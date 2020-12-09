A pair of Vermont ski areas crashed the party Wednesday by opening for the winter season.
Pass-holders at Sugarbush's Lincoln Peak in Warren were treated to an early-morning surprise when the resort started operations ahead of schedule. Following several delays the past few weeks, Sugarbush was tentatively slated to start spinning its lifts Thursday.
Three inches of fresh powder early in the week allowed the resort to open a day early, with the Super Bravo and Heaven's Gate lifts running in the afternoon. There is a base depth of 12-30 inches with seven open trails. Downspout, Organgrinder, Jester, Valley House Traverse and Allyn's Traverse are groomed, while Snowball and Spring Fling are ungroomed.
Snowmaking continues on Snowball, Spring Fling and Downspout. Mount Ellen plans to open Dec. 18, with the snowmaking team working on Elbow, Rim Run and Which Way. Uphill travel, including hiking and skinning, is currently not permitted at Sugarbush.
The Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton also kicked off its operations Wednesday. A half-kilometer loop of man-made snow on the Tormondsen trail gave skiers a chance to get in an early-season workout. Conditions improved with an inch of fresh powder, but there is still not enough coverage to open trails featuring exclusively natural snow.
Sugarbush and Rikert follow in the path of Killington, Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo and Jay Peak, which all benefitted from more snow Wednesday. Killington opened Nov. 20 and has expanded its operations to include five lifts and 28 trails. Nineteen trails were groomed Tuesday night and there were 13 inches of fresh snow this past week, boosting the base depth to 18 inches
All skiing and riding is on intermediate and advanced terrain at Killington. Snowmakers put the finishing touches on lower Bittersweet, which allowed the Superstar Express Quad to make its debut Wednesday. Warmer air in the afternoon forced snowmakers to move to higher elevations, where they're working on making a connection between Killington and Skye Peaks. The plan is for Ramshead to be open by this weekend.
Stowe received 2 inches of new snow the last 48 hours, pushing the total to 8 inches for the past week. The resort has a 16-inch base depth with 16 open trails and six lifts. Fifteen trails were groomed Tuesday night and most snowmaking efforts are focused on Perry Merrill. There is a small assortment of site-specific snow guns on T-Line, Crossover and Lower Liftline, as well as around the Base Area. Beginner and intermediate skiers and riders can find quality terrain at Spruce Peak.
Jay Peak has a base depth of 12-36 inches after picking up 3 inches of new snow during the last 48 hours. The Jet Triple was spinning Wednesday, providing access to The Jet trail for advanced skiers and riders. The Bonaventure quad and Stateside Carpet lifts will open this weekend and beginner terrain will be available.
A base depth of 18 inches has helped Mount Snow open three lifts: the Bluebird Express, Challenger and Discovery Shuttle. Four inches of snow Sunday created solid conditions on Free Fall, River Run, Cascade, Canyon, Long John, Deer Run, Beaver Hill, High Traverse and Launch Pad. Plans are in the works to drop the rope on the Chute trail, which will be ungroomed.
There are 17 open trails at Okemo, which has a base depth of 16 inches. The four lifts are the F-10 Carpet, Sunburst Six, South Ridge Quad A and Solitude Express Quad.
Bolton announced it will start running the Snowflake and Mid-Mountain lifts and the Mighty Mite rope tow Friday. The Bear Run, Spring O' Pine and Mighty Mite trails will be open. The mountain is currently closed to uphill travel.
Mad River Glen shareholders and pass-holders can ski off of the Practice Slope on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lift operations will be suspended after last run Sunday before starting back up again Dec. 19.
Bromley will re-open Saturday, while Smugglers' Notch is slated to open the same day to with four trails. Stratton will also kick off the season Saturday with top-to-bottom skiing and riding on 20-25 trails, with five lifts. Day 1 at the Middlebury Snow Bowl will also be Saturday.
Magic Mountain plans to get things going Dec. 17, while Pico and Burke are eying Dec. 19 start dates. Suicide Six plans to open Dec. 23. Trapp Family Lodge has a variety of snowshoeing options after receiving another inch of snow Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.