, 84) and Rourke (89, 93) missed the Am cut at Barre but will be players to watch in the years — and decades — to come.
“I kind of feel old now,” said Barre golfer Troy Evans, who is one of the field’s youngest Mellennials at the age of 29. “I’m looking around and I don’t know a lot of these younger guys and these 20-somethings — I haven’t really seen them before. But also, for golf, you don’t hit your prime until later. So I’m keeping that in mind as well and just trying to hang with the young pups.”
Garren Poirier won the 2020 Am at Stowe Country Club and was within striking distance of the leaders this year after shooting a 74 and a 71. The 42-year-old is a five-time champ at the Vermont Mid-Amateur, where players must now be 25 years or older. The age limit was lowered from 35 to 30 in 2019 before being reduced again after the pandemic.
“The mid-Ams that we have between guys like Garren and Evan (Russell), they’re still competing in USGA events a lot of the time,” 35-year-old Eric Lajeunesse said. “So it’s a pretty high pedigree of 30-something golfers. It’s not like they’re winding down. Usually they’re playing better golf potentially if you can keep playing. And we’ve got a really good crop of college players right now between Bryson (Richards) and Austin (Giroux) and a handful of kids that I don’t even know.”
Russell recently turned 30 and is a top candidate to capture this year’s Mid-Am title after winning the Vermont Am in 2013 and 2014.
“With a lot of high schoolers and college kids, it’s weird to see those guys and be like, ‘That was me,’” Russell said. “So it’s fun and I would say I’m kind of the old guard now.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
This year’s multi-generational flavor has been extra sweet for the Richards clan.
Pete Richards, a physical education and health teacher at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier, joined his sons Bryson and Riley at the Am after firing a 6-over 78 during a qualifier at Neshobe Golf Club. This year was the only time that Pete Richards attempted to compete in the Am, and he wound up beating 26 of the state’s top golfers by firing an 80 and an 86.
Bryson Richards won the Am by eight strokes two years ago and carried his dad’s bag last month while serving as a caddie during qualification on Father’s Day. Two years ago the family installed a golf simulator at their East Montpelier house, giving all three athletes a chance to work on their game in the off-season.
Riley Richards made the cut again this year by recording rounds of 78 and 74. Bryson Richards was one shot behind the leaders entering the final 36 holes following a 71 and a 69.
“It’s a cool experience,” Bryson Richards said. “This was my dad’s first time trying to qualify and it was great having that experience caddying for him. And my uncle was caddying for him (Tuesday). Riley is starting to play a lot better golf and hopefully he’ll be contending in the years to come. And we have family in town this week. So regardless of how everyone plays, it’s going to be a fun week. And Mitchell and Troy Evans are well-represented with their family as well. It’s cool having everyone in it this year.”
Riley Richards was a three-year captain for the U-32 golf team and was the individual state medalist in Division II. He fired a 70 at the NE10 Championships last fall during his freshman season at Franklin Pierce University. His older brother has been a four-year standout for the University of Rhode Island, where he was named to the Northeast All-Region Team this spring.
Bryson Richards posted a scoring average of 72 after playing 30 rounds this year for the Rams. He cracked the top-5 during six events and was a top-7 golfer during 11 competitions. He claimed first-place honors in a field of 75 golfers at the Rutherford Intercollegiate and finished third in a field of 84 athletes at the Carpebagger Classic.
Mitchell and Troy Evans are the son of Country Club of Barre course superintendent Bill Evans, who has been a longtime Mid-Am contender and most recently competed at the Vermont Am in 2018. Bill’s brother Dave is the superintendent at Brattleboro Country Club and was a competitor during last year’s Am. Dorset Field Club golfer Keith Komline is the brother of Devin, who won the Am in 2010 and 2011. Keith Komline fired a 73 Tuesday before shooting a 74 Wednesday.
A TEAM SPORT
The Country Club of Barre left nothing to chance in the McCullough Cup team competition, winning the crown for the second time in three years with a 12-shot victory over runner-up Rutland. Nelson Eaton, Bryson Richards, Troy Evans, Mitchell Evans and Lajeunesse powered the CCB squad. Competing for Rutland were Max Major, Sam Major, Nick Ojala, Frankie Sanborn and Poirier.
“I play with Troy and Bryson almost every week and they’re both playing really well,” Lajeunesse said. “We all love this course and love battling each other. It’s good to see that their games are in shape.”