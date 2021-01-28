The University of Vermont men's basketball team is on a pause, along with the rest of the athletics department, until Feb. 4.
However, the Catamounts now have a look at what's in store down the line.
The America East Conference announced the format for the 2021 conference tournament Thursday. The tourney will begin the first week of March and be played over two weeks at multiple campus sites.
All eligible teams will qualify for the championship provided they have completed at least 12 Division I contests by the end of the regular season. The championships will be divided into two phases: Playoff Pods and Championship Week.
The top two seeds will earn automatic byes into the semifinals to be held during Championship Week hosted at a predetermined campus site. There will be one site for men and a separate site for women.
The remaining teams will compete in Playoff Pods the week prior. The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will serve as Playoff Pod hosts. Each Playoff Pod champion will advance to Championship Week. The conference’s final four teams will battle for the league title, with both semifinals and the championship game to be played at the same site.
The women’s championship will take place March 12 and will be televised nationally on ESPNU at 5 p.m. The men’s championship game is set for March 13 and will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.
Dates for Playoff Pod games and semifinals along with campus sites for Championship Week will be announced in the upcoming weeks. The UVM women decided to end their season earlier this week, so they will not participate in the conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Norwich on pause
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich athletic department announced a pause in athletic activities for its men’s and women’s programs until at least Feb. 3 due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the campus community.
Norwich officials, in conjunction with local health officials, will continue to closely monitor the situation before taking the next steps. The priority will remain the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff. The Norwich men’s and women’s hockey teams were scheduled to open their seasons on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 with series against Castleton. All four of those games have been postponed. School administrators expressed their commitment to resume play as soon as it is safe.
CU preps for weekend
The Castleton men's hockey team will open its season at Babson on Saturday.
“We know them well, so we’ll know what to expect,” Spartans coach Bill Silengo said.
The Beavers went 18-6-2 last year, recording their eighth straight winning season. Four Babson players recorded double-digit goals last year and all of them return.
The Spartans lost four seniors from last season, so there is plenty of talent coming back. The offensive line features standouts Glenn Wiswell, Calvin Moïse and Nick Gravina.
“We’re really excited to see those guys take the next step and we have some younger guys looking to step up. We hope our summer work and the experience from last year helps out,” Silengo said.
Defense is something the Spartans want to shore up heading into the season.
“We want to be better about keeping the puck out of the net,” Silengo said. “Team defense will be important from our goalie on out. We have a good leadership group.”
Brandon Collett, Kyle Alaverdy and Luke Cohen all are strong options in goal. And just like everywhere else on the ice, Silengo will go with the hot hand.
“Whoever earns it in practice that week and whoever puts us in the best position to win will play,” Silengo said.
Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Babson on Saturday.
A trio of other Castleton teams are in action this weekend. The Castleton men’s Alpine skiing team is at Stowe Mountain on Friday for two giant slalom races.
The Spartans opened up their season last Saturday with a pair of slaloms at Burke Mountain. Italian freshman Lorenzo Mencaccini was impressive in his debut, finishing ninth and second in his two runs. Saturday’s competition opens up at 9:30 a.m. before the afternoon race at 1 p.m.
The women’s Alpine team is at Burke Mountain for two slalom races. On Monday and Tuesday, they were at Smuggler’s Notch competing in giant slalom. Junior Karoline Rettenbacher led the way for the Spartans both days. Saturday’s races are at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Burke.
The Castleton wrestling team hosts New Jersey City University on Saturday, the first of five events on the CU schedule as of now. The Gothic Knights are in their first year of competition, a place the Spartans were four years ago.
Castleton has had a winning record in three of the program’s four years under Scott Legacy. Last season, the Spartans were 17-8 and finished seventh and ninth at Division III regionals in Indianapolis.
