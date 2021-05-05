The Flying Tigers are poised to take center stage for the first of a half-dozen times in the Triple Crown Series at Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Entries have been pouring in for the season-long competition, with the New Hampshire track set to host the season opener Saturday.
The series will begin at Thunder Road on May 30 as part of the 58th Memorial Day Classic. Racers such as Jason Woodard, Jaden Perry, Joel Hodgdon, Colin Cornell, Russell Clark and Brandon Gray will battle in long-distance races that are never short on thrills.
“It’s just so competitive,” said East Burke’s Colin Cornell, a Triple Crown winner at both Thunder Road and White Mountain. “The plus-minus qualifying is a lot of fun for me, because it gives me that much more motivation to qualify well and pass more cars. Other than that, I love having more laps. And it’s very competitive as result. You get the best of the best. …I like that it’s at both tracks. White Mountain was my home track where I started out racing in the Kids Trucks. Then I brought (the team) over to Thunder Road, but I can still go back to White Mountain for these Triple Crown shows.”
The Flying Tiger Triple Crown concept began in 2017 when Cris Michaud and Pat Malone first assumed ownership of Thunder Road. Its success led the duo to add a similar series at White Mountain Motorsports Park when they took over the track in 2019.
If the entry lists are any indication, this year should be yet another successful one for the Triple Crown. At least eight drivers plan to run both three-race series. Teenage standouts Bryan Wall Jr., Cooper French and Tanner Woodard join Jason Woodard, Perry, Cornell, Gray and Clark in pulling double-duty.
Perry was last year’s Triple Crown champion at White Mountain, while Jason Woodard swept the 2019 crowns. Cornell came up one spot short of a Triple Crown title in 2020 and is hungry to seal the deal. Rookies like Gray, French and Tanner Woodard have an opportunity to gain valuable experience while possibly stealing the show.
The Myers Triple Crown entry sheet for Thunder Road has plenty of other impressive names. Mike Martin and Joel Hodgdon, who won the first two Triple Crown championships, are chasing another title in 2021. Derrick Calkins and Sam Caron both had outstanding 2020 seasons and will attempt to carry that momentum into this year. Chris Chambers has returned to the Tiger wars, while youngsters like Stephen Martin, Kelsea Woodard and J.T. Blanchard could earn a signature victory.
Each trio of Triple Crown races also counts toward the weekly championship at their respective track. This means White Mountain regulars such as three-time defending champion Shane Sicard, Michael and Matthew Potter, Jody Sicard and David Ofsuryk will take on the Thunder Road regulars who are crossing the Connecticut River. On the Vermont side, Logan Powers, Tyler Austin, Cameron Ouellete and Jason Pelkey among the drivers who will attempt to defend their home track.
The Triple Crown format makes the field a mix of locals and invaders who are all racing for at least one championship. It’s been one of the reasons for the division’s growth over the last five years. The Flying Tigers averaged 30-plus cars a week at Thunder Road in 2020, while participation more than doubled at White Mountain. The big Triple Crown fields helped drive that, with each event drawing more cars than the weekly average.
“I was very surprised to see how many cars have been at these Triple Crown events,” Cornell said. “There’s been times where we’ve had almost 40 cars trying to qualify for events. Even last weekend (at Thunder Road), we had to send four cars home — which is unfortunate. But it’s very good to have that car count, and it brings people around. I think that people are more interested in running the higher-lap races, and they're very competitive cars. That’s what I feel like is best about (the Triple Crowns). Everyone wants to come run them, and it’s more of an adrenaline rush when you have to try and qualify for them.”
The J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series at White Mountain Motorsports Park begins Saturday at 6 p.m. The 75-lap main event for the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers is part of the track’s 29th season opener. A packed card also includes the Late Models, Strictly Stock Minis, Dwarf Cars and Kids Trucks. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and $25 for a family of four (two adults, two children). The day begins with the annual Car Show at the track from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At Thunder Road, Flying Tiger drivers will go 100 laps in their feature May 30. A busy day of racing will also include a 125-lap event for Late Models in addition to Street Stock and Road Warrior events. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for children 6-12.
