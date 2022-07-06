Flying Tigers will be in the spotlight for an extra-distance Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series on Thursday as racers compete for the third time in eight days at Thunder Road International Speedbowl.
Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins took home the Round 1 victory and leads the standings by seven points over Milton’s Sam Caron. Each of the top-seven drivers in the points battle have never captured the overall Triple Crown championship. The guessing game continues the tradition of no repeat champs emerging in five editions of the series.
Calkins and Caron will have to stay sharp during the 75-lap event in order to hold off Williston’s Justin Prescott, who has been speedy and consistent in his efforts. Calkins will attempt to make up ground in track championship points race, as he sits seven points behind the No. 44 car of Prescott.
Late Models, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also return to the track during the busy stretch of auto racing action. The Late Model point standings have been an up-and-down scramble all year. Fresh off a victory on Independence Day weekend, Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey holds a 12-point lead over Stephen Donahue. Milton’s Scott Dragon is a perennial title contender who sits in third place. Dragon, a two-time ‘King of the Road’ who has been fast each week, recorded five top-10 results during the last six events in Thunder Road’s top championship division.
Waterford’s Dean Switser Jr. struggled with mechanical issues one week ago in Street Stock action, but he bounced back with a seventh-place finish to come back within four points of Barre’s Jeffrey Martin in the standings.
Martin, the 2019 Street Stock champ, will be among the favorites Thursday after making his way to 10th during Sunday’s flag-to-flag 25-lap sprint. Berlin’s Kyler Davis trails Martin by 29 points and is eager to park his No. 68 machine in Victory Lane. Davis has also been steady all season, earning six top-10 finishes in seven events.
The Road Warriors will be back on the track after Sunday's thrilling 20-lap event. While division stars Frank Putney and Fred Fleury made things look easy, Ryan Sayers served up a breakthrough performance to secure his first podium finish at Thunder Road. Ryan Foster, Robert Catchapaw and Taylor Sayers are among the drivers attempting to rebound after being slowed down by cautions and wrecks Sunday.
Post time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. The cost for tickets is $15 for adults, $5 for children 12-and-under and $30 for a family of four.
