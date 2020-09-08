BARRE — Thunder Road’s Flying Tiger class will have some extra cash up for grabs during Championship Night on Sept. 18.
Track officials announced that the 100-lap finale of the Triple Crown Series will award $1,000 to the winner, making it the highest-paying event in years for the track’s longest-running division.
A huge field was already expected before the four-figure prize was posted. All the top weekly and Triple Crown Series racers will take part, including Thunder Road points leader Jason Woodard and Triple Crown points leader Brandon Lanphear. Multi-time 2020 winner Michael Martin will also compete, joining rookie standout Kasey Beattie.
The long-distance event will cap a busy Flying Tiger season. At least 28 cars have rolled through the pit gates at each of the division’s 13 Thunder Road events, making the Tigers the highest-drawing event during every night of racing.
A talented crop of drivers has produced outstanding results, with 11 racers claiming at least one victory. Several current Street Stock drivers are already planning to move up to the Flying Tigers in 2021.
For now, the current stars will prep for the end-of-summer showdown. Both the weekly Flying Tiger championship and the Triple Crown championship are on the line along with the cash prize.
“For nearly 40 years, the Flying Tigers have been the heart and soul of Thunder Road,” managing partner Cris Michaud said. “This year shows exactly why. The support from the Flying Tiger division is a big part of why we’ve been able to navigate the many challenges related to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Paying $1,000 to win in the 100-lapper is our thank-you to the Flying Tigers for being there when the track and its fans needed them.”
Thunder Road will crown all of its 2020 track champions on Championship Night. The 2020 “King of the Road” will be decided in a special 61-lap Late Model showdown to honor Thunder Road’s 61st season. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for children 12-and-under. There will be limited fan attendance.
