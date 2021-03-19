One of the Vermont’s most resilient girls basketball programs punched its ticket to the semifinals for the first time in a dozen years Friday.
Workhorse Natalie Folland recorded a double-double and fourth-seeded Spaulding never trailed during a 51-32 Division II quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Lyndon. The Crimson Tide senior hit a 3-pointer to close out the third quarter and was unstoppable in the paint from start to finish.
“Natalie stepped up big for us,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “They double-teamed her and tried their hardest, but she knew where to dish it. And her teammates really stepped in for us.”
Folland finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds and four steals. Raven Premont scored nine points and watched a handful of shots rattle in and out of the basket. Sage MacAuley was another lethal weapon for the Tide, tallying eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Josie Diego also scored eight points in the victory, while teammates Caitlyn Davison and Autumn Lewis added four points apiece.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (nine points) paced Lyndon, while teammates Kadienne Whitcomb and Delaney Noyes each scored eight points. Olivia Lewis added five points for the 5-4 Vikings, who trailed 9-4 after the first quarter. Spaulding entered halftime in front 24-11 and led 38-22 after three quarters.
“Robinson was starting to light up in the third quarter and we put Caitlyn Davison on her for the fourth,” coach MacAuely said. “And Caitlyn really shut her down and limited her to two points. So it was great for our little freshman to step up.”
The Tide (6-5) will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 1 Fair Haven (9-0) and No. 8 U-32 (5-5). All semifinals will be played at the home court of the higher seeds this year instead of at the Barre Aud due to Covid-related precautions. The Aud will host all four girls championships March 27 before the boys teams play for all the marbles in the Granite City the next day.
The Tide won a total of four games from 2016-19 before coach Tanya MacAuley led the team to a 10-12 record during her first season last winter.
“Since taking over two years ago, our goal has always been to make it to the Aud,” coach MacAuley said. “We technically have done that at this point. Unfortunately, Covid took that away from us — which is really too bad because these girls have worked so hard and they deserve to be there. But we get to play another day, so we’ll take it. I am so proud of them for making it to the semifinals. Spaulding girls basketball hasn’t done that in a very long time.”
The Vikings connected on three shots from long distance and sank 5 of 12 free-throw attempts. The Tide drained a pair of 3-pointers and were 15 of 25 from the foul line.
“Foul shooting has really been our strength,” coach MacAuley said. “So if we have one bad game, I guess that’s OK.”
Both teams were deliberate and unselfish offensively during the opening minutes. They also committed a handful of turnovers due to ambitious passes and strong defense. Diego’s baseline jumper ended the early tension, giving the Crimson Tide a 2-0 lead nearly two minutes into play.
Sage MacAuley stole the ball near mid-court and was fouled while going up for a fast-break layup, but she went went 0 of 2 from the stripe. Diego made a wide-open jumper off a heads-up inbounds pass for a 4-0 advantage.
Robinson made a foul shot to put the Vikings on the scoreboard with 4:36 on the clock. Spaulding’s Emily Poulin went 1 of 2 from the line at the other end. A Whitcomb bank shot trimmed the deficit to 5-4 entering the final two minutes of the first quarter.
Davison stole the ball in the backcourt and converted an open layup for a 7-6 lead. Premont swished in a pull-up jumper from the right side, giving the Tide a 9-4 lead after one quarter.
Noyes recorded three momentum-changing blocks for the Vikings in the first eight minutes and members of both teams had a few high-impact collisions.
“It was a little physical,” coach MacAuley said. “Of course there’s always things that you think that officials may have missed, but some of that is just the excitement of the game. But once we settled down — and they just played the game they know how to play and the game they’ve been working so hard on — the offense came to us. And the defense, they just worked.”
Lyndon’s Olivia Lewis showed off her post moves at the start of the second quarter, using a pump-fake to free up space for a high-percentage basket. Folland went 2 of 2 from the foul line to make it 11-6 with 6:09 remaining in the first half. Three foul shots by MacAuley stretched the lead to 14-6.
Poulin showed off her court vision by assisting a wide-open Autumn Lewis on the left side for a 16-6 advantage with 4:50 left in the first half. MacAuley stole the ball and punished the VIkings with a coast-to-coast layup, pushing the Tide in front 18-6 midway throughout the second quarter. Lyndon entered the bonus with 3:39 on the clock but missed the front end of the 1-and-1 situation.
Folland’s foul shot made it 19-6 heading into the final two minutes of the first half. Whitcomb responded with an old-fashioned three-point play, but Folland hit another foul shot and Lewis added a putback for a 22-9 cushion. Lewis went 2 of 2 from the stripe for the Vikings at the other end. Folland wedged between a pair of LI defenders in the paint during the final seconds of the first half and pushed Spaulding in front 24-11.
“We had a little bit of nerves in the beginning,” coach MacAuley said. “They keyed on a couple of our players and ran a triangle-and-two. The best part about that is we have so many other players who can step up. And they did for us tonight. We had goals of keeping their scoring low in the first half, which we did by holding them to 11 points. Our team defense was one of the best that we’ve had in a long time, so that was great. And we were solid on the boards, which was something we knew we had to control. Because every game I watched, Lyndon was really good on the boards. So we knew we had to get in front of them and work harder. At the half we just made some adjustments and did a great job.”
Noyes dropped in a 3-pointer to jump-start her team’s comeback attempt at the start of the third quarter. Poulin set up Sage MacAuley for a fast-break layup and a 26-14 lead. Robinson made a layup, but a few moments later Premont’s 3-pointer pushed Spaulding in front 29-18. Folland and Sage MacAuley made a foul shots before a short jumper from Diego gave the hosts a 33-18 cushion.
A runner off the glass by Robinson sliced the gap to 33-20. Diego answered with a quick-release jump shot that fell through the cylinder. Robinson banked in a jump shot before Folland closed out the first quarter with a 3-pointer from the left corner for a 38-22 lead.
“That helped propel us forward,” coach MacAuley said.
Robinson and Premont traded baskets in the opening 30 seconds of the final quarter. Whitcomb followed up her own miss and converted the second-chance opportunity, resulting in a 40-26 Spaulding advantage. The Tide grabbed three straight offensive rebounds on the next possession before calling a timeout. Premont scored after the inbounds for a 42-26 lead.
Emma Renedatte and Katelyn MacIver both hit shots in the paint at opposite ends of the floor, resulting in a 44-28 Spaulding advantage with 5:40 left to play. Folland and LI’s Lewis made single foul shots before two free throws by Poulin stretched the lead to 47-29 with 2:22 left to play. Folland added a foul shot before Davison stole the ball and sprinted in for a layup. Noyes buried a 3-pointer with 1:10 on the clock, but LI quickly ran out of time.
“We kept making adjustments throughout the game,” coach MacAuley said. “That’s what’s so great about the coaching staff: We all talk and have great plans. And we can make adjustments on the fly.”
The Crimson Tide advance to the semis for the first time since they claimed their only championship in 2009. Marissa Velez scored her 1,000th career point with 37 seconds left in the D-I final 12 years ago, helping the Tide close out a 42-37 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
The Slaters are two-time defending champs and are led by 1,000-point scorer Ryleigh Coloutti, who is averaging 22 points per game this season.
“We haven’t matched up with Fair Haven yet and the girls are excited for that challenge,” coach MacAuley said. “Playing a D-I schedule all year, we tend to play better with tough competition. And in order to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 56,
Williamstown 36
WINDSOR — Reese Perry and Evelyn Page scored 15 points apiece Friday, leading the No. 2 Yellow Jackets past the No. 10 Blue Devils.
Perry grabbed 10 rebounds and nabbed five steals, while Page had six steals. They were supported by teammates Peyton Richardson (eight points), Elliot Rupp (five points, seven rebounds, six steals) and Adi Prior (five points, seven rebounds). Brianna McLaughlin (14 points) and Ciera Sweet (eight points) paced Williamstown (5-6).
Windsor led 15-6 after one quarter, 28-13 after two and 42-17 after three.
“It’s just in our DNA to never give up,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “They did their job pressing us, getting ready for the next game. We just couldn’t control the pace and they did a great job forcing us to speed up. We finally got our legs under us, but it was out of reach by then.”
The Blue Devils recorded a 48-45 upset victory over Thetford in the playdowns, denying the Panthers’ bid for a 10th straight trip to the semifinals.
“This was such a fun season,” coach Sweet said. “This team plays for each other and showed up every practice ready to go. They represented our community and school incredibly well throughout this year full of strange circumstances.”
Windsor (10-0) will host a Division III semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s clash between No. 3 Vergennes (9-1) and No. 6 Winooski (6-3).
