The Flying Tigers are ready for their biggest event of the season as part of Sunday’s 58th Memorial Day Classic.
The track’s oldest division will go 100 laps in the opening round of the Triple Crown Series on the holiday weekend.
Top Tigers like Jason Woodard, Jaden Perry, Sam Caron, Bryan Wall Jr. and Joel Hodgdon are all looking forward to the showdown. A field of more than 35 cars is expected, so qualifying could be even more intense than the feature itself.
“(The Triple Crown) brings out a lot more cars and drivers, which is nice,” Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins said. “We’re usually running these quick 40-lap races. And it sometimes feels like, when you have 28 cars out there, it’s hard to get through traffic and get to the front. This is a longer race where you’ve got to be a lot more patient. It really gets you into a rhythm, and you’ve got plenty of time to make it up through the pack. It’s a real change of pace, and they’re a blast to run. As I get more experience in a Tiger car, it’s fun to run a different type of race. Because your approach is definitely a lot different.”
Now in its fifth season, the Triple Crown Series has become a highlight of the Thunder Road schedule. Each year, the trio of long-distance events brings huge fields and action-packed racing to the Barre high banks. All three events last year featured more than 30 Flying Tigers, with memorable finishes that had the crowd buzzing.
The Memorial Day event will also count toward the season-long track championship, all the locals will be out in force. Points-leader Bryan Wall Jr., Opening Day winner Jaden Perry and four-time champion Jason Woodard are all in for the Triple Crown. So are 2017 Triple Crown champion Mike Martin and his son Stephen, 2020 Most Improved Driver Sam Caron and former Triple Crown race winner Colin Cornell. Young guns like Brandon Gray, Kelsea and Tanner Woodard, J.T. Blanchard and Cooper French would make a big statement by earning their first Flying Tiger win in a Triple Crown event.
The three-event series is also attracting part-timers and drivers from across the Connecticut River. White Mountain Motorsports Park regular Matt Potter and Russ Clark have entered the series. So has 2018 Triple Crown Champion Joel Hodgdon and veteran Shawn Powell. Florida driver Jeff Oeschger, a former Flying Tiger regular, is returning to the high banks in a car recently purchased by multi-time Street Stock winner Tim Hunt.
All of them will need to be at their best for 100 green-flag laps to carry the checkered flag. The Flying Tigers are running a long-distance race on Hoosier tires for the first time, adding one more factor to the winning equation.
“Time will tell,” Calkins said. “I don’t think we’ve put on 100 laps yet, and I know (the feature) won’t go green to checkers. But the tires have done well so far. We certainly haven’t mastered them, so I think you’ll have to take care of them and pick your battles when it’s time to get on the outside and pass some cars. I think we’ll all be on a level playing field learning what happens in a long race with them.”
The Late Models have 125 laps on the card Sunday. In addition to being the start of the “King of the Road” chase, it’s one of 14 Thunder Road events where registered drivers can also earn points toward the New England Late Model Challenge Cup.
Former Memorial Day Classic winners Jason Corliss, Bobby Therrien and Tyler Cahoon are among those chasing two championships in 2021. So are Brendan Moodie, Matt White, Marcel J. Gravel, Jim Morris and other Thunder Road Late Model winners. Although Trampas Demers and Scott Dragon are only pursuing one championship, they’ll be threats throughout the season. Brooks Clark may be a part-time competitor, but he is another driver to watch at every big Thunder Road event.
The pair of long-distance events will complement a 1-2 punch of four-cylinder thrills. The Street Stocks have a 25-lap trophy dash. Former champion Jeffrey Martin will be joined by two-time champion Jamie Davis, teenage phenoms Kaiden Fisher and Luke Peters, Thunder Road veteran Josh Lovely and the returning Will Hennequin.
The Road Warriors also have an important race on tap. Fred Fleury finally earned his first Warriors win on opening day after more than three years of hard work.
Dan Garrett Jr., Paige Whittemore, Mark Beaulieu and Bert Duffy are also aiming to break into the winner’s circle. Standing in the way will be veterans Sean McCarthy, Frank Putney, Nate Brien and Josh Vilbrin.
The action will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $40 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
