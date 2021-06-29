NORTHFIELD — Norwich University women’s ice hockey assistant coach Mollie Fitzpatrick is stepping down from her post to join the Boston University women’s ice hockey coaching staff.
Fitzpatrick has served as the assistant coach for the past six seasons, helping lead Norwich to the 2018 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey National Championship title under Mark Bolding.
Fitzpatrick spent 11 of the last 13 years in Northfield, playing women’s ice hockey and lacrosse from 2008 to 2012 and then served as an admissions counselor for one year after graduating in May 2012.
“Words cannot express my gratitude for everything Norwich has blessed me with throughout the last 13 years,” Fitzpatrick said. “Norwich gave me the opportunity to expect challenges and achieve distinction to grow into the person I am today. I want to thank coach Mark Bolding for giving me a shot to wear the maroon and gold all those years ago, to my teammates who gave me the best memories I could ever dream of, the staff and faculty for always being present and supportive, and to the Norwich community for letting me know what Norwich Forever means.
Fitzpatrick played an integral role in recruiting and coaching one of the most decorated players in NCAA Division III women’s hockey history in Amanda Conway for four years.
Conway became the program’s second Laura Hurd Award, National Player of the Year award winner and first three-time All-American. She finished her career third on the NCAA all-time goals list and tied for fourth in points.
Fitzpatrick has recruited three AHCA All-Americans during her time at Norwich and in 2019-20, coached the 12th-ranked penalty kill in NCAA Division III. The Cadets led the country with eight shorthanded goals, nearly eclipsing the amount of goals they surrounded while down a player.
Fitzpatrick skated in 70 career games at Norwich, totaling six goals and 13 assists for 19 points splitting time between defense and forward. In her senior season, she established career highs with four goals and five assists for nine points in 22 games played.
She was a two-sport athlete at Norwich, also excelling on the lacrosse field. She helped guide Norwich to three straight Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances, while scoring 80 goals and 30 assists for 110 points.
“Coming back to coach at Norwich was life-changing,” Fitzpatrick said. “I have had the honor to serve some of the best players, and more importantly people that have worn the Maroon and Gold. I am forever indebted to each and every one of them for their devotion to each other, the program and the university. I want to thank Athletic Director Tony Mariano for his daily example of dedication to the athletic staff, students and Norwich community. …I have learned so much in the years since knowing (coach Sophie Leclerc) as a teammate to now coaching together and cannot thank (her) enough for pushing me to keep growing as a person and coach alongside (her) the last two years. I am excited to take all that that Norwich has given me to Boston University and seeing what this next chapter has in store.”
