2020 TIMES ARGUS
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Erin Kelley
Montpelier Senior
Kelley averaged six saves per game, recording shutouts against Milton and North Country. She blocked a penalty stroke with 39 seconds remaining to help lock up a 3-2 victory over Missisquoi. Kelley was a difference-maker during every game, guiding MHS (3-4) to its most successful season in a decade.
“Erin really improved and stepped up for us this year,” coach Sarah Wells said. “A lot of our games were close, and we had a lot of shots on goal against us. So she definitely kept us in it. She had a handful of 1-on-1 stops and she had a couple diving saves. And it is a lot of pressure on such a small team, being the only goalie. Especially in a season like this where she had to stay healthy or else we have no goalie. She doesn’t try to be the center of attention, but she can be proud of herself at the same time. She’s humble about it, but she is good at recognizing, ‘Hey, I had a good game today.’ I was bummed that we didn’t have a Twin State game because I think Erin would have definitely stood out in the tryouts.”
Cece Curtin
Montpelier Senior
The multi-sport standout was a high-energy playmaker for the Solons, who averaged over two goals per game offensively. Curtin contributed four goals and three assists during a five-game stretch before being sidelined at the end of the season. She was in her element against Milton, notching two goals and three assists in a 5-0 victory over Milton.
“Cece gets things going,” coach Sarah Wells said. “She’s a spitfire and she has a lot of hustle and grit to her. If you don’t have that one player with that kind of spark on the field, it’s hard to get some sort of momentum going. We hadn’t chosen season captains during the summer, but she led the team through workouts. She worked hard in the off-season and that helped with her being in shape. She’s an ice hockey player, but this year she had that mental toughness and she really tried to hone in on field hockey and learning the sport.”
Zoie Masure
Montpelier Senior
Masure helped revive the MHS program following its two-year break from varsity play. She provided a reliable source of scoring for two straight years after the Solons struggled offensively for so long. Masure registered a hat trick in her 2020 debut, triggering a 5-0 victory over Milton. She notched one goal and one assist during a 3-2 victory over Missisquoi and scored again during a 3-2 loss to U-32. Her fitness was a huge asset for the Solons, who started the season with five substitutes and had two subs during playoffs.
“Zoie improved this year and she has a lot of positive energy,” coach Sarah Wells said. “She has a nice, strong drive and she’s goal-hungry. She has speed, but having that endurance also helps — especially with a small squad because they don’t really get any subs. If we were missing Zoie or Cece (Curtin), you could tell. We needed both of them in there to help each other out.”
Eli Muller-Moore
Montpelier Sophomore
The second-year varsity standout took command of the midfield as the Solons gained legitimacy and respect in the Capital Division. Muller-Moore paced MHS with eight goals and dished out one assist. She scored twice in a 4-2 playoff loss against Missisquoi, keeping her team in contention with only two subs available.
“Eli has really great technical skill and a good concept of the game,” coach Sarah Wells said. “He can take what I say while they’re on the field and do it. Or if I talk to them off the field, they’ll change what they’re doing if I need them to. I’m lucky to have a player like Eli on my team and I can’t really take a lot of credit for the ability that he has. Eli is a really humble person and just a great player to have on my team. He works in the off-season and he already knows a lot about field hockey and the game play. But when I’m coaching, Eli will never act like, ‘Oh coach, I already know that.’ Even though he might know it, he doesn’t act like he knows it all.”
Samantha Donahue
Spaulding Junior
Donahue made the jump to varsity as a sophomore, helping the Tide (5-4-2) contend for a home playoff game. This year she quickly emerged as one of the top players in the Capital Division, netting one goal in a 5-1 victory over Montpelier. The velocity of her shots was unrivaled most games, leading to a heap of secondary assists on drives that were redirected or temporarily blocked. She will be a captain in 2021.
“She has those skills, but last year she showed them mostly in practice and you didn’t see them a lot in games,” coach Tabitha Lord said. “Her confidence jumped so much this season. Against U-32 she crushed the ball on two penalty corners in a row and it went right into the net, but they called them no-goals. She’s always putting the ball into play for us and keeping the ball in play for us. She has a killer drive and has the ability to really move that ball at a quick pace. It’s also an advantage because other teams are typically a little scared of that approach. So they tend to hang back and not go right to the ball, which gives her the opportunity to have more of a relaxed mind-set. She can think to herself, ‘I can either smash the ball, or I can take my time and move it to somewhere else because no one is coming to get me.’”
Zoe Tewksbury
Spaulding Junior
Last winter Tewksbury was a star skater for the 22-0 Crimson Tide girls ice hockey team, which gave the school its first title of any kind in a decade. Her mojo carried into the fall for a field hockey team priding itself on depth and internal competition for playing time. Tewksbury was a key midfield force during a 2-1 win at Missisquoi and a 3-0 triumph at North Country. Tewksbury created her own scoring chance in the first quarter against Montpelier, stealing the ball and firing in a shot to set the tone for a 5-1 victory. She was selected to be a captain next year.
“Going to so many hockey games and seeing her dedication on the ice, she just goes and goes and goes,” coach Tabitha Lord said. “They got a taste of it in hockey, so bringing it back to field hockey just builds so much morale and momentum behind the school. And she plays the same way for field hockey. She’s generally a midfielder and she’s very strong there. In that role she plays both offensively and defensively, but it was a smooth transition no matter what she was doing.”
Isabella Bevins
Spaulding Sophomore
The Tide’s most reliable finisher was a steadying presence during an up-and-down season. She scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Missisquoi and registered one goal and one assist in a 5-1 victory over Montpellier.
The second-year varsity player scored twice in a 3-0 victory over North Country before notching one assist during a 2-1 loss to Stowe.
“There wasn’t a big learning curve or anything with Bella where I looked at her and said, ‘OK, we need to zero in on this,’” coach Tabitha Lord said. “She was the team’s top scorer, and you can always count on Bella for getting the ball. Just when you think we’ve lost possession, Bella comes up with it. She’s a very strong ball-handler and she has a lot of speed, which is ideal for that forward line. She knows where to be and knows where to take the ball when she receives it. She was chosen as captain by her peers, so she has already started the captain’s role for next year.”
Caitlin Fielder
U-32 Sophomore
Most Capital Division teams couldn’t stop Fielder, who paced the Raiders with eight goals and four assists. She scored in four straight games late in the season, overwhelming Harwood, Spaulding, St. Johnsbury and Montpelier. Her third-quarter goal in a 1-0 victory over Spaulding helped U-32 secure the No. 3 seed for the Division II playoffs.
“Right wing was a new position for Caitlyn this year,” coach Dillon Burns said. “With her quick touches and stutter dodges, she brought it down the field for us time and again. And then (she) often completed a very smooth cross to Alaina and Natalie (Beauregard), making us dangerous in the circle. She did that twice in the first five minutes in our quarterfinal game against Spaulding, which ultimately won the game for us. Caitlyn, Alaina and Natalie are close friends off the field. And that trust and chemistry played out really well for us on offense. Caitlyn stepped in as trailer — and sometimes flyer on our defensive corners. And similar to Cady (Burgess), she was able to get to the ball and break up the play before the other team had a chance to play it. Breaking up defensive corners early was one of our secret weapons on D. And as trailer, Caitlyn cleaned up anything Cady didn’t get right away.”
Alaina Beauregard
U-32 Junior
The forward was an impact player in 2019 before stepping it up a notch this fall. She worked alongside her younger sister Natalie to give their team a strong counterattacking option. Alaina Beauregard erupted for one goal and two assists in a 3-2 victory at Montpelier. She scored twice against Lyndon and assisted Caitlin Fielder in a 1-0 win over Spaulding.
“Alaina was a captain and established a tone for the whole group of showing up, competing, welcoming a new coach and nurturing and checking in with the younger players, even though they weren’t at practices at the same time,” coach Dillon Burns said. “She was a huge asset off the field as well as on the field. And if the ball got anywhere near the goal, Natalie and Alaina were going to make sure it got in the back of the cage. One of the prettiest goals of the season was a reverse-stick diagonal shot to the far post by Alaina. Caitlyn touched it in, so Alaina got credited with the assist. But it would have gone in either way. Beating Spaulding 1-0 with that goal was a turning point for our season. It signaled to ourselves and other teams that we were serious contenders.”
Charlotte Cook
Harwood Senior
The Highlanders captain directed the flow and maintained possession as a midfielder in addition to breaking up a lot defensively. She played a pivotal role in holding Spaulding scoreless during a 1-0 victory. The Tide held a 16-2 advantage on penalty corners, but Cook and her cohorts refused to concede a goal. Cook was instrumental in moving the ball up the field and she scored on offensive corners against Stowe and Milton.
“She was a natural leader on and off the field,” coach Sophia Tretiak said. “She is a strong athlete and has excelled in field hockey. She led the team during an unusual season and was an incredible example for her teammates. Charlotte is a consistent and reliable field hockey player — the team could always count on her. She is a player that I could put in any position due to her athletic ability and high sports IQ.”
Rachel Goodwin
Harwood Junior
The Highlanders struggled to score at the start of the fall before Goodwin’s hot hand fueled a last-season surge.
She finished with four goals and one assist for HU, which recovered from on 0-5 start to earn back-to-back victories over Spaulding and Milton. Goodwin assisted teammate Maggie Aiken in the third quarter for a go-ahead goal against Lyndon.
She scored a fourth-quarter goal against U-32 and deposited another goal with 11 minutes remaining during a rain-soaked 1-0 victory over Spaulding. The forward found the back of the cage twice in a 5-0 victory over Milton.
“She is a passionate person with a love for field hockey,” coach Sophia Tretiak said. “Rachel led the team in scoring this season. She was a forward and always wanted to be involved in the play and the game. Rachel comes ready to go every single day.”
SECOND TEAM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.