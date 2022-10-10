The moon will almost be full again Nov. 5 when state championships roll around for Vermont boys soccer.
Judging from some recent results, it’s not crazy to predict that four first-time champions will be crowned.
The chances may be slim, but there’s at least one rising star in every division with ambitions of finally raising a banner at the end of the fall.
Members of the established royalty will be happy to shatter those aspirations, and the season could easily end with the usual suspects back on top. CVU is a 19-time champ in Division I, Montpelier will attempt to reach the D-II final for the third straight year and Harwood is eyeing its seventh D-II championship. D-III powerhouse Stowe is 13-2 during championship appearances, while D-IV Twin Valley has already piled up five titles after making its tournament debut in 2004.
The most glaring dark horse in the D-I race is St. Johnsbury, which blazed a path to the semifinals five times and reached the finals twice. The Hilltoppers suffered a 3-1 championship defeat to South Burlington in 2017 and fell to CVU, 4-1, the following year. The Northeast Kingdom squad (5-3) was all business during a 2-1 victory over Burlington and is currently sixth in the standings after suffering one-goal losses to Colchester and South Burlington.
The D-II landscape features two legitimate threats to go all the way for the first time. Hartford (10-0) earned a 3-1 victory over D-I Brattleboro and sits atop the standings. The Hurricanes haven’t won a playoff game since 2018 and made their last trip to the title match in 1993, enduring a 2-1 loss to Burr & Burton.
Middlebury (8-2) pieced together its only run to the D-II final in 2019 and will attempt to reach the semis for the fourth straight season. Three years ago the Tigers earned a first-half penalty kick in the championship but couldn’t capitalize and wound up falling, 2-0, as Stowe captured its eighth consecutive crown. Middlebury’s early-season 3-1 victory over D-I Mount Anthony is still the Patriots’ only loss this year. Trey Bosworth and Ollie Anderson have been hot offensively for the Tigers, who clawed their way to a 3-2 win over Vergennes and a 1-0 win at Rice.
Vergennes (8-1-1) advanced to the D-III semifinals three of the past four years but couldn’t bring home a title. The Commodores lost to Mount Abraham on penalty kicks in 1982 during their only appearance in a final. A balanced attack led by Elijah Duprey and Shamus Rooney has been the story of the season for the Addison County squad, who locked up a 4-1 win over Winooski and two one-goal victories over Rice.
Winooski is a newcomer to D-IV and earned its only title berth in 2009, suffering a 4-0 loss to Stowe. The Spartans punched their ticket to the semis four times in the last eight years and were eliminated by Stowe, Peoples, Green Mountain and Enosburg. The 2022 Winooski side displayed its strength with a 4-1 victory over Enosburg, a 1-0 win over BFA-Fairfax and a 3-0 victory vs. Twinfield-Cabot.
Here are the newest Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with two weeks let in the regular season:
1. CVU (8-1) The Redhakws have been the top dogs since Day 1 and are unbeaten against in-state opponents. Zach Spitznagle’s hat trick fueled a 4-2 victory over Colchester. Eli Marden (two goals), Spitznagle, Diego Robinson, Sam Dennison and Miles Glover scored in a 6-1 victory over Burlington. Spitznagle, Marden, Kyle Clairmont, Nicholas Menard and Chandler Turner buried goals in a 5-1 victory over BFA-St. Albans. CVU will finish up against St. Johnsbury, Mount Mansfield, Essex and South Burlington.
2. Colchester (8-1-1) A season-opening 5-2 victory over Middlebury is aging well. Last week Ethan Gamelin (two goals), Jacques Alfani (one goal) and Henry Bacon (two assists) stepped up during a 3-2 victory over Burlington. Goals in regulation by Demunga Alfani and Quinn Dousevicz set the stage for Bacon’s overtime game-winner on a corner kick during a 3-2 victory over St. Johnsbury. The final tests before playoffs include showdowns with Essex, South Burlington, Mount Mansfield and BFA-St. Albans.
3. South Burlington (7-1-1) The bitter taste from a 5-1 loss to CVU could be washed away if the Wolves are able to enact revenge during a rematch with the Redhawks on Oct. 22. South Burlington boasts a five-match unbeaten streak after Jackson Adams, Milo Schmidt and Evan Richardson scored and Hammad Ali had two assists during Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Mount Mansfield. Richardson and Jackson Adams scored in a 2-1 victory over St. Johnsbury. The Wolves face upcoming matches with Burlington, Colchester and BFA-St. Albans.
4. Mount Mansfield (5-3-1) The Cougars are 1-3-1 in their past five matches and still face one of the the most difficult late-season stretches in Vermont. Joss Clegg scored the equalizer on a 72nd-minute direct kick and Eric Bissell made five saves during a 1-1 draw with Essex. Hunter Vaughn scored in a 3-1 loss to South Burlington. MMU will attempt to get back on track during games against BFA-St. Albans, Essex, CVU, Colchester and St. Johnsbury.
5. Mount Anthony (8-1-1) The Patriots haven’t been to a final since 1989 but are in a great position to snag one of the top four seeds for the D-I tourney. The Southern Vermont League giants recently beat Woodstock via a forfeit and settled for a 0-0 draw with Burr & Burton after MAU goalie Aidan Moscarello made two saves. Following Thursday’s battle at Rutland, the Patriots will host Brattleboro on Oct. 18 before their Oct. 20 clash with Hartford.
6. Montpelier (9-0-1) Sophomore fullback Clayton Foster played more like a senior while scoring the Solons’ only goal during a 1-0 victory under the lights at U-32. Striker Ronnie Riby-Williams has been a marked man all season but still tucked away two goals during Saturday’s 6-0 win at Randolph. Keeper Brio Levitt owns six shutouts for MHS, which has scored 23 unanswered goals. A victory over Stowe on Oct. 19 could help the Solons lock up one of the two seeds for the post-season.
7. Harwood (7-2) The Highlanders were hit hard by injuries and showcased impressive resiliency while firing home 20 unanswered goals. Jordan Shullenberger, the program’s single-season scoring leader, scored during a 3-1 victory at Stowe and a 2-0 win at Peoples Academy. Thursday’s home match vs. U-32 is likely to be HU’s toughest challenge before playoffs.
8. Essex (3-4-1) The defending champions may face an uphill battle while attempting to reach the D-I final for the third straight year. A busy slate of action during the next 12 days presents the chance for Essex to silence any skeptics and clinch home-field advantage for the first round of the tourney. Last week Rowan Jensen scored on a penalty kick in a 1-0 win over BFA-St. Albans and Cam Stultz stopped two shots. Stultz made eight saves during a 1-1 tie with Mount Mansfield and teammate Aiden Leahey scored. Upcoming road trips to Colchester and CVU will reveal a lot about the Hornets’ potential.
9. St. Johnsbury (5-4) The Hilltoppers could be just a few victories away from overtaking Mount Mansfield for the No. 5 spot in the D-I standings. Gerardo Fernandez (three goals, one assist) fueled Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Brattleboro. Fernandez also scored in a 2-1 loss to South Burlington, proving that St. J can keep up with the big boys. The road ahead could be treacherous as the Hilltoppers host CVU and Burlington in addition to playing away matches against Essex and Mount Mansfield.
10. Burlington (3-5) The Seawolves are hanging on to their top-10 status by a threat by virtue of one-goal victories over Stowe, Rice and BFA-St. Albans. Last week goalie Liam Hand (10 saves) helped keep things close during a 3-2 loss to Colchester. A rematch with BFA should be another winnable game for BHS, which will also take on South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Essex.
ON THE BUBBLEU-32 (8-2), Middlebury (8-2), Rice (4-5), Hartford (10-0), Stowe (8-2), Vergennes (8-1-1), Winooski (4-2)
DIVISION I TOP 51. CVU (8-1) 2. Colchester (8-1-1) 3. South Burlington (7-1-1) 4. Mount Mansfield (5-3-1) 5. Mount Anthony (8-1-1)
DIVISION II TOP 51. Montpelier (9-0-1) 2. Harwood (7-2) 3. Hartford (10-0) 4. Middlebury (8-2) 5. U-32 (8-1)
DIVISION III TOP 51. Stowe (8-2) 2. Vergennes (8-1-1) 3. Peoples (7-2-1) 4. Enosburg (8-2) 5. BFA-Fairfax (7-4)
DIVISION IV TOP 51. Winooski (6-2) 2. Rivendell (8-1) 3. Twin Valley (6-2-1) 4. Twinfield-Cabot (7-2) 5. Arlington (6-2-1)
