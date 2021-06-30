Thunder Road will celebrate the nation’s independence Thursday with the annual Holiday Spectacular beginning at 7 p.m.
The fireworks will be on display at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” for a night of stock car racing at the track. All four Thunder Road divisions are on the card, with four extra laps to honor Independence Day. Following the final race of the night, the sky above will come alive with a show put on by Northstar Fireworks.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and attendance restrictions. This year, the fireworks are back with a bang as the country gets closer to normal life. The Independence Day special has long been one of the most popular events of the year at Thunder Road, and 2021 should be no exception as fans finally returned to the race track again.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Danville’s Tyler Cahoon said. “Without the fans, you don’t have a place to race. We are entertainment in a sense. So the more people that come out and watch, and can actually walk away and say, ‘Hey, that was a good time’, that keeps them coming back…I’m really hoping to see a big crowd as people can get out and enjoy the little things in life that we used to before this past year came upon us.”
The stock car portion of the program offers plenty of intrigue. The championship picture is starting to sort itself out for the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks. The four bonus laps per division may not be a lot, but positions gained or lost in those laps could loom large at year’s end.
Barre’s Jason Corliss remains the leader in the Late Model ranks. He sits 32 points ahead of Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue, who climbed to second with his thrilling CCV Night win. Corliss is gunning for a third straight title. Donahue, the 2016 Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion, is attempting to earn his first Late Model championship.
Shelburne’s Trampas Demers and Danville’s Cahoon are close behind the lead duo. Including the ACT Community Bank N.A. 150 on May 2, Demers and Cahoon are the only Late Model drivers to have completed every lap at Thunder Road this year. Maintaining that consistency should keep them in the hunt for the rest of the summer. Christopher Pelkey, Chip Grenier, Brendan Moodie and rookie Brandon Lanphear showed speed throughout June.
The Late Model regulars are also starting to make moves in the New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings. Cahoon is up to fourth in the Challenge Cup, thanks to some early-season starts at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. Corliss sits seventh in the standings, while Donahue is ninth.
A driver’s 10 best finishes will count in the quest for a $5,000 top prize. The point system is based on cars in attendance and includes bonus points for cars passed, which has contribued to the large Late Model fields at Thunder Road this year.
“We’re looking at a goal of a top-5 or a top-3 in final points at Thunder Road, and the Challenge Cup is going to take care of itself,” Cahoon said. “If we can manage to do that in Thunder Road points, that means we’re passing cars. And that will translate to the Challenge Cup points system. Overall, it’s about really paying attention to what we’re doing at Thunder Road — not getting ahead of ourselves, not counting the points, just doing the best we can do every race with as few mistakes as possible. That’s been one of the biggest things our team has learned from racing at Thunder Road: the ones who finish up top have the least mistakes and are the most consistent.”
The Flying Tigers standings are razor close with an elite crew of early contenders. The top-12 in the standings are separated by only 30 points. In five events, 19 drivers have snagged at least one top-5 finish to underscore the depth of the division.
Craftsbury’s Michael Martin grabbed the points lead after speeding to a convincing win last week. His son Stephen is eight points behind after recording back-to-back top-4 finishes. Cameron Ouellette, Logan Powers, Sam Caron, the Woodard racing family and many others driving are breathing down the Martins’ necks.
Williamstown’s Tommy Smith is currently the man to beat in the Street Stocks division. Smith was more excited than anyone about the switch to Hoosier tires this season, saying they almost exactly matched the tires in use when he won the 2014 Street Stock championship. His enthusiasm has been reinforced by two victories and a 21-point lead over Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher.
Fisher, fellow teenager Luke Peters and two-time champion Jamie Davis have finished in the top-10 of all five features. Those steady performances have made them key players entering July. Kyler Davis, Josh Lovely and rookie Trevor Jaques have also been among the fastest Street Stocks racers.
Williamstown’s Nate Brien earned two straight wins in the Road Warriors division. Essex driver Mark Beaulieu finally reached the podium last week after three years of trying. Paige Whittemore, Josh Vilbrin and Frank Putney will also be Warriors to watch.
